Horse racing newsletter: Hard Not to Love is even easier to love

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at why Bob Baffert may become the most successful Kentucky Derby trainer ever.
We’ve got a special treat for you in today’s newsletter. Veteran turf journalist Gary West is penning some commentaries for the Thoroughbred News Service and his one this week is on Bob Baffert. So, rather than listening to me, he’s an edited version of what Gary had to say.
“Having been raised on a ranch in Nogales, Ariz., and having ridden during his teen years in a fair share of those I-bet-my-horse-can-outrun-yours races that were so common in the Southwest, Bob Baffert once thought that having a 20-horse stable at Rillito Park would be proof he had made it. He made it all right.
“ ’I was just hoping that one day I’d be training 20 horses,’ Baffert said, recalling his early years as a quarter horse trainer at Rillito Park in Tucson in the late 1970s. ‘I thought that would be great. That was the goal, to train 20 horses. I never thought I’d be here. It’s been quite a journey.’
“Baffert has been in the most celebrated winner’s circles, his image on the most respected magazine covers and his name in the most revered record books alongside numbers that quantify his career: nearly $300 million in earnings; more than 3,000 victories; 20 champions, with three Horses of the Year; 15 victories in Triple Crown races; 15 in Breeders’ Cup Championship races; four Eclipse Awards; and two Triple Crown winners. He has become the face of horse racing and the game’s most recognizable luminary.
“Baffert could soon tie a record once thought unreachable, that of Ben Jones’ six Kentucky Derby victories.
“Baffert has won five. And aimed in the direction of Louisville, he has three of this year’s leading Derby contenders: Thousand Words, Nadal and Authentic.
“Winning the Kentucky Derby is much more difficult today than it was when Jones accumulated his victories. Because of that, Baffert’s five wins in America’s premier race already represent a greater achievement than Jones’ six.
“Among the reasons is the racehorse population. Lawrin, Jones’ first Derby winner, was foaled in 1935, when the North American foal crop totaled 5,038; Silver Charm, Baffert’s first, was foaled in 1994, when the North American foal crop totaled 35,341. How much more difficult is it to be preeminent among 35,000 than among 5,000?
“Jones’ six Derby winners emerged from foal crops that totaled 38,707, an average of 6,451 foals. Baffert’s five Derby winners emerged from foal crops that totaled 153,830, an average of 30,766 foals.
“Another contributing factor is World War II. Jones won the Derby with Whirlaway seven months before America entered the war in 1941 and with Pensive in 1944. During the war, horse racing contracted and competition declined. The foal crop shrank 14.4 percent during this period. With a dearth of workers and a curtailment of public transportation, racing was subject to approval by local War Manpower Commissions. Some racetracks simply closed. Saratoga, for example, closed after its 1942 season and remained dark until 1946. And with fewer horses and less competition, winning the Derby wasn’t quite the mountain climb it would become.
“The modern Derby isn’t what it used to be. It’s much more. When Jones won his first, Matt Winn, Churchill Downs’ president and impresario, already had established the Derby as America’s most glamorous, festive and exciting horse race. Making his point, Winn and the Derby had appeared on the cover of Time magazine in 1937. But television heralded a new era. Jones’ final Derby in 1952 was the first to receive national television coverage, and since then the first event in the Triple Crown has grown so significantly in cultural importance and visibility that it’s no longer just the nation’s premier race but also one of the most meaningful events in sports, and winning it one of the most gratifying. It’s the race everyone knows and everyone wants to win. And with its burgeoning importance and popularity, the Derby field has grown so dramatically that Churchill has had to limit the field 20. During the Jones era, the average Derby field was 13.
“One more factor worth noting. All but one of Jones’ Derby victories were for Calumet Farm, the sport’s dominant owner and breeder. During the Jones era, Calumet topped the national owners’ and breeders’ standings eight times. But nobody dominates racing today, at least not the same way or to the degree that Calumet did in the 1940s. Baffert, on the other hand, has won his five Derbies for five different owners.
“But who will be his sixth?
“’Thousand Words is getting better,’ Baffert said about the winner of the recent Robert Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita. Thousand Words doesn’t have tree-bending speed or knock-back acceleration, but he wins, and, even more, ‘He wants to win,’ Baffert said. ‘He’s a grinder, and he’s very professional.’ Thousand Words should improve as the distances stretch out, his trainer said, and the classic mile-and-a-quarter should bring out his best.
“Authentic is a different story. ‘He’s just raw talent,’ Baffert said about the colt that won the Sham Stakes despite ducking towards the inner rail in mid-stretch, perhaps shying from the grandstand noise. With the addition of earplugs, he recently worked a bullet three-quarters 1:12.20.
“’He’s light on his feet and has a lot of speed but he’s not made like a sprinter,’ Baffert said. ‘He’s barely tapped his talent.’
“Thousand Words and Authentic will both return March 7 in the San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita. And Nadal will go to Oaklawn Park to make his two-turn debut in the Rebel Stakes on March 14. Nadal, of course, won the recent San Vicente Stakes after battling through a scorched-earth half-mile in 44.09 seconds.
“With such a talented trio in his barn — Baffert said he would also include High Velocity among his horses with a chance to make the journey to Kentucky — he has the Jones record in sight. Or he would if he cared about such things.
“ ’I’ve never been one for worrying about records,’ he said before launching into a story about winning his 2,000th race.
“ ’We were at Hollywood Park, and this guy came up to me and said, “Do you realize you just won your 2,000th race?” I said, “Really? I thought I had won more than that by now.”
“ ’A few minutes later I saw Jerry Hollendorfer in the paddock, and I said, “Jerry, how many races have you won?” He said, ‘Oh, about 4,500 or so.” Records come and go.’
“True, but six Derby wins —that record hasn’t gone anywhere in 68 years. But it could soon go into the Baffert column.”
Thanks, Gary.
Santa Anita review
The feature on Saturday was the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes for fillies and mares going seven furlongs. The sentimental favorite was the one-eyed Hard Not to Love and she didn’t disappoint. Even though she ran at the back of the compact five-horse field, she ran a perfectly timed race by Mike Smith and won by an easy 3 ½ lengths.
Hard Not to Love paid $3.20, $2.10 and $2.10. Mother Mother was second followed by Zusha, Lady Ninja and Road Rager.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
John Shirreffs (winning trainer): “She’s getting better and better. She’s getting into those repeat performances. The stewards allowed us to break from the post parade when she came out of the tunnel. Her groom, Martin Lopez, walked her around the [clubhouse] turn and she stayed calm. She never breaks, but she reacts very quickly. Mike [Smith] said he was waiting for her to relax and then he put her into the race. I love Mike, we go back a long way and we think a lot alike. He’s such a horseman, for him, it’s all about the horse. That’s above winning or losing, it’s always about the horse. It looked like this was her best race. We’re thinking about going into the Beholder Mile [on March 14]. I think as long as she can relax, with her style of running, it shouldn’t be a problem.”
Mike Smith (winning jockey): “There wasn’t a whole lot of pace other than the filly in the one hole (Road Rager), she and the one next to me (Mother Mother) had some speed. I could have been up there as well but she has been running so well just settling off of it. It was nice to see her show her eagerness to be in the race early. It certainly made my job a whole lot easier.
“She got into a really good rhythm once we passed over the gap at about the three-quarter pole. She kind of put her head down and got into a really nice rhythm. I knew she was gonna run well at that point. I gotta take my hat off to John Shirreffs and everybody, the groom and the gallop girl that gets on her. She is a lot of work and they have done a lot to get her here and it is paying off.”
Santa Anita preview
Sunday’s card is eight races with a 12:30 p.m. first post. But, the most interesting thing, at least to me, is the robust field sizes. After Saturday, where you even saw a four-horse race, the Sunday numbers seemed pretty good. Half of the races are on the turf and half the races are also restricted to Cal breds.
