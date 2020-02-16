Daytona 500 postponed until Monday because of rain

The Daytona 500 was postponed Sunday after being limited to 20 laps because of two rain delays. The race is scheduled to resume at 1:05 p.m. PST Monday.

This is the first time the race has gone to a second day since 2012 because of weather. That race was most memorable for what happened on Lap 160 when Juan Pablo Montoya lost control of his car and hit a jet dryer, which sprayed fuel on the course and caught fire. No one was hurt but it caused a two-hour delay as they tried to repair the track.

In 2009, the race was cut to 160 of 200 laps because of rain. A race has to go at least 100 laps, or 250 miles, for it to be official. Monday’s resumption will be with the same running order as when the race was stopped.

The race started after a 45-minute delay due to a light rain. Race cars are not equipped with windshield wipers and the tires have no traction or tread, making it dangerous to race in wet conditions. In addition, even when the rain stops, it takes a long time to dry the track.

When the race started, pole sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. went to the lead and was running out front by himself in a Chevrolet while five Fords — Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Ryan Newman, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski — lined up behind the leaders.

There were no changes when the caution came out because of rain in Turns 1 and 2, which quickly enveloped the entire track. There was a 2 hour, 10 minute delay before the conclusion of the race was postponed until Monday.

After two hours there was hope that the race would be resumed and the drivers were called back to their cars. The thinking was that several laps could be run under caution before racing to get closer to the 100-lap mark. But, rain started in Turn 2 and quickly turned into a traditional Florida monsoon-like rainstorm, eliminating any chance of continued running.