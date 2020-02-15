Sights and sounds from the NBA 2020 All-Star media day

Here’s some of what went down Saturday morning at United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and site of the 2020 NBA All-Star weekend.

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram is making his first All-Star appearance after being traded by the Lakers during the offseason.

“I’ll just say that I got my foot in the door and I just continue to push to get my whole body in,” Ingram told reporters. “Just continuing to push the envelope, but right now I’m enjoying the moment. “

Asked if it’s safe to say he’s on a mission this year, Ingram replied: “Yeah, I mean, for the rest of my career. As long as I stay healthy I’m on a mission to be the best player for myself.”

Brandon Ingram on leaving L.A. and being healthy and an All-Star now. pic.twitter.com/WAzqQWGoSr — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 15, 2020

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, on hand for Saturday’s skills challenge, said he’s an All-Star when it comes to a certain off-court activity.

“I’m the best spades player in the NBA,” Beverley said.

Patrick Beverley: “I’m the best spades player in the NBA.” pic.twitter.com/i2YiUpdnpm — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 15, 2020

Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook probably should have brought his own snack to the event because his 2-year-old son, Noah, wasn’t about to share.

Russell Westbrook’s son wasn’t sharing his chips with dad. 😂 pic.twitter.com/2XXibeifTh — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 15, 2020

The adorable tyke brought his chips with him when he joined his dad at the podium.

Russell Westbrook’s son ended up sharing his chips and joining his dad at the podium. 😀 pic.twitter.com/UlhWU0Eu3T — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 15, 2020

More from media day:

The biggest thing Kawhi Leonard took from Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/GgUpdEuZZN — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 15, 2020

The media crowd for LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/F1ix0TjWMH — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 15, 2020

Live with Frank Vogel at #NBAAllStar Media Day. https://t.co/xRr5E9lGwG — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 15, 2020

Russell Westbrook on enjoying all-star weekend with his son and his improved relationship with the media. pic.twitter.com/NERinB5UjN — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) February 15, 2020