The feature is the seventh race, the Grade 3 $100,000 Sweet Life Stakes for 3-year-olds going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. The favorite, at 6-5, is Laura’s Light for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Abel Cedillo. This horse has won two-of-three starts including a win in the Blue Norther and a second in the Jimmy Durante at Del Mar.
The second favorite, at 4-1, is Shines Her Life for John Sadler and Umberto Rispoli. This is only his second U.S. race after five races in Ireland. Her only win was a maiden special at Santa Anita.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 10 (2 also eligible), 9, 10, 6, 9, 12, 8, 11.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 5 Johnny Podres (8-1)
Johnny Podres is the second entry from trainer Steve Miyadi in Sunday’s race. The horse won last out in a dominating closing drive at Golden Gate Fields at a mile, the first career win. He passed horses and blew the field away late. We call these “lightbulb” races and it is an angle I like to look at especially from a value perspective. Since that last race we see nothing but bullet workouts, another indication the horse is feeling it. We are getting an 8-1 morning line for a trainer who is 28% maiden winner last race and 25% shipping. Miyadi has this race tied up with this value play and the favorite Fly the Sky who dominated here at Santa Anita last month.
Saturday’s result: Coast of Roan, under an expert ride by my favorite jockey Umberto Rispoli, raced exactly to plan and cruised to an easy late running victory for us. 5-1 was lower than we wanted but $13.60 for the win was nice.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Laurel (4): $100,000 John B. Campbell Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Alwaysmining ($6.00)
Laurel (5): $100,000 Wide Country Stakes, fillies 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Naughty Thoughts ($18.20)
Laurel (6): $100,000 Miracle Wood Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Lebda ($9.80)
Laurel (7): Grade 3 $250,000 Barbara Fritchie Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Majestic Reason ($22.20)
Fair Grounds (6): $100,000 Colonel Power Stakes, 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Just Might ($42.60)
Laurel (8): Grade 3 General George Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Firenze Fire ($3.00)
Tampa Bay (8): $100,000 Pelican Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Killybegs Captain ($6.00)
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Broadway Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Kept True ($5.80)
Fair Grounds (8): $100,000 Albert M. Stall Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: She’sonthewarpath ($34.40)
Fair Grounds (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Mineshaft Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Silver Dust ($5.60)
Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Royal Delta Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Cookie Dough ($5.20)
Fair Grounds (10): Grade 3 $150,000 Fair Grounds Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Factor This ($18.80)
Fair Grounds (11): Grade 2 $300,000 Rachel Alexandra Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Finite ($7.40)
Oaklawn (9): $125,000 Dixie Belle Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Ring Leader ($10.00)
Fair Grounds (12): Grade 2 $400,000 Risen Star Stakes (first division), 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Mr. Monomoy ($17.00)
Golden Gate (7): $100,000 El Camino Real Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Azul Coast ($4.60)
Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Hard Not to Love ($3.20)
Fair Grounds (13): Grade 2 $400,000 Risen Star Stakes (second division), 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Modernist ($27.60)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST:
1:25 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Gander Stakes, NY-bred 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Scilly Cay (9-5)
3:30 Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Sweet Life Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Laura’s Light (6-5)
3:36 Sunland (8): $100,000 Enchantress Stakes, NM-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Two Stepper (5-2)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE TWO: No. 5 Virginia Hall (5-1)
She improved immensely on my figures in her most recent effort eight nights ago against tougher rivals. In that event, she broke slow but she put forth a decent run down the backstretch and through the turn prior to losing her action and some valuable ground when drifting out steadily to the top of the stretch. She still kept on trying to while running fifth while earning a quality charting in my view. A better journey along with the quick turnaround this evening should put her in the mix at a nice price.
Now, the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, February 15.
FIRST RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 24.44 49.81 1:14.16 1:38.44 1:50.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|French Getaway
|122
|5
|6
|7
|6–hd
|7
|7
|1–1½
|Smith
|2.20
|4
|Start a Runnin
|122
|4
|7
|1–hd
|2–1½
|2–1
|1–hd
|2–hd
|Rispoli
|8.30
|2
|Implicitly
|122
|2
|2
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–nk
|Diaz, Jr.
|26.10
|7
|Tough It Out
|122
|7
|4
|6–1
|7
|6–1
|6–½
|4–nk
|Prat
|5.00
|3
|Tequila Joe
|122
|3
|5
|5–½
|3–½
|5–1
|4–hd
|5–1
|Cedillo
|3.00
|6
|Swamp Souffle
|124
|6
|1
|4–1
|5–1½
|4–hd
|5–hd
|6–1½
|Franco
|3.20
|1
|Buster Douglas
|122
|1
|3
|3–1
|4–1
|3–hd
|3–1
|7
|Espinoza
|10.20
|5
|FRENCH GETAWAY
|6.40
|3.80
|3.00
|4
|START A RUNNIN
|8.00
|6.20
|2
|IMPLICITLY
|7.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$23.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-7)
|$207.49
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2)
|$179.35
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-2-7-3)
|Carryover $1,676
Winner–French Getaway Dbb.g.7 by Giant's Causeway out of Modesty Blaise, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Flaxman Holdings Limited (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Schroeder Farms LLC. Claimed–Swamp Souffle by Knapp, Steve R., Romo-Zolotas, Sabina and Zolotas, Steven. Trainer: Steve Knapp.
FRENCH GETAWAY bobbled at the start as the ground broke out behind, angled in and saved ground, steadied briefly in a bit tight leaving the first turn, continued inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under some urging with the whip turned down and energetic handling to gain the lead while drifting in some in deep stretch and was under a hold in the final strides. START A RUNNIN stumbled at the start, had speed between foes then angled in, tugged some and dueled inside, regained the advantage in the stretch, fought back, drifted out a bit from the whip past midstretch and held second between foes late. IMPLICITLY pulled some and dueled outside the runner-up, fought back in the stretch then between foes in deep stretch and held third between rivals. TOUGH IT OUT pulled and chased outside a rival and was in a bit tight leaving the first turn, went three deep into and out of the second turn and was edged for the show four wide on the line. TEQUILA JOE tugged along the inside stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch then angled inward in deep stretch and finished with interest inside. SWAMP SOUFFLE chased outside a rival then between horses on the second turn and into the stretch, was between foes through much of the drive and in tight late. BUSTER DOUGLAS (BRZ) came a bit off the rail on the first turn, chased outside a rival on the backstretch and three deep into the second turn, bid three wide leaving that turn and into the stretch, also was in tight in deep stretch while weakening late.
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.99 48.66 1:14.74 1:27.93 1:40.94
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Mongolian Sunrise
|124
|3
|1
|3–hd
|3–½
|1–hd
|1–2½
|1–8¾
|Espinoza
|9.20
|7
|Slew South
|124
|5
|4
|5
|4–4
|4–8
|3–hd
|2–hd
|Rispoli
|0.70
|1
|Kirsch Truffle
|124
|1
|5
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–½
|2–3
|3–5¼
|Cedillo
|2.00
|6
|Osteria
|124
|4
|2
|1–1½
|1–½
|3–2½
|4–12
|4–16¾
|Maldonado
|5.20
|3
|Kitty's Whiskers
|124
|2
|3
|4–hd
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Diaz, Jr.
|35.10
|5
|MONGOLIAN SUNRISE
|20.40
|4.80
|3.00
|7
|SLEW SOUTH
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|KIRSCH TRUFFLE
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)
|$44.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-7)
|$22.80
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-1)
|$20.85
Winner–Mongolian Sunrise Dbb.f.4 by Hero of Order out of Morkissesformonkey, by More Than Ready. Bred by Raut, LLC (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable.
MONGOLIAN SUNRISE three deep into the first turn, stalked off the rail, bid three wide leaving the second turn to gain the lead, drifted in while drawing clear under urging in the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in deep stretch and proved clearly best. SLEW SOUTH four wide into the first turn, stalked outside then off the rail on the second turn and a bit wide into the stretch and just got the place. KIRSCH TRUFFLE hopped then steadied at the start, pulled along the inside then stalked a bit off the rail leaving the first turn, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch, put a head in front on the second turn, battled between horses leaving that turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and was edged late for second. OSTERIA had speed three deep then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back leaving that backstretch and on the second turn, came out in the stretch and weakened. KITTY'S WHISKERS between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then inside, dropped leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.
THIRD RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.39 45.85 1:11.52 1:18.04
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Princeofthenorth
|122
|1
|4
|4
|4
|3–1½
|1–½
|Rispoli
|2.80
|2
|Leatherneck
|117
|2
|2
|3–4
|3–1½
|1–½
|2–4½
|Velez
|1.10
|3
|Papa Tony
|122
|3
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|2–hd
|3–3¾
|Gryder
|6.40
|4
|Bad Beat
|120
|4
|3
|2–hd
|2–1
|4
|4
|Roman
|2.10
|1
|PRINCEOFTHENORTH
|7.60
|2.80
|2
|LEATHERNECK
|2.60
|3
|PAPA TONY
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)
|$83.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$5.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3)
|$6.80
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-5)
|$18.20
Winner–Princeofthenorth Dbb.g.3 by Cairo Prince out of Northern Netti, by City Zip. Bred by Shadow Pond Stable (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Palma, Hector O..
50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-1) paid $48.55. Pick Three Pool $38,381. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-5-5) paid $10.20.
PRINCEOFTHENORTH broke slowly, settled off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch, while lugging in from the whip, battled outside the runner-up in deep stretch while drifting in some and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. LEATHERNECK had speed inside then stalked just off the rail, angled in on the backstretch, came out on the turn, bid three wide leaving the turn, to gain the lead into the stretch, battled outside a rival in upper stretch and between foes in midstretch, also drifted in late and continued willlingly. PAPA TONY between horses early, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch, was not a match for the top pair in the final sixteenth but saved the show. BAD BEAT had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, continued a bit off the rail on the turn, bid between foes past the quarter pole and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.27 46.08 58.78 1:11.91
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Sky Jumper
|124
|3
|4
|2–hd
|2–1½
|1–hd
|1–nk
|Van Dyke
|0.30
|2
|Me Macho
|117
|2
|2
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–2
|2–2½
|Flores
|12.50
|6
|Tailback
|124
|6
|1
|1–1
|1–hd
|2–1
|3–1¼
|Gryder
|6.50
|4
|Tyrannical Rex
|124
|4
|5
|4–½
|4–1
|4–1
|4–1¾
|Cedillo
|9.60
|5
|Street Demand
|124
|5
|3
|5–1½
|6
|6
|5–1
|Maldonado
|30.60
|1
|Cape Point
|119
|1
|6
|6
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6
|Velez
|6.90
|3
|SKY JUMPER
|2.60
|2.40
|2.10
|2
|ME MACHO
|5.20
|3.40
|6
|TAILBACK
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)
|$10.60
|$1 EXACTA (3-2)
|$8.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-4)
|$8.22
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-6)
|$13.90
Winner–Sky Jumper Dbb.g.4 by Jump Start out of Dakota Sky, by War Chant. Bred by K & G Stables (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baedeker, Robert, Pageler, Constance Ann and Sigband, Michael.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-3) paid $35.30. Pick Three Pool $21,584. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-5-3) paid $7.10.
SKY JUMPER stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the turn to take the lead into the stretch, battled outside that one in midstretch then between horses in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. ME MACHO saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, bid three wide in deep stretch and continued willingly outside the winner to the wire. TAILBACK sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail then angled in, fought back inside the winner leaving the turn and a bit off the rail in the stretch and held third. TYRANNICAL REX stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. STREET DEMAND chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CAPE POINT bobbled at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and did not rally.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.91 44.71 56.68 1:02.80
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Raul Rosas
|124
|9
|2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1½
|1–1¼
|Pereira
|9.10
|6
|Factorial
|119
|6
|5
|4–hd
|3–hd
|2–½
|2–ns
|Velez
|2.20
|8
|Battle of Memphis
|124
|8
|10
|11–1
|10–2½
|6–1
|3–1
|Franco
|4.00
|2
|Mayan Warrior
|124
|2
|11
|12
|12
|10–hd
|4–1¼
|Fuentes
|7.50
|4
|Satanta
|124
|4
|9
|7–hd
|6–hd
|4–hd
|5–½
|Prat
|5.60
|3
|First in Show
|124
|3
|8
|2–2
|2–2
|3–2
|6–½
|Maldonado
|31.30
|1
|Tromador
|124
|1
|12
|6–1½
|8–hd
|7–hd
|7–1¼
|Gryder
|10.00
|12
|Moonoverthebayou
|124
|12
|3
|8–hd
|9–2½
|11–6
|8–½
|Cedillo
|22.90
|5
|Golden Image
|124
|5
|6
|5–1
|5–hd
|5–½
|9–1¼
|Flores
|101.10
|10
|Terrible Ted
|124
|10
|1
|3–hd
|4–2
|8–1
|10–1¼
|Delgadillo
|9.50
|11
|Lucky Romano
|124
|11
|4
|9–3½
|7–1½
|9–hd
|11–nk
|Roman
|33.90
|7
|Chico Baby
|124
|7
|7
|10–2
|11–½
|12
|12
|Bednar
|82.90
|9
|RAUL ROSAS
|20.20
|11.80
|6.60
|6
|FACTORIAL
|4.60
|3.00
|8
|BATTLE OF MEMPHIS (IRE)
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9)
|$26.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-6)
|$43.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-8-2)
|$83.55
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-8-2-4)
|$3,784.40
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-8)
|$90.70
Winner–Raul Rosas B.g.7 by Thorn Song out of Quickly Gone, by Muqtarib. Bred by Harris Farms Inc. (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc. and Antonsen, Per. Claimed–Mayan Warrior by Edwin Barker. Trainer: Craig Dollase.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-9) paid $35.00. Pick Three Pool $52,009. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1-3-9) 281 tickets with 4 correct paid $392.30. Pick Four Pool $144,292. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-5-1-3-9) 381 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,084.70. Pick Five Pool $480,002.
RAUL ROSAS had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, inched away toward the inside in the stretch and held on gamely under some urging. FACTORIAL stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch, could not catch the winner and just held second. BATTLE OF MEMPHIS (IRE) dropped back between foes then off the rail early, continued outside a rival into the turn then just off the inside, split horses in midstretch and deep stretch and was edged for the place. MAYAN WARRIOR saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the stretch and finished with interest. SATANTA chased a bit off the rail then between rivals on the turn, was three deep in midstretch and was outfinished. FIRST IN SHOW angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, came a bit off the fence past midstretch and weakened late. TROMADOR saved ground chasing the pace, steadied in tight into the turn, also came a bit off the rail in the drive and lacked the needed rally. MOONOVERTHEBAYOU stalked four wide then three deep leaving the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. GOLDEN IMAGE chased a bit off the rail and was in a bit tight midway on the backstretch, continued between foes into the turn and just off the inside into tthe stretch and lacked the needed rally. TERRIBLE TED had speed outside then stalked four wide and three deep into the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. LUCKY ROMANO hopped some at the start, chased three deep between foes then between horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and lacked a further response. CHICO BABY sent between horses early, dropped back off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and was not a threat.
