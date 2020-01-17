No. 7 UCLA women suffer first loss of season at USC in double overtime

Aliyah Jeune earned this prize.

After leading USC to a stunning upset of No. 7 UCLA on Friday at Galen Center, the senior guard clutched the game ball in her hands afterward. She smiled a bright grin after her team survived a thrilling double-overtime 70-68 win.

“I just wanted to beat them so bad,” said the guard, who scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. “We’ve been praying for this game since we lost really.”

After getting blown out by 24 in their first meeting with UCLA, the Trojans got revenge by knocking the Bruins from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Jeune’s timely shots, combined with freshman Alissa Pili’s 19-point, 17-rebound effort gave the Trojans (9-8, 1-5 Pac-12) their first conference win of the season and ended a five-game losing streak.

UCLA (16-1, 5-1) had been the only remaining undefeated women’s team in the country. As USC players rejoiced after the final buzzer, leaping into the air for chest bumps and hugs, the traveling UCLA fans stood stunned. The USC band marched onto the court playing the school’s fight song and surrounding the USC team at center court.

UCLA tied the score with a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Natalie Chou at the end of the first overtime to keep their hopes alive. But when the Baylor transfer had an identical shot with 15.5 seconds to go in overtime to put the Bruins ahead, the ball rattled out. After Kayla Overbeck missed two free throws that could have iced the game, UCLA’s scrambled final possession came up empty as the Bruins’ designed play was knocked off balance by USC.

“I just don’t think we deserved to win this game,” UCLA senior Japreece Dean said. “We didn’t come out fighting.”

Dean had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead UCLA while freshman Charisma Osborne had 20 points, six rebounds and four steals.

The Bruins were without star forward Michaela Onyenwere, who is day-to-day with a sprained ankle suffered in practice this week.

The junior who leads UCLA in scoring and rebounding with 17.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game watched from the bench, wearing a walking boot on her left foot.

Without their star, UCLA went through a nearly 16-minute drought from the field in the first half, a painful sequence of missed layups in traffic and off-the-mark three-pointers.

After Chou hit a three-pointer with 4:18 to go in the first quarter, UCLA missed 19 straight shots from the field, including all 15 of their attempts in the second quarter.

USC finished the second quarter on a 12-0 run as the Bruins scored their only points in the second off two Dean free throws.

The team that shoots 73.6% from the free-throw line missed four free throws in the second quarter.

At halftime, the Bruins trailed by 13. They hadn’t trailed by more than seven at any point all season.

USC pushed the lead to 17 with a basket from Jeune in the third quarter, but Osborne willed the Bruins back into contention. The scrappy freshman had 12 points in the third quarter and led UCLA to a 20-7 run in the final seven minutes of the third.

The Trojans shot 34.8% in the second half with 12 turnovers to give the Bruins life. USC went through a five-minute shooting drought in the fourth quarter, but UCLA couldn’t muster anything larger than a five-point lead.

“I always say the pain of where you are has to be greater than the pain it takes to change,” UCLA head coach Cori Close said. “And this one’s pretty painful right now so I bet you’re going to be seeing a lot of change.”