Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
UCLA Sports

UCLA adds graduate transfers at running back and safety for next season

Miami’s Mike Smith tries to tackle Duke’s Brittain Brown during the first half of a game Sept. 29.
Miami’s Mike Smith tries to tackle Duke’s Brittain Brown during the first half of a game Sept. 29.
(Gerry Broome / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
Jan. 28, 2020
6:48 PM
Share

UCLA found a possible replacement for running back Joshua Kelley on Tuesday when graduate transfer Brittain Brown announced on Twitter that he had committed to the Bruins.

The 6-foor-1, 205-pound Brown entered last season as a candidate for the Doak Walker Award that goes to the nation’s top college running back but was limited to 12 carries for 56 yards over three games for Duke because of a shoulder injury.

He has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his career and was a part-time starter in 2018, rushing for 369 yards and three touchdowns, including a 118-yard performance against North Carolina Central.

UCLA has also bolstered its secondary with a commitment from Qwuantrezz Knight, a graduate transfer safety who played last season at Kent State after starting his college career at Maryland. Knight led the Golden Flashes with 10½ tackles for loss last season and had 74 total tackles.

Advertisement

Knight had played alongside UCLA punter Wade Lees at Maryland before both departed after the 2018 season.

Lakers
Kobe Bryant became champion of women’s sports after career
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna watch the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and Houston.
Lakers
Kobe Bryant became champion of women’s sports after career
After his Lakers career, Kobe Bryant became a huge advocate for women’s basketball. His passion for the game was considered genuine.

UCLA SportsUCLA Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Ben Bolch
Follow Us
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement