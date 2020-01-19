Super Bowl 2020: Start time, teams, location, channel and halftime show

Super Bowl LIV will start at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday, Feb. 2. It will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., the home of the Miami Dolphins. Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Who will be playing in the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl following their 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC championship game. It marks their first appearance in the Super Bowl in 50 years, when they defeated the Minnesota Vikings during Super Bowl IV in 1970.

The 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC championship game to reach their first Super Bowl since the 2012 season. The 49ers are looking for their first title since the 1994 season when they defeated the San Diego Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.

What channel will the Super Bowl be on?

The game will be broadcast by Fox (Channel 11 in the Los Angeles market) and Fox Desportes.

Where to stream the Super Bowl

Super Bowl LIV can be streamed through the following connected TV, iOS and Android applications:

How to listen to the Super Bowl

You can listen to the Super Bowl on the following providers:

Who will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show?

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will team up for the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show. ( Khaled Desouki; Rodrigo Arangua /AFP/Getty Images)

Recording artists Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform during this year’s halftime show. It will be the first time Lopez or Shakira has performed at the Super Bowl and it will be the first time they’ve performed together.

Who will sing the national anthem?

Recording artist Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem before the game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. PST. Christine Sun Kim, a sound artist and performer, will sign the national anthem in American Sign Language during the Fox broadcast.

Who is the referee for Super Bowl LIV?

Veteran referee Bill Vinovich has been named the referee for Super Bowl LIV. His crew includes umpire Barry Anderson, down judge Kent Payne, line judge Carl Johnson, field judge Michael Banks, side judge Boris Cheek, back judge Greg Steed and replay official Mike Chase.

Super Bowl assignments are set – Bill Vinovich has been named #SBLIV referee. pic.twitter.com/52iJdkUWe4 — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) January 15, 2020

Who will be at the Super Bowl for The Times?

Sam Farmer, who has covered the NFL for 25 years, will be at the Super Bowl alongside columnist Bill Plaschke and staff writer Jeff Miller. Columnist Arash Markazi will be providing a behind-the-scenes look at Super Bowl week, interviewing celebrities and players while hitting up the party scene in South Beach.