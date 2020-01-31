Horse racing newsletter: Latest Kentucky Derby rankings

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as two California tracks are shuttered for the weekend.
Jon White’s Kentucky Derby Top 10
Time for the good stuff. As always, we’re lucky to have top expert Jon White take a look at what’s happening on the Kentucky Derby trail. Jon makes the morning line at Santa Anita, he’s a licensed steward, and he’s the pre-eminent historian on racing. We’re lucky to have him. So, here’s his Kentucky Derby rankings, brought courtesy of Xpressbet.com.
“In terms of formulating my own Kentucky Derby Top 10 each week, I not only monitor horses, I keep an eye on various Kentucky Derby lists compiled by people who have my respect.
“Holding the No. 1 spot this week on my Top 10 is Storm the Court, who was voted a 2019 Eclipse Award as champion 2-year-old male. Trainer Peter Eurton continues to get the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner ready to make his return to equine combat in Santa Anita’s seven-furlong San Vicente Stakes on Feb. 9.
“Where does Storm the Court rank on some other Kentucky Derby lists?
“BloodHorse’s Steve Haskin has Storm the Court at No. 2 on his Derby Dozen behind only Dennis’ Moment.
“As for the Top 20 rankings by Gary West (the respected journalist, not the owner of Maximum Security), Storm the Court is No. 10. West, like Haskin, has Dennis’ Moment in the top spot.
“Jeremy Plonk, who puts together a weekly Top 20 for Countdown to the Crown, has Storm the Court all way down at No. 14. Plonk’s No. 1 is Honor A.P.
“The future book odds released Monday by the William Hill Sports Book indicates just how wide open the 2020 Kentucky Derby appears to be at this point. William Hill’s 8-1 favorite is Tiz the Law. Next on Monday’s list of odds were Dennis’ Moment, Maxfield, Storm the Court and Thousand Words, all at 12-1.
“Tiz the Law and Thousand Words both will be running Saturday. Tiz the Law is the 3-5 morning-line favorite in Gulfstream Park’s Holy Bull Stakes, a 1 1/16-mile race that has attracted a field seven. Thousand Words is the is the 4-5 morning-line favorite in the Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita. The Lewis, also a 1 1/16-mile affair, has drawn a field of six.
“Trained by Barclay Tagg, Tiz the Law makes his 2020 debut after winning two of three starts as a 2-year-old. The Constitution colt won the Champagne Stakes by four lengths at Belmont Park in early October. Tiz the Law then finished a close third in Churchill Downs’ Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes when he experienced a troubled trip on a wet track in late November.
“Thousand Words, a $1 million yearling acquisition, is two for two. After winning a maiden race at Santa Anita in late October for trainer Bob Baffert, Thousand Words won the Los Alamitos Futurity on a wet track in early December. Thousand Words’ sire is Pioneerof the Nile, whose son American Pharoah swept the Triple Crown in 2015. Baffert also trained American Pharoah.
“High Velocity, who like Thousand Words hails from the powerful Baffert barn, also is entered in the Lewis. High Velocity, 3-1 on the morning line, finished third in the Los Al Futurity.
“Also at 3-1 on the Lewis morning line is Tizamagician, who won a one-mile maiden race by 2 1/2 lengths at Santa Anita on New Year’s Day. A son of two-time Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Tiznow, Tizamagician had been winless in five starts prior to his Jan. 1 triumph. Keep in mind Omaha Beach was winless in his first four career starts, but then reeled off four straight victories. Can Tizamagician similarly go on a winning streak after finally leaving the maiden ranks?
“The Holy Bull, Lewis and Aqueduct’s 1 1/8-mile Wither Stakes are the three races Saturday on the Road to the Kentucky Derby.
“The Road to the Kentucky Derby is a series of races awarding points to the first four finishers toward a starting berth in Churchill Downs’ $3 million Kentucky Derby to be run at 1 1/4 miles on May 2. The Holy Bull, Lewis and Withers each will reward Kentucky Derby points to the first four finishers on a 10-4-2-1 scale.
“Topping the field of eight entered in the Withers is Shotski, who is the 2-1 morning-line favorite. He will be making his first start since winning the Remsen Stakes at the Big A in early December. Jeremiah O’Dwyer trains Shotski, whose sire, Blame, won the 2010 Breeders’ Cup Classic by a dramatic head to hand the great Zenyatta the only loss in her 20-race career.
