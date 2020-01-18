UFC 246 live updates: McGregor vs. Cerrone

The UFC kicks off its 2020 lineup with a pay-per-view from Las Vegas, NV headlined by the return of the biggest star in the sport, Conor McGregor. The Irishman McGregor (21-4), engulfed in recent years by serious allegations of misconduct, looks to pick up his first win since 2016. His opponent is the popular Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-13, 1 no contest), the fighter with the most wins in UFC history. Cerrone looks to rebound from consecutive TKO defeats.

Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Aleksa Camur is an unbeaten prospect who trains with UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and is making his UFC debut after knocking out every previous opponent. He takes on veteran Justin Ledet, who is looking to rebound from consecutive losses that are the first two of his career.

Round 1. Camur lands a few low kicks early. Ledet connects with a clean punch to the chin that Camur doesn’t react to. Ledet lands another and that one wobbles Camur. Camur is aggressive with his punches but he isn’t connecting all that often as Ledet’s defense has been solid. 10-9 Ledet.

Round 2. Both fighters mix in some kicks and body punches in the first half of the second round, diversifying their offense. Ledet has success with some powerful uppercuts. Camur clinches and attacks in the clinch with elbows and punches. Camur backs up and lands a few punches from range. Close round. 10-9 Ledet.

Round 3. Camur catches Ledet with a left hand as Ledet is coming in. Camur lunges in with a punch but as he tries to follow up, Ledet counters with an impactful hook to the jaw. That was one of the best shots of the fight but Camur takes it well. Camur gets a late takedown as Ledet is swinging. Another close round. 10-9 Ledet, 30-27 Ledet.

Advertisement

Winner: Aleksa Camur, unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

That was a close fight with rounds that were all pretty tricky to score. Ledet sure seemed to be landing the best blows throughout the fight, but Camur was attacking more and that activity likely made the difference in the eyes of the judges.

JJ Aldrich vs. Sabina Mazo

UFC 246 kicks off with a women’s flyweight bout. JJ Aldrich has quietly thrived in the UFC, winning four of her last five bouts all by decision. Sabina Mazo is a Colombian competitor who is 1-1 thus far in the UFC.

Round 1. Aldrich has success early with her strikes. She is circling to the left dodging Mazo’s offense and connecting with clean punches. Mazo is landing a little more in the way of kicks but it is Aldrich is consistently landing the best blows with her punches. Mazo has the center of the Octagon but she isn’t able to cut off Aldrich as Aldrich circles. 10-9 Aldrich.

Round 2. Mazo connects with a few quality punches early but Aldrich fires back with a combination of her own. Mazo mixes in some low kicks. Aldrich continues to have success with her boxing, knocking Mazo’s head back with clean, straight punches. Mazo walks back to her corner bleeding pretty badly from the face. 10-9 Aldrich.

Advertisement

Round 3. Mazo lands a couple punches and clinches, looking to change the way the fight is going. Mazo can’t set anything up from the clinch and they break away. Mazo lands a nice knee and is picking up the pace. Mazo follows with additional knees to the body and attacks the head and body against the cage. The pace slows a bit, allowing Aldrich to regain her composure. Aldrich rebounds with some crisp punches landed after they separate. 10-9 Mazo, 29-28 Aldrich.

Winner: Sabina Mazo, split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Neither fighter had a definitive advantage, but it felt like Aldrich deserved the nod on the strength of her boxing. With that said, Mazo came on at the end and the greater diversity in her attacks paid dividends.