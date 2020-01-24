Pegasus World Cup a prime example of horse racing continuing to re-invent itself

Most agree that horse racing is in the midst of a giant re-inventing of itself. And few races personify that idea more than the Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park, which seems to look and feel different every year.

It started as $9 million race where the participants put up their own money. It evolved into a $16 million race, richest in the world, where deals were being cut to get people to enter. Last year it cut purses to add a turf race. And finally, on Saturday, it’s down to a $3 million dirt race and a $1 million turf race, with all the money put up by the Stronach Group.

This is easily a pivotal year for the race as it must now compete with the $20 million Saudi Cup on Feb. 29. Why run for $3 million when you can run for $20 million? Maximum Security, who was disqualified as the winner of last year’s Kentucky Derby, was set to run in the Pegasus but switched to the Saudi race when Pegasus lowered its purse. Co-owner Gary West called the purse reduction an “absolute game-changer.”

Something else is new about this year’s event. The Stronach Group has made the races free of race-day medication, including Lasix, which is commonly used to treat bleeding from horses’ lungs. It’s all part of the Stronach Group’s push for medication and safety reforms in reaction to the spate of deaths last year at Santa Anita.

Advertisement

The trainers seem to be OK with the change.

“It never entered my thought about worrying about that part of it,” said trainer Bob Baffert, who will have morning-line favorite Mucho Gusto in the race at 9-2.

“It’s probably overdue that we go with no Lasix and other medications,” said trainer Kiaran McLaughlin, who will have True Timber in the race.

The race lost luster Thursday when Omaha Beach pulled out with a problem in the right rear ankle that could have foreshadowed a cannon bone fracture. He was the even-money favorite preparing to run his last race before going to the breeding shed. He was the kind of horse that the Pegasus was designed to grab, a top-flight horse making one last race before breeding season in February.

Advertisement

Omaha Beach was the Kentucky Derby favorite before scratching a few days before the race with a throat issue. He was supposed to be off the track for three weeks but it turned into five months. The breeding rights had been sold to Spendthrift Farms before the Kentucky Derby.

Owner Rick Porter lamented that he didn’t make a provision when he sold the horse that he could run as a 4-year-old.

“If I get another stallion like him, I’ll put in some language [that he could run at 4],” Porter said.

Porter has another idea that would help horse racing.

“This sport needs stars,” Porter said. “But how are we going to get stars when Justify and American Pharoah retire at 3. It’s a no-brainer we should use artificial insemination,” Porter said of a practice allowed in quarter horses and standardbreds but banned in thoroughbred racing.

“If that were allowed, then horses would be running as a 4-year-old and getting mares pregnant.”

Now there’s an idea that stretches the idea of re-invention.