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.60 45.23 1:10.69 1:17.41
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Bowl of Spaghetti
|124
|1
|5
|1–½
|1–2
|1–6
|1–7¼
|Maldonado
|1.90
|7
|King Parker
|119
|7
|1
|3–1
|3–1
|2–½
|2–2½
|Velez
|6.90
|9
|Git On Your Pulpit
|124
|9
|7
|6–1½
|4–2½
|3–5
|3–6½
|Espinoza
|1.60
|8
|Time N Money
|124
|8
|2
|7–hd
|5–1½
|5–3½
|4–2¼
|Delgadillo
|13.40
|2
|Big Headed Baby
|124
|2
|3
|2–1½
|2–2½
|4–3
|5–1¼
|Cedillo
|6.90
|5
|Calder Vale
|124
|5
|4
|8–2½
|9
|6–1½
|6–11¼
|Hernandez
|12.40
|6
|Afirmjjjojorule
|124
|6
|9
|9
|8–1½
|7–½
|7–hd
|Franco
|47.60
|3
|Siberian Tigah
|124
|3
|8
|5–1½
|6–hd
|9
|8–1¼
|Sanchez
|22.00
|4
|J C's Henrietta
|124
|4
|6
|4–hd
|7–½
|8–2
|9
|Roman
|101.90
|1
|BOWL OF SPAGHETTI
|5.80
|4.20
|2.80
|7
|KING PARKER
|6.60
|3.40
|9
|GIT ON YOUR PULPIT
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1)
|$67.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$15.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-9-8)
|$21.18
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-9-8-2)
|$472.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-9)
|$18.90
Winner–Bowl of Spaghetti Ch.g.4 by Stay Thirsty out of Shandrea, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Carl Beckner (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Hall, Darryl, Lantzman, Marc and Pancer, Mike.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-9-1) paid $15.20. Pick Three Pool $49,419.
BOWL OF SPAGHETTI went up inside to duel for the lead, inched clear in the turn and drew off in the stretch under some left handed urging. KING PARKER stalked three deep then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. GIT ON YOUR PULPIT chased off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and was clearly best of the rest. TIME N MONEY angled in and chased between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BIG HEADED BABY prompted the pace outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened. CALDER VALE angled in and settled inside, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. AFIRMJJJOJORULE broke slowly, settled off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and was not a threat. SIBERIAN TIGAH saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the turn and weakened. J C'S HENRIETTA stalked between horses then outside a rival, angled in entering the stretch and also weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.98 46.24 1:10.28 1:22.11 1:33.93
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Coast of Roan
|122
|2
|2
|4–1½
|4–1½
|3–1
|2–1½
|1–1
|Rispoli
|5.80
|10
|Play Money
|122
|9
|3
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–1½
|2–1¼
|Espinoza
|11.40
|9
|Jamming Eddy
|122
|8
|1
|5–½
|5–hd
|5–1
|3–1½
|3–½
|Franco
|18.10
|1
|Kakistocracy
|122
|1
|4
|7–1
|7–hd
|7–1
|5–hd
|4–2¼
|Van Dyke
|1.90
|7
|Push Through
|122
|6
|9
|6–1
|6–2
|4–hd
|4–hd
|5–¾
|Pereira
|10.20
|5
|General Interest
|120
|4
|8
|8–1
|8–1
|9–1½
|7–2
|6–1¾
|Cedillo
|8.30
|6
|Wesphire
|115
|5
|10
|10
|10
|10
|8–½
|7–ns
|Velez
|42.40
|11
|Foster Boi
|120
|10
|5
|3–½
|3–hd
|2–hd
|6–2½
|8–5¾
|Prat
|3.20
|3
|Incredible Luck
|122
|3
|7
|9–3
|9–4
|8–hd
|9–½
|9–1½
|Blanc
|8.50
|8
|Suances Secret
|120
|7
|6
|2–1½
|2–1½
|6–½
|10
|10
|Roman
|112.50
|2
|COAST OF ROAN
|13.60
|6.60
|5.00
|10
|PLAY MONEY
|10.00
|6.40
|9
|JAMMING EDDY
|8.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)
|$63.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-10)
|$60.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-10-9-1)
|$266.44
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-10-9)
|$279.70
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-10-9-1-7)
|Carryover $3,038
Winner–Coast of Roan Ch.g.4 by James Street out of Susan B Good, by Good Journey. Bred by Ed Delaney (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Ed Delaney. Claimed–General Interest by Kornegay, Mark and Hess, Maria E. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr.
