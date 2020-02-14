Here’s the best 2020 NFL Valentine’s Day cards (hope your sweetheart likes puns)

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Wait, why is there a panicked look on your face?

You forgot, didn’t you? Too busy thinking ahead to the NFL draft, right? That’s understandable — it is less than three months away now.

Well, don’t worry, you’ll be fine — at least you will be if your significant other is also a football fan. Here’s some of the best NFL Valentine’s Day cards — filled with some of the worst puns — that are sure to make your true love’s heart melt.

Tom Brady, New England Patriots

Tom Brady (patriots.com)

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson (Twitter / @Ravens)

Joey Bosa, Chargers

Joey Bosa (Twitter / @Chargers)

Barry Sanders, Detroit Lions legend

Barry Sanders (Twitter / @Lions)

Adoree’ Jackson, Tennessee Titans

Adoree’ Jackson (titansonline.com)

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins

Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars

Gardner Minshew (Twitter / @Jaguars)

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster (Twitter / @Steelers)

Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees (Twitter / @Saints)

Derwin James, Chargers

Derwin James (Twitter / @Chargers)

Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ndamukong Suh (Twitter / @Buccaneers)

Grady Jarrett, Falcons

Grady Jarrett (Twitter / @AtlantaFalcons)

And just in case things don’t work out between you and your sweetheart ...

Najee Goode, Jacksonville Jaguars