Sports

Here’s the best 2020 NFL Valentine’s Day cards (hope your sweetheart likes puns)

Tom Brady
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady thinks “you’re a 12 out of 10,” according to a Valentine’s Day card on the team’s website.
(Charles Krupa / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
Feb. 14, 2020
1:52 PM
Happy Valentine’s Day!

Wait, why is there a panicked look on your face?

You forgot, didn’t you? Too busy thinking ahead to the NFL draft, right? That’s understandable — it is less than three months away now.

Well, don’t worry, you’ll be fine — at least you will be if your significant other is also a football fan. Here’s some of the best NFL Valentine’s Day cards — filled with some of the worst puns — that are sure to make your true love’s heart melt.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

erg1tb0wwahab40tdmxj.jpg
Tom Brady
(patriots.com)

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

EQmytbjX0AE3yrM.jpg
Lamar Jackson
(Twitter / @Ravens)

Joey Bosa, Chargers

EQwDzYlUYAAWfV1.jpg
Joey Bosa
(Twitter / @Chargers)

Barry Sanders, Detroit Lions legend

EQtjmPtUwAAi0hb.jpg
Barry Sanders
(Twitter / @Lions)

Adoree’ Jackson, Tennessee Titans

Untitled-1.jpg
Adoree’ Jackson
(titansonline.com)

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

EQrxE0ZXYAYPI9N.jpg

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars

EQvpjNTXkAATUqr.jpg
Gardner Minshew
(Twitter / @Jaguars)

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

EQmupLuWAAAILR4.jpg
JuJu Smith-Schuster
(Twitter / @Steelers)

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

EQvvuXOWoAELXyD.jpg
Drew Brees
(Twitter / @Saints)

Derwin James, Chargers

EQwDzZbUUAA0wIk.jpg
Derwin James
(Twitter / @Chargers)

Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

EQvf-bTXUAYFrO2.jpg
Ndamukong Suh
(Twitter / @Buccaneers)

Grady Jarrett, Falcons

EQvdr2PX0AYhzIr.jpg
Grady Jarrett
(Twitter / @AtlantaFalcons)
And just in case things don’t work out between you and your sweetheart ...

Najee Goode, Jacksonville Jaguars

EQvpjrHXYAYGSQb.jpg
Najee Goode
(Twitter / @Jaguars)

Sports
Chuck Schilken