“Saturday’s seven-furlong Swale Stakes at Gulfstream does not offer any Kentucky Derby points. Nevertheless, it should be watched closely due primarily to the presence of Green Light Go and Untitled in the field of eight.
“Green Light Go, trained by Jimmy Jerkens, will be competing for the first time since he finished second as the 6-5 favorite in the aforementioned Champagne won by Tiz the Law. A son of Hard Spun, Green Light Go won the Saratoga Special last summer.
“Untitled, who is No. 10 on my Kentucky Derby rankings, was an 11-length winner at first asking in a six-furlong maiden race at Gulfstream on Dec. 14 for trainer Ralph Nicks. Mark Casse subsequently took over as trainer of the Khozan colt following a private sale in which Gary Barber is now the majority owner. Casse won last year’s Preakness Stakes with War of Will and Belmont Stakes with Sir Winston.
“The only race on the Road to the Kentucky Derby last week was Oaklawn Park’s Smarty Jones Stakes, a race worth 10-4-2-1 Kentucky Derby points to the first four finishers. Gold Street won in a 10-1 upset. Three Technique ran second as the 2-1 favorite. Shoplifted and Silver Prospector finished third and fourth, respectively.
“Trained by Steve Asmussen, Gold Street led all the way on a muddy track and won by 2 3/4 lengths. It was Gold Street’s third consecutive victory. The Street Boss colt still needs to prove he can succeed on a track that isn’t wet. He is three for three when racing on a wet track. He’s winless in three starts when running on a track that wasn’t wet.
“In the Smarty Jones, Gold Street seemingly took advantage of a racing surface that was favorable to early speed. I thought that Three Technique did give a good account of himself to finish second while racing around two turns for the first time. Not only did Three Technique come home willingly, he galloped out strongly. I’m still not as high on Three Technique as some people, but I will be taking him more seriously going forward off his commendable effort in defeat last week.
“Meanwhile, Daily Racing Form’s Marty McGee provided an update this week regarding the status of Maxfield. A son of 2007 Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense, Maxfield is No. 6 on my rankings.
“McGree reported Wednesday that Maxfield recently returned to trainer Brendan Walsh’s barn at the Palm Meadows training center in Florida after undergoing rehabilitation at Bridlewood Farm in Ocala, Fla. The colt had a small ankle chip removed after being scratched from the Nov. 1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Maxfield, who is two for two, rallied from ninth to win the Breeders’ Futurity by 5 1/2 widening lengths at Keeneland last October.
“Walsh told McGee: ‘He’s back galloping at Palm Meadows and we’ll monitor him this week as to when he can start back working. But he’s done great physically and is moving great, too. We’re going to see how he does, let him tell us where we are with him. I’d say we’ll know a lot more in a month or so. I wouldn’t rule anything out, and I wouldn’t rule anything in. It will be a waiting game with him for a little while.’
“Even though American Pharoah did not have his first recorded workout of 2015 until Feb. 2, he was ready to win Oaklawn’s 1 1/16-mile Rebel Stakes on March 14 in his 3-year-old debut. It would seem to me that Maxfield needs to have his first recorded workout of 2020 fairly soon or else a Kentucky Derby for him will become very iffy.
“Here are this week’s Kentucky Derby rankings, courtesy of Xpressbet:
1. Storm the Court (1)
2. Dennis’ Moment (2)
3. Nadal (3)
4. Honor A.P. (4)
5. Thousand Words (5)
6. Maxfield (6)
7. Tiz the Law (7)
8. Authentic (8)
9. Independence Hall (9)
10. Untitled (10)
NOTE: Last week’s rankings in parentheses”
Kobe remembered at the track
Santa Anita paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by placing his original No. 8 atop the Seabiscuit statue in the paddock area. It’s just part of a citywide tribute to Bryant, who along with his daughter and seven others, perished in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
Santa Anita review
The tepid feature on Thursday was a maiden special for horses going a mile on the turf for a purse of $55,000. The winner was Go Daddy Go (see Ciaran Thornton’s Thursday result below), who took the lead on the far turn and won a nice stretch run by three-quarters of a length. He was trained by Brian Koriner and ridden by Umberto Rispoli. Go Daddy Go paid $10.80, $5.60 and $3.80. Muralist was second and Border Down finished third.
