Kobe Bryant art provides comfort on social media following Lakers legend’s death

In the days since Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, some fans have posted moving artistic tributes to the Lakers legend on social media.

Most of the drawings depict Bryant in the heavens, usually playing basketball or on a court, often with Gianna and sometimes with rapper Nipsey Hussle or others who also have left this world too soon.

And more often than not, Kobe and Gianna are shown with halos over their heads.

Here is a sampling of some of the heartfelt artwork that could provide comfort to those grieving over the tragedy.

