UFC 247 live updates: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Jon Jones, left, and Dominick Reyes square off at the weigh-in Thursday.
(Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)
By Todd Martin
Feb. 8, 2020
3:25 PM
UFC 247 takes place Saturday night from Houston, Texas. The card is headlined by a UFC light heavyweight championship bout pitting champion Jon Jones (25-1 (1 no contest)) against unbeaten challenger Dominick Reyes (12-0). An additional championship bout sees UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) defending against Katlyn Chookagian (13-2). Both Jones and Shevchenko are significant favorites.

Austin Lingo vs. Youssef Zalal

UFC 247 kicks off with a pair of UFC newcomers, both debuting in the UFC after stints in the LFA organization. Lingo is 7-0 while Zalal is 7-2.

Todd Martin
Todd Martin is a Los Angeles Times MMA contributor. His writing about the sport has been featured at a variety of outlets including Sherdog.com, Pro Wrestling Torch, CBSSports.com, SI.com, ESPN.com, Fighting Spirit Magazine, Fight Magazine and Wrestling Observer since 2002. He is a graduate of Vassar College and UCLA School of Law.