Santa Anita preview
Santa Anita follows up its seven-race card on Thursday with a seven-race card on Friday. But, a strong nine-race card looms on Saturday, including three graded stakes. OK, as for Friday there are three allowance/optional claimers, all worth $57,000. But the most equal of all of tem is the sixth, as the tage is for $80,000. It’s a mile on the turf for 3-year-old fillies.
Blue Sky Baby is the 2-1 favorite for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Mario Gutierrez. She is one-for-two lifetime, winning her first race and finishing third in the Blue Norther Stakes. This will be her third different jockey in three races.
The second favorite, at 5-2, is Little Bird for Richard Baltas and Joel Rosario. She is two-of-five lifetime and finished sixth in the Blue Norther. She will be making her second U.S. start havig run her first four races in England. Post is around 3:30 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 6, 5, 7, 7, 6, 9.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE FOUR: No. 3 Sunrise Royal (10-1)
Sunrise Royal makes the third start off the layoff and picks up Umberto Rispoli for the first time. He has won two of four for trainer Eric Kruljac and is three of four in the money. This tandem wins on prices and are two of four recently and three of four in the money for a big ROI. This horse has the best turf speed off all in the race and difference maker Rispoli is riding. Royal is the top earner in the field and an excellent 10-1 value for us.
Thursday’s result: Great jockeys are always the difference maker on horses that have everything needed to win but fall short. Umberto Rispoli with a perfect ride on Go Daddy Go broke nicely, tracked the leader and surged late to win. We only got 4-1 odds paying $10.80.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Golden Gate still has gas problem
I know a lot of you need your personable Matt Dinerman fix, and for you I’ve got bad news. No Matt this week. Oh, also Golden Gate Fields is shut down this week.
David Duggan, the Golden Gate big shot, had this to say.
“There is no concern of a gas leak at Golden Gate Fields. Unfortunately, there was a leak in the area Thursday. In order to repair it, the utility company responsible for the gas line had to shut off the gas to the track. When they repressurized the lines afterwards, it did some damage to the pipes that supply hot water to the facility.
“After speaking with specialists, it’s highly unlikely we will be fixed this weekend, so in the best interest of our horsemen, fans and employees and to safely expedite the repairs, we are canceling both racing and simulcasting this weekend. We feel confident we can be fully up and running by Thursday.”
(Cheap shot alert.) You know what The Stronach Group calls this kind of situation? A Pimlico!
Los Alamitos also on holiday
It’s time to turn things over to marketing and meda guru Orlando Gutierrez, who will tell us about things going on at Los Alamitos. Orlando, the floor is yours.
“As part of the track’s 2020 nighttime schedule, Los Alamitos Race Course will not race this Super Bowl weekend. Los Alamitos will be open for daytime simulcasting and on Sunday afternoon will feature a viewing party for the big football game. More information is available at losalamitos.com.
“Live racing will return on Friday night, Feb. 7 with a first post time of 6 p.m. Next weekend’s racing will be headed by the running of the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Winter Derby on Saturday and the Grade 1 Brad McKinzie Los Alamitos Winter Championship on Feb. 9. The winner of the Winter Championship will earn the first of eight provisional berths to this year’s Champion of Champions. Los Alamitos will not race on two other weekend nights later this year – Easter Sunday (April 12) and on Saturday, July 4.
“Ron Hartley, who campaigned four-time AQHA champion gelding Moonist and 2019 champion 2-year-old filly Cartel Jess Rockin, passed away on Monday. Hartley was 81-years-old. Hartley was a fixture in California racing since 1955, starting as a groom for his father Nick Hartley’s racing stable and later opening his own training barn in 1957. In 1962, he began working in the racing office at Los Alamitos and eventually became a racing secretary and a racing steward for five years. He would return to owning horses in 1989 an his racing and breeding operation grew into one of the nation’s best starting in 2013.
“A leader in the quarter-horse racing industry, Hartley was a member of the Pacific Coast Quarter Horse Breeders Assn. Board of Directors and served on the association’s awards committee. He also served as an officer with the American Quarter Horse Assn. Hartley was recognized with the 2005 Frank Vessels Sr. Memorial Award, presented annually to an individual in appreciation for outstanding contributions to the sport of quarter-horse racing. He was the 2019 PCQHRA owner special achievement award winner. His Cartel Jess Rockin, the winner of last year’s Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity, will make her stakes debut in next Saturday’s Winter Derby final.”
Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Thursday, January 30.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 17th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Waiver Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.01 45.61 58.66 1:11.73
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Abusive Gary
|119
|4
|2
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–3½
|1–8¾
|Velez
|3.90
|1
|Street Demand
|124
|1
|5
|6
|5–3½
|4–2
|2–1½
|Maldonado
|22.60
|6
|Royal Aspirations
|124
|5
|3
|3–1½
|3–2
|2–hd
|3–1¾
|Rosario
|4.20
|2
|Grandpa Louie
|124
|2
|1
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–1½
|4–2¼
|Prat
|0.70
|7
|Posty
|124
|6
|4
|5–2½
|6
|6
|5–6¾
|Roman
|13.30
|3
|Onebadrooskie
|124
|3
|6
|4–3
|4–3
|5–3½
|6
|Cedillo
|7.40
|4
|ABUSIVE GARY
|9.80
|5.00
|2.80
|1
|STREET DEMAND
|21.20
|9.60
|6
|ROYAL ASPIRATIONS
|3.80
|$1 EXACTA (4-1)
|$85.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-1-6-2)
|$119.86
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-1-6)
|$170.60
Winner–Abusive Gary Dbb.g.4 by Boisterous out of Velvety Smooth, by Wolf Power (SAF). Bred by Phil D'Amato & Tommy Hutton DreamStables (CA). Trainer: Philip D'Amato. Owner: D'Amato, Philip and Tommy Hutton's Dream Stable LLC. Mutuel Pool $71,525 Exacta Pool $38,108 Superfecta Pool $16,800 Trifecta Pool $24,987. Scratched–Western Flyer.
ABUSIVE GARY bumped at the start, had good early speed and dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, took a short lead a quarter mile out, kicked clear under urging in the stretch and was under steady handling late. STREET DEMAND a step slow to begin, saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and gained the place. ROYAL ASPIRATIONS broke in and bumped the winner, dueled three deep, stalked off the rail leaving the turn, came into the stretch three wide, was between foes past midstretch and held third. GRANDPA LOUIE went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive. POSTY stalked outside a rival then off the rail, dropped back on the turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. ONEBADROOSKIE broke a bit slowly, chased just off the rail, came out leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and had little left for the stretch.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 25.12 49.56 1:14.61 1:27.60 1:40.95
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|124
|4
|4
|5–1
|4–hd
|3–½
|3–4
|1–½
|Rosario
|3.60
|3
|Shanghai Barbie
|124
|3
|3
|1–1
|1–½
|1–1
|1–2
|2–2¼
|Fuentes
|1.80
|5
|Boonesboro Beauty
|119
|5
|6
|4–½
|3–3
|2–1½
|2–hd
|3–5¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|1.10
|1
|Greater Glory
|117
|1
|5
|6
|5–hd
|5–½
|4–2
|4–7½
|Flores
|13.10
|2
|Encountress
|124
|2
|1
|3–hd
|6
|6
|6
|5–8½
|Payeras
|16.70
|6
|At the Margin
|124
|6
|2
|2–½
|2–hd
|4–1
|5–½
|6
|Rojas Fernandez
|33.70
|4
|REDS SACRED APPEAL
|9.20
|3.80
|2.20
|3
|SHANGHAI BARBIE
|2.80
|2.10
|5
|BOONESBORO BEAUTY
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$48.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$14.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-5-1)
|$5.85
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-3-5)
|$14.75
Winner–Reds Sacred Appeal Ch.f.4 by Twice the Appeal out of Divine Legacy, by Full Mandate. Bred by Rusty and Debi Brown (CA). Trainer: Lisa Bernard. Owner: Lisa Bernard. Mutuel Pool $102,248 Daily Double Pool $19,399 Exacta Pool $53,999 Superfecta Pool $31,540 Trifecta Pool $39,074. Scratched–none.
REDS SACRED APPEAL pulled between rivals and bumped with a foe into the first turn, stalked between horses, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and rallied under urging to wear down the runner-up late. SHANGHAI BARBIE had speed between horses then angled in and set the pace inside, inched away again on the second turn, came a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted in some in the final furlong and was worn down. BOONESBORO BEAUTY bobbled at the start, stalked three deep then bid three wide on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued off the inside, drifted in some in the stretch and bested the others. GREATER GLORY came off the rail on the first turn and stalked three deep, continued outside on the second turn and three wide into the stretch, drifted to the inside in the drive and weakened. ENCOUNTRESS bumped with the winner into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came out a bit leaving the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. AT THE MARGIN stalked outside a rival then bid between horses on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled to the inside leaving that turn and had little left for the drive.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.15 45.55 1:10.60 1:17.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Mucho Macho Woman
|124
|4
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|1–5
|1–9½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|1.10
|2
|Palm d'Oro
|124
|2
|1
|3–1
|3–1
|2–3
|2–4¾
|Rosario
|6.30
|1
|Diva in Charge
|124
|1
|5
|5–6
|5–10
|4–½
|3–nk
|Bejarano
|4.70
|5
|Mela Jones
|124
|5
|3
|2–½
|2–1
|3–2
|4–3½
|Cedillo
|3.30
|3
|Chris Is Ready
|124
|3
|4
|4–½
|4–1½
|5–12
|5–11
|Pereira
|16.90
|6
|Kitty's Whiskers
|124
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Espinoza
|7.80
|4
|MUCHO MACHO WOMAN
|4.20
|2.80
|2.20
|2
|PALM D'ORO
|4.80
|3.20
|1
|DIVA IN CHARGE
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$30.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-2)
|$7.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-2-1-5)
|$3.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-2-1)
|$10.50
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (4-7)
|$10.00
Winner–Mucho Macho Woman B.f.4 by Mucho Macho Man out of Analemma, by Half Ours. Bred by Live Your Dream Racing Stable (KY). Trainer: Ronald W. Ellis. Owner: Live Your Dream Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $164,907 Daily Double Pool $11,263 Exacta Pool $72,445 Superfecta Pool $25,732 Trifecta Pool $43,169. Scratched–Fresh Face.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-4) paid $36.50. Pick Three Pool $26,600. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-4-7) paid $13.00.
MUCHO MACHO WOMAN had speed between horses then set the pace a bit off the rail, inched away inside on the turn and drew off in the stretch under a brisk hand ride while being flagged with the whip. PALM D'ORO saved ground stalking the winner, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was clearly second best. DIVA IN CHARGE also chased along the inside, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and edged a rival late for the show. MELA JONES had speed three deep then pressed the pace outside the winner, stalked off the rail on the turn, was alongside a rival in upper stretch and was edged for third. CHRIS IS READY pulled between horses early to stalk the pace, continued outside a foe then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out some in the stretch and weakened. KITTY'S WHISKERS bobbled just after the start, dropped back off the rail, came a bit wide into the stretch and was outrun.
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.52 47.38 1:11.71 1:23.48 1:35.08
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Go Daddy Go
|124
|7
|1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–½
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|4.40
|3
|Muralist
|124
|3
|2
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–½
|2–hd
|2–hd
|Roman
|8.30
|8
|Border Town
|124
|8
|8
|6–1
|6–hd
|4–1
|3–½
|3–1¼
|Prat
|2.20
|2
|Commanding Chief
|124
|2
|3
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–hd
|4–2
|4–1
|Rosario
|2.30
|4
|On Easy Street
|124
|4
|4
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–2
|5–3
|5–3½
|Van Dyke
|17.00
|6
|Cardiff Cay
|124
|6
|7
|8
|8
|7–3
|6–2
|6–4¼
|Franco
|19.40
|1
|Hudson River Park
|124
|1
|5
|7–hd
|7–2
|6–1
|7–10
|7–16
|Cedillo
|6.20
|5
|Form A Square
|124
|5
|6
|5–1
|5–1½
|8
|8
|8
|Espinoza
|23.60
|7
|GO DADDY GO
|10.80
|5.60
|3.80
|3
|MURALIST
|7.60
|4.60
|8
|BORDER TOWN
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)
|$28.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-3)
|$38.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-3-8-2)
|$27.21
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-3-8-2-4)
|$2,837.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-3-8)
|$60.80
Winner–Go Daddy Go Ch.c.4 by Scat Daddy out of Going to Kukaro, by Speightstown. Bred by Breffni Farm (KY). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Jay Em Ess Stable. Mutuel Pool $214,276 Daily Double Pool $20,904 Exacta Pool $113,512 Superfecta Pool $53,234 Super High Five Pool $3,718 Trifecta Pool $82,018. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-7) paid $58.00. Pick Three Pool $18,455. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (4-7-7) paid $17.45.
