Sports

Sights and sounds from the NBA 2020 All-Star media day

NBA All Star Game Media Day Basketball
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, walks through the media during the NBA All-Star 2020 media day.
(David Banks / Associated Press)
By Times staff
Feb. 15, 2020
10:03 AM
Here’s some of what went down Saturday morning at United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and site of the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is making his first All-Star appearance after being traded by the Lakers during the offseason.

“I’ll just say that I got my foot in the door and I just continue to push to get my whole body in,” Ingram told reporters. “Just continuing to push the envelope, but right now I’m enjoying the moment. “

Asked if it’s safe to say he’s on a mission this year, Ingram replied: “Yeah, I mean, for the rest of my career. As long as I stay healthy I’m on a mission to be the best player for myself.”

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, on hand for Saturday’s skills challenge, said he’s an All-Star when it comes to a certain off-court activity.

“I’m the best spades player in the NBA,” Beverley said.

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook probably should have brought his own snack to the event because his 2-year-old son, Noah, wasn’t about to share.

The adorable tyke brought his chips with him when he joined his dad at the podium.

More from media day:

Times staff
