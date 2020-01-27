The Sports Report: There are no words

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

What can be said here that hasn’t already been said more eloquently by others across the Internet on Sunday?

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. It’s heartbreaking to think about a wife and three daughters who must move forward with their husband/father and sister.

It’s also heartbreaking to think about the others who died in the crash. Orange Coast College confirmed that baseball coach John Altobelli was among the others who died in the crash.

“Coach Altobelli was a giant on our campus — a beloved teacher, coach, colleague and friend. This is a tremendous loss for our campus community,” OCC President Angelica Suarez said in a statement.

Altobelli’s wife, Keri Altobelli, and their 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa, were also among the victims, according to his family.

Christina Mauser, Kobe’s top assistant coach on the travel basketball team, was also killed in the crash.

“My kids and I are devastated,” her husband, Matt Mauser, wrote on Facebook . “We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash.”

The other victims remain unidentified at the time this newsletter was written.

The Times has dropped its paywall for Kobe-related coverage, so please, rather than read me ramble on about it, check out what we have online:

Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna among 9 dead in helicopter crash; recovery operation will take days

Bill Plaschke: How can Kobe Bryant be gone? His legend wasn’t supposed to end this way

Kobe Bryant fans remember their favorite moments with the late Laker

Steve Lopez: Kobe Bryant was L.A. — our dreams, our sweat and the drive that unites a far-flung city

Dense fog impaired visibility at time of crash that killed Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant mourned around the world, nowhere more so than Italy, where he spent part of his childhood

Lakers players shocked and speechless after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death

UCLA men’s basketball team mourns Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘Every day is not promised’

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli died in Kobe helicopter crash

Clippers pay tribute to Kobe Bryant with shot clock violation in win over Magic

‘Did you hear?’ The public grieves for Kobe Bryant, from Trader Joe’s to Staples Center

Sports world and beyond mourn Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s death in Calabasas helicopter crash

That’s it for today. Seems a bit trivial to write about who won or lost on a day like today.

And finally

Kobe Bryant scores 81 points in a game. Watch it here.