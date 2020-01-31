Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Kobe Bryant art provides comfort on social media following Lakers legend’s death

Kobe Bryant
Lakers legend Kobe Bryant died Sunday in a helicopter crash that took the lives of eight others, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.
(David Zalubowski / AP)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Jan. 31, 2020
8:53 AM
In the days since Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, some fans have posted moving artistic tributes to the Lakers legend on social media.

Most of the drawings depict Bryant in the heavens, usually playing basketball or on a court, often with Gianna and sometimes with rapper Nipsey Hussle or others who also have left this world too soon.

And more often than not, Kobe and Gianna are shown with halos over their heads.

Here is a sampling of some of the heartfelt artwork that could provide comfort to those grieving over the tragedy.

View this post on Instagram

#inlovingmemory #kobeandgianna #kobeart #kobebryant

A post shared by Porschunion (@porscheunion) on

View this post on Instagram

Just a little tribute to @kobebryant and his daughter. R.I.P Congratulations on your feature. Shot by: @gio_roman87 Curated by: @wandering.mammoth 〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️ Follow @india_pixelz Tag us or use #india_pixelz in your captions to get featured on our page. . Also check out : @mobi_grapher_ ✅ @indianphotographyart ✅ @incredible_indian_click ✅ @uniquephotographyclub ✅ @jaipurcanvas ✅ . #kobebryant #nba #lakers #lebronjames #kobe #basketball #blackmamba #lebron #ballislife #k #kevindurant #mambamentality #kyrieirving #mvp #michaeljordan #anthonydavis #nike #kyrie #kawhileonard #life #lalakers #jordan #russellwestbrook #rip #ripkobe #mambaforever 〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️ TEAM - #india_pixelz 😇

A post shared by #india_pixelz(92k) (@india_pixelz) on

View this post on Instagram

#KobeArt ✨

A post shared by @ famous.scrappy on

Sports
Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
