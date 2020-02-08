UFC 247 live updates: Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

UFC 247 takes place Saturday night from Houston, Texas. The card is headlined by a UFC light heavyweight championship bout pitting champion Jon Jones (25-1 (1 no contest)) against unbeaten challenger Dominick Reyes (12-0). An additional championship bout sees UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (18-3) defending against Katlyn Chookagian (13-2). Both Jones and Shevchenko are significant favorites.

Austin Lingo vs. Youssef Zalal

UFC 247 kicks off with a pair of UFC newcomers, both debuting in the UFC after stints in the LFA organization. Lingo is 7-0 while Zalal is 7-2.