GO DADDY GO angled in and dueled outside a rival, stalked just off the rail then outside a foe on the backstretch, re-bid alongside the runner-up leaving the second turn, was fanned out a bit into the stretch, took a short lead nearing midstretch, fought back three deep under left handed urging in the final furlong and gamely prevailed. MURALIST sped to the early lead, dueled inside then inched away on the backstretch, fought back leaving the second turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and continued willingly late. BORDER TOWN a bit slow to begin, angled in and stalked outside a rival, went three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, bid outside in the drive and also continued on gamely late. COMMANDING CHIEF saved ground stalking the pace throughout, bid inside in the drive and was outfinished. ON EASY STREET stalked between horses then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came out in the stretch and could not quite summon the necessary late kick. CARDIFF CAY pulled his way along to chase the pace outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the backstretch and second turn, also came out in the stretch and did not rally. HUDSON RIVER PARK saved ground chasing the pace throughout and weakened. FORM A SQUARE (GB) pulled and stalked three deep, dropped back and angled in on the second turn and gave way.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 23.23 46.92 1:12.89 1:26.54 1:40.42
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Blame It On Kitty
|124
|3
|7
|6–1½
|4–hd
|4–3½
|2–2
|1–nk
|Cedillo
|1.90
|7
|Brazilian Summer
|124
|7
|1
|3–1
|3–½
|3–hd
|1–hd
|2–½
|Valdivia, Jr.
|7.30
|5
|Gryffindor
|124
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|7
|3–½
|Payeras
|7.10
|6
|Super Classic
|114
|6
|3
|5–1½
|5–1½
|5–1
|3–hd
|4–hd
|Mussad
|14.80
|4
|R B Eye
|124
|4
|5
|4–½
|6–3½
|6–½
|4–hd
|5–4¼
|Roman
|7.50
|2
|Will Dancer
|124
|2
|4
|1–hd
|2–7
|2–½
|6–½
|6–3¼
|Delgadillo
|2.60
|1
|Blue Skye Jade
|124
|1
|2
|2–6
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–hd
|7
|Fuentes
|5.60
|3
|BLAME IT ON KITTY
|5.80
|4.20
|2.60
|7
|BRAZILIAN SUMMER
|5.40
|4.00
|5
|GRYFFINDOR
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-3)
|$46.40
|$1 EXACTA (3-7)
|$22.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-5-6)
|$49.88
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-5)
|$49.60
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-5-6-4)
|Carryover $2,079
Winner–Blame It On Kitty Dbb.g.4 by Blame out of E Z Kitty, by He's Tops. Bred by Highlander Racing Stable, LLC (KY). Trainer: Craig Dollase. Owner: Highlander Racing Stable, LLC (Bruce Maller). Mutuel Pool $139,828 Daily Double Pool $20,940 Exacta Pool $61,874 Superfecta Pool $25,367 Trifecta Pool $39,781 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,724. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-3) paid $27.70. Pick Three Pool $28,075. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-4/7-7-3) 370 tickets with 4 correct paid $185.85. Pick Four Pool $90,176. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-4-4/7-7-3) 197 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,159.35. Pick Five Pool $265,471.
