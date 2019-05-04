Country House wins the Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security is disqualified

In the most incredible post-running of the Kentucky Derby, Maximum Security was disqualified for interference on Saturday and Country Home was declared the winner of the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby.
It was the first disqualification in the history of the race.
The stewards said that Maximum Security came off its line and impeded War Of Will.
Country House, the second longest shot at 65-1 to win the Derby, was ridden by Southern California regular Flavien Prat. Interestingly, Prat was the regular rider of Omaha Beach before he elected to take another ride well before the Derby.
It also gave Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott his first Kentucky Derby win.
Maximum Security trainer Jason Servis had, at least for a few minutes, joined his brother John as a winner of the Kentucky Derby. John Servis won with Smarty Jones in 2004.
Maximum Security finished first by 1 3/4 lengths. His performance was exceptional in that he was able to survive very fast early fractions and still have enough left at the end. The first quarter mile went in 23.31 seconds and the half in 46.35.
Trainer Bob Baffert had three horses in the race and all were expected to give a good run. But it didn’t happen.
Improbable finished fourth, Game Winner was fifth and Roadster was 16th.
Country Home paid $132.40 to win, $56.60 to place and $24.60 to show. Code Of Honor was moved to second and Tacitus was third. The remainder of the field, in order, was Improbable, Game Winner, Master Fencer, War Of Will, Plus Que Parfait, Win Win Win, Cutting Humor, By My Standards, Vekoma, Bodexpress, Tax, Roadster, Long Range Toddy, Spinoff and Gray Magician.
The complexion of the race changed dramatically on Wednesday when it was discovered that Omaha Beach had an entrapped epiglottis, a non-serious condition that is easily correctable but has a three-week recovery time. It would have hindered the horse’s breathing.
Baffert, who had been boasting all week that it was great to be at Churchill Downs without the pressure of being the favorite, suddenly was again a front-runner. The presumption was that Game Winner, loser of his last two races, but considered the strongest of Baffert’s three horses, would be the new favorite.
The bettors had made Improbable the favorite at 4-1 and Maximum Security was next at 9-2.
The scratching of Omaha Beach also made jockey Mike Smith, who rode Justify to the Triple Crown last year, available for anyone who was willing pay two jockeys fees. The early speculation was that he would switch to Roadster, because he also rode that colt before deciding he wanted to ride Omaha Beach.
Baffert put that rumor to bed on Thursday morning.
“There is zero chance that he will ride Roadster,” Baffert said. “I’m all in on Flo.”
Flo is Florent Geroux, who Baffert called on Wednesday night to assure him he was keeping the mount.
So, on Friday, in a bit of a surprise, Smith was named to replace Corey Lanerie on Cutting Humor, who earned his way into the Derby by winning the Sunland Derby. By Kentucky regulation, Lanerie was to be paid the amount of money he would have won based on the horse’s placing. Lanerie called being taken off the horse as “a slap in the face.”
This Derby was considered one of the closest in talent in several years. Last year, there was the dominance of Justify. And two years before that was Nyquist, who was preceded by American Pharoah and California Chrome. All those horses had much bigger reputations than Saturday’s winner.
But, none of those races were the shocker that came down on Saturday.