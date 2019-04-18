Major horse racing tracks agree to phase out use of race-day Lasix

In an unusual show of cooperation, the three major groups that control horse racing and most of the major independent tracks announced an initiative that would eventually eliminate the use of race-day Lasix in horses in stakes races.
The measure, supported by the Stronach Group, which owns Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields, and independent tracks Del Mar, Los Alamitos Thoroughbred, and major operators such as Churchill Downs Inc. and the New York Racing Assn. Inc., will start next year.
Under the agreement, 2-year-olds will be prohibited from being treated with furosemide (Lasix) within 24 hours of racing. In 2021, the ban will extend to all stakes races at any of the participating tracks regardless of the horse’s age. It means that in two years, the Triple Crown races at Churchill Downs, Pimlico and Belmont Park will not allow race-day Lasix for the 3-year-olds.
However, once those 2-year-olds become 3-year-olds, they will be allowed to run with Lasix in non-stakes races.
Lasix is primarily used to treat exercise-induced pulmonary hemorrhage, or bleeding from the lungs when running.
“This is a huge moment that signals a collective move to evolve this legacy sport,” said Belinda Stronach, president and chief executive of the Stronach Group. “While there is still more work to be done, these reforms are a good start.”
The initiative announced Thursday falls well short of reforms announced and approved by Stronach in an open letter to fans a couple weeks ago. She proposed greater medication restrictions including the eventual phasing out of race-day Lasix in all races, not just stakes races.
The unusual spirit of cooperation between the groups, which often battle over dollars made by their advance deposit wagering companies, was even mentioned at Thursday’s California Horse Racing Board meeting at Santa Anita. Rick Baedeker, executive director of the CHRB, said it was the first time he can remember in at least 20 years when all the groups, including owners and other stakeholders, came together and agreed on a common measure.
Twenty-three horses have died at Santa Anita since Dec. 26. The moves are being made to bolster public confidence especially as it comes to Lasix and race-day medication. There has been no known connection between breakdowns and the drug.
At the CHRB meeting, Baedeker also said that the CHRB has four investigators looking at the deaths at Santa Anita. He said all but one of the necropsies have been made final and that more than 70 subpoenas have been issued. He said the CHRB is working with the L.A. District Attorney’s Office in its investigation.
Other national tracks that have joined the coalition include Keeneland in Kentucky, Lone Star Park in Texas, Remington Park in Oklahoma, Oaklawn Park in Arkansas and Tampa Bay Downs in Florida.