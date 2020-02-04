Rockets, Hawks, Nuggets and Timberwolves agree to four-team trade

Houston, Atlanta, Denver and Minnesota have agreed upon a sprawling four-team trade that gets the Rockets the wing they covet but cost Houston their starting center.

According to league sources not authorized to speak publicly, the teams are finalizing a deal that would send Robert Covington from Minnesota to the Rockets, with Atlanta acquiring Houston center Clint Capela.

Reportedly, Denver will send Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez to Minnesota, with the Timberwolves also getting Evan Turner and Brooklyn’s first-round pick from Atlanta.

Minnesota’s assets could be used to try and get D’Angelo Russell from Golden State — a player they’ve coveted since the offseason.

Advertisement

Denver will acquire a first-round pick from Houston in a deal that includes even more moving parts.

The Nuggets will also get guard Shabazz Napier, big man Noah Vonleh and Keita Bates-Diop from Minnesota. The Timberwolves will send Jordan Bell to Houston, and Minnesota will get Jared Vanderbilt from Denver.

The Rockets are now ultra-small, with their closing five potentially being the 6-foot-7 Covington, 6-foot-5 P.J. Tucker, 6-foot-3 Eric Gordon, 6-foot-3 Russell Westbrook and 6-foot-5 James Harden.

Covington is averaging 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while hitting 34.6% from three-point range.

Advertisement

The Hawks, who were in the market for a center, get Capela to put into pick-and-rolls with Trae Young, a priority for them.

Capela, 25, averaged 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 39 games with the Rockets this year.

The NBA’s trade deadline is Thursday at noon.

By providing your mobile number, you agree to receive automated SMS text messages about the NBA and to receive special offers from the Los Angeles Times. Standard messaging rates apply. You can always text STOP to quit or HELP for more information. By signing up for this SMS service, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.