BLAME IT ON KITTY broke a step slowly, came off the inside on the first turn, chased three deep then outside a rival, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside under urging and drifted in some in midstretch, gained the advantage in deep stretch and held on gamely. BRAZILIAN SUMMER chased three deep then outside a rival or a bit off the rail, angled in leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn, bid three deep leaving that turn and into the stretch, fought back on a short lead off the inside in midstretch and deep stretch while also drifting in some and continued willingly to the end. GRYFFINDOR settled outside a rival then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and finished well. SUPER CLASSIC chased between horses then outside a rival, angled to the inside leaving the second turn, bid along the rail past midstretch and continued willingly to be edged for the show. R B EYE saved ground chasing the pace, came out around a rival into the stretch, split horses in deep stretch and continued willingly to be edged for a minor share. WILL DANCER dueled outside a rival, fought back leaving the second turn, was between horses into the stretch and weakened. BLUE SKYE JADE sent along inside to duel for the lead, fought back leaving the second turn and also weakened in the drive.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.06 45.69 57.87 1:04.35
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Shootin Money
|122
|5
|1
|4–1
|5–1
|3–½
|1–½
|Pereira
|4.10
|2
|DQ–Bad Beat
|120
|2
|5
|3–1½
|3–1½
|1–½
|2–¾
|Roman
|7.50
|3
|Mosienko
|117
|3
|3
|5–hd
|4–hd
|4–1
|3–nk
|Rosario
|1.50
|6
|Baltimore Beecho
|122
|6
|2
|6
|6
|5–1½
|4–1¼
|Maldonado
|12.60
|4
|Jaxon's Goldie
|120
|4
|4
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|5–8¼
|Cedillo
|3.30
|1
|You'reright Again
|122
|1
|6
|1–hd
|2–1½
|6
|6
|Flores
|4.50
|5
|SHOOTIN MONEY
|10.20
|4.40
|2.80
|3
|MOSIENKO
|3.00
|2.40
|2
|DQ–BAD BEAT
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-5)
|$44.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$13.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-2-6)
|$28.63
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-2)
|$34.30
Winner–Shootin Money Dbb.c.3 by Archarcharch out of Pennymoney, by Forestry. Bred by Joanne R. Mummert (KY). Trainer: Philip A. Oviedo. Owner: Kleczka, Kevin O. and Warren, John P.. Mutuel Pool $130,020 Daily Double Pool $16,639 Exacta Pool $51,205 Superfecta Pool $21,683 Trifecta Pool $33,811. Scratched–none. DQ–#2 Bad Beat–finished 2nd, disqualified, placed 3rd.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-3-5) paid $62.60. Pick Three Pool $23,964.
SHOOTIN MONEY stalked outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit in midstretch, bid outside foes under a couple cracks of the whip and energetic handling to gain the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. BAD BEAT pulled between horses and steadied nearing the half mile pole, stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three deep into the stretch, took a short lead outside a foe in midstretch, drifted out some in deep stretch and fought back to the line. MOSIENKO stalked the pace inside, came out into the stretch, bid between horses past midstretch, steadied in tight in deep stretch and edged a rival for third. BALTIMORE BEECHO chased outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, angled in leaving the turn, came out in upper stretch and finished with interest. JAXON'S GOLDIE sped to the early lead just off the rail, dueled outside a rival, fought back a bit off the fence in the stretch and was outfinished late. YOU'RERIGHT AGAIN sent inside early, dueled along the rail, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. Following a stewards' inquiry and a claim of foul by the rider of MOSIENKO against BAD BEAT, the latter was disqualified and placed third for interference in late stretch. A claim of foul by the rider of MOSIENKO against the winner for alleged interference in deep stretch was not allowed by the stewards, who blamed the trouble on BAD BEAT.
SEVENTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.09 45.57 1:10.82 1:17.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Lightning Fast
|122
|7
|2
|4–hd
|3–2
|1–5
|1–6
|Delgadillo
|1.00
|6
|Audace
|122
|5
|6
|6–1
|5–2
|2–hd
|2–3¾
|Rispoli
|8.40
|7
|El Diablo Rojo
|117
|6
|5
|3–1
|4–1
|3–1½
|3–nk
|Velez
|7.40
|3
|Tallemark
|122
|2
|3
|5–½
|6–3
|4–½
|4–4¼
|Smith
|3.20
|1
|Bernie's Big Boy
|122
|1
|1
|7
|7
|7
|5–3¼
|Roman
|22.40
|5
|Fantasy Game
|122
|4
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|5–2½
|6–3¼
|Cedillo
|7.20
|4
|Stir the Pot
|122
|3
|7
|2–3
|2–1
|6–3
|7
|Rosario
|13.80
|8
|LIGHTNING FAST
|4.00
|2.60
|2.20
|6
|AUDACE
|5.40
|3.80
|7
|EL DIABLO ROJO
|4.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-8)
|$25.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$9.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-7-3)
|$11.80
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-7-3-1)
|$493.20
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-7)
|$16.70
Winner–Lightning Fast Ch.g.3 by Violence out of Cecileabration, by Graeme Hall. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Brown, Jr., Edward J., Klein, Alan and Lebherz, Phillip. Mutuel Pool $186,495 Daily Double Pool $56,852 Exacta Pool $92,076 Superfecta Pool $42,465 Super High Five Pool $16,511 Trifecta Pool $63,383. Scratched–Rawhide Rawlins.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-5-8) paid $30.10. Pick Three Pool $73,301. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-3-5-2/8) 865 tickets with 4 correct paid $154.10. Pick Four Pool $174,597. 50-Cent Pick Five (4/7-7-3-5-2/8) 550 tickets with 5 correct paid $246.35. Pick Five Pool $177,539. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-4/7-7-3-5-2/8) 31 tickets with 6 correct paid $905.34. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $51,725. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $50,049.
