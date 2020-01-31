Kobe Bryant art provides comfort on social media following Lakers legend’s death

In the days since Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, some fans have posted moving artistic tributes to the Lakers legend on social media.
Most of the drawings depict Bryant in the heavens, usually playing basketball or on a court, often with Gianna and sometimes with rapper Nipsey Hussle or others who also have left this world too soon.
And more often than not, Kobe and Gianna are shown with halos over their heads.
Here is a sampling of some of the heartfelt artwork that could provide comfort to those grieving over the tragedy.
Harper asked me why I didn't draw Kobe's daughter, Gianna, when I did my portrait and to be honest, they had not confirmed any of the other names when I did my first drawing. The news is absolutely heartbreaking and It's bothered me ever since I did the initial sketch that I did not include her, so here is a tribute to both Kobe and Gianna.
In our hearts ♥️
Just a little tribute to @kobebryant and his daughter. R.I.P
RIP @kobebryant gianna and the other people who were on the helicopter🙏🏿🐐 and prayers for the families and close ones🙏🏿
Rest in Power Kobe, Rest in Power Nipsey.