Rockets, Hawks, Nuggets and Timberwolves agree to four-team trade

Rockets center Clint Capela drives to the rim against Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the first half of a game Jan. 26.
Rockets center Clint Capela drives to the rim against Nuggets center Nikola Jokic during the first half of a game Jan. 26.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
Feb. 4, 2020
10:36 PM
Houston, Atlanta, Denver and Minnesota have agreed upon a sprawling four-team trade that gets the Rockets the wing they covet but cost Houston their starting center.

According to league sources not authorized to speak publicly, the teams are finalizing a deal that would send Robert Covington from Minnesota to the Rockets, with Atlanta acquiring Houston center Clint Capela.

Reportedly, Denver will send Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez to Minnesota, with the Timberwolves also getting Evan Turner and Brooklyn’s first-round pick from Atlanta.

Minnesota’s assets could be used to try and get D’Angelo Russell from Golden State — a player they’ve coveted since the offseason.

Denver will acquire a first-round pick from Houston in a deal that includes even more moving parts.

The Nuggets will also get guard Shabazz Napier, big man Noah Vonleh and Keita Bates-Diop from Minnesota. The Timberwolves will send Jordan Bell to Houston, and Minnesota will get Jared Vanderbilt from Denver.

The Rockets are now ultra-small, with their closing five potentially being the 6-foot-7 Covington, 6-foot-5 P.J. Tucker, 6-foot-3 Eric Gordon, 6-foot-3 Russell Westbrook and 6-foot-5 James Harden.
Covington is averaging 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds while hitting 34.6% from three-point range.

The Hawks, who were in the market for a center, get Capela to put into pick-and-rolls with Trae Young, a priority for them.

Capela, 25, averaged 13.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 39 games with the Rockets this year.

The NBA’s trade deadline is Thursday at noon.