LIGHTNING FAST stalked three deep then went up four wide into the turn, bid three wide leaving the turn to gain the lead a quarter mile out, kicked clear, drifted in from the whip in the stretch and won clear under urging and a hold late. AUDACE hopped in a bit of a slow start, chased between horses, was in tight into the turn then steadied nearing the three eighths pole, split horses three deep into the stretch and bested the others. EL DIABLO ROJO stalked off the rail then three deep between foes into the turn, continued off the inside, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some in the drive and held third. TALLEMARK chased inside, was shuffled back into the turn, came out on the bend and four wide into the stretch and was edged for the show. BERNIE'S BIG BOY saved ground off the pace, came out some in upper stretch and lacked a further response. FANTASY GAME angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and weakened in the stretch. STIR THE POT broke in and steadied, moved up between horses then dueled outside a rival, was between foes again leaving the turn and also weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|1,728
|$311,170
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$722,728
|Out of State
|N/A
|$2,594,193
|TOTAL
|1,728
|$3,628,091
Santa Anita Entries for Friday, January 31.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 18th day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 4 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|A Man's Man
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-2
|2
|Jetovator
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Peter Eurton
|2-1
|3
|Siberian Tigah
|Diego Sanchez
|124
|Rafael Becerra
|20-1
|4
|Watch the Dip
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
|5
|R Matineigh Idol
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Daniel Dunham
|12-1
|6
|Fellow Citizen
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|7
|Trending Higher
|Drayden Van Dyke
|124
|Carla Gaines
|4-1
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rattle
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Jorge Periban
|8-1
|20,000
|2
|Busy Paynter
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
|20,000
|3
|Edna
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|9-2
|20,000
|4
|Rizzi's Honors
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|9-5
|20,000
|5
|No Wine Untasted
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|J. Eric Kruljac
|8-1
|20,000
|6
|Mongolian Humor
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|3-1
|20,000
THIRD RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Stormy D
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Carla Gaines
|5-2
|2
|Velvet Queen
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-5
|3
|Road Rager
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|3-1
|4
|Meso
|Jorge Velez
|117
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|5
|So Much Happy
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|George Papaprodromou
|4-1
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Quinnie
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Carla Gaines
|4-1
|2
|Violette Szabo
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|4-1
|3
|Sunrise Royale
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|10-1
|20,000
|4
|Avalon Ride
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|4-1
|5
|Flying to the Line
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|117
|Adam Kitchingman
|5-2
|6
|Beau Rocket
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Mark Glatt
|15-1
|20,000
|7
|Scarlet Heat
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Dan Blacker
|3-1
FIFTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $46,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Dark Hedges
|Heriberto Figueroa
|124
|Andrew Lerner
|10-1
|2
|Littlebitamedal
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Art Sherman
|8-1
|3
|Freiburg
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|4
|Bouncing Around
|Ignacio Puglisi
|122
|Jack Carava
|6-1
|5
|Buster Douglas
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Milton G. Pineda
|6-1
|6
|Italiano
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|2-1
|7
|Oil Can Knight
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Steve Knapp
|7-2
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $80,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Little Bird
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Richard Baltas
|5-2
|2
|Carpe Vinum
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|7-2
|3
|She's So Special
|Flavien Prat
|120
|Peter Miller
|3-1
|4
|Madame Bourbon
|Drayden Van Dyke
|120
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|80,000
|5
|Blue Sky Baby
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|2-1
|6
|Establish Justice
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Mike Puype
|10-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ridge Route
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|15-1
|30,000
|2
|Guinessey
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|20-1
|30,000
|3
|Handsome Michael
|David Mussad
|112
|George Papaprodromou
|6-1
|30,000
|4
|Itsthattime
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|2-1
|30,000
|5
|Blues Rapper
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Carla Gaines
|5-2
|30,000
|6
|Flawless Clyde
|Victor Flores
|115
|Nestor M. Capitaine
|50-1
|30,000
|7
|Royal Suspect
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|30,000
|8
|Grand Sierra
|Evin Roman
|122
|Marcia Stortz
|30-1
|30,000
|9
|Promise Nothing
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Rafael Becerra
|7-2
|30,000