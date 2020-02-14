Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

NBA players excited to work alongside Barack Obama at charity event

Former President Barack Obama attends Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.
Former President Barack Obama attends Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors on June 2. Obama took part in an NBA charity event in Chicago on Friday.
(Gregory Shamus / Getty Images)
By Times staff
Feb. 14, 2020
11:45 AM
Share

While the NBA All-Star Game gives the league’s best players a chance to show off their above-the-rim skill sets, the annual showcase also provides them an opportunity to help the league’s charitable efforts.

Many of the players taking part in this week’s festivities spent part of Friday morning filling up backpacks for children at the NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service. Since the game is being played in Chicago, it only makes sense Barack Obama was on hand to help out. The former President is a huge basketball fan, and many of the players at the event were thrilled to meet him.

Zion Williamson and Trae Young, who were among the contingent of players taking part in the event ahead of tonight’s NBA Rising Stars game, said they were surprised to see Obama. Both were excited about getting the chance to meet him and seemingly impressed with his knowledge of their respective careers.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel described the experience of meeting Obama as “surreal.”

Times columnist Arash Markazi is providing a behind-the-scenes look at the NBA All-Star Game this weekend. Be sure to follow @latimessports for Markazi’s latest updates.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Times staff
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement