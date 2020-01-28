UCLA adds graduate transfers at running back and safety for next season

UCLA found a possible replacement for running back Joshua Kelley on Tuesday when graduate transfer Brittain Brown announced on Twitter that he had committed to the Bruins.

The 6-foor-1, 205-pound Brown entered last season as a candidate for the Doak Walker Award that goes to the nation’s top college running back but was limited to 12 carries for 56 yards over three games for Duke because of a shoulder injury.

He has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his career and was a part-time starter in 2018, rushing for 369 yards and three touchdowns, including a 118-yard performance against North Carolina Central.

UCLA has also bolstered its secondary with a commitment from Qwuantrezz Knight, a graduate transfer safety who played last season at Kent State after starting his college career at Maryland. Knight led the Golden Flashes with 10½ tackles for loss last season and had 74 total tackles.

Knight had played alongside UCLA punter Wade Lees at Maryland before both departed after the 2018 season.