50-Cent Pick Three (9-1-2) paid $116.25. Pick Three Pool $45,731.
COAST OF ROAN saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead outside the runner-up in deep stretch and proved best. PLAY MONEY had speed outside foes then angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. JAMMING EDDY pulled between horses early, angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then inside, awaited room leaving the second turn then got through inside in the stretch and edged a rival for the show. KAKISTOCRACY saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. PUSH THROUGH a bit slow to begin and steadied when bumped between foes early, chased outside a rival three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and lacked the needed late kick. GENERAL INTEREST pulled between horse and steadied early, chased outside a rival, angled to the inside on the second turn and could not offer the necessary response. WESPHIRE broke a bit slowly and steadied when squeezed, angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FOSTER BOI three deep early, stalked outside a rival, went up three wide into the second turn then alongside the winner leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. INCREDIBLE LUCK three deep into the first turn, settled off the rail, went three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. SUANCES SECRET pulled between horses then inside into the first turn, stalked just off the rail, dropped back between rivals on the second turn and weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Monica Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.04 45.81 1:10.07 1:22.19
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Hard Not to Love
|124
|4
|5
|5
|4–1
|1–1½
|1–3½
|Smith
|0.60
|5
|Mother Mother
|120
|5
|3
|3–hd
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–1½
|Prat
|1.50
|2
|Zusha
|120
|2
|4
|4–1
|3–hd
|4–12
|3–1
|Pereira
|28.70
|3
|Lady Ninja
|122
|3
|1
|1–hd
|1–½
|3–2
|4–44
|Cedillo
|7.10
|1
|Road Rager
|120
|1
|2
|2–½
|5
|5
|5
|Gryder
|57.00
|4
|HARD NOT TO LOVE
|3.20
|2.10
|2.10
|5
|MOTHER MOTHER
|2.20
|2.10
|2
|ZUSHA
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$21.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$2.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2)
|$3.50
Winner–Hard Not to Love B.f.4 by Hard Spun out of Loving Vindication, by Vindication. Bred by Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David an.
50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-4) paid $22.90. Pick Three Pool $45,562.
HARD NOT TO LOVE stalked off the rail then five wide leaving the backstretch, went up four wide on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away in midstretch and won clear under a steady hand ride and good handling late. MOTHER MOTHER pressed the pace outside then four wide, battled alongside a rival on the turn then between horses leaving the turn and into the stretch and was second best. ZUSHA stalked early then bid between horses to press the pace, tracked the leaders inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and gained the show. LADY NINJA had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong to be outfinished for third. ROAD RAGER went up inside to press the pace, steadied in tight into the turn to drop back and gave way then was eased in the stretch.
NINTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.98 46.82 1:11.38 1:23.70 1:35.41
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|8
|Jurgen
|122
|8
|11
|8–1
|7–hd
|5–½
|3–1½
|1–¾
|Rispoli
|2.90
|6
|Absolute Unit
|122
|6
|4
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|1–hd
|2–2¼
|Prat
|3.10
|7
|Frasard
|122
|7
|6
|10–2
|9–2½
|9–1½
|8–½
|3–½
|Van Dyke
|6.30
|9
|Leprino
|117
|9
|3
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–hd
|2–½
|4–½
|Velez
|42.50
|3
|Port Saint Joe
|122
|3
|10
|7–hd
|6–hd
|7–1½
|5–½
|5–ns
|Pereira
|13.00
|2
|War Path
|122
|2
|7
|6–1½
|5–1½
|6–hd
|6–hd
|6–½
|Diaz, Jr.
|4.60
|4
|Time to Testify
|122
|4
|8
|5–½
|4–1
|4–1
|4–hd
|7–½
|Meche
|43.40
|12
|DH–Cosmo
|122
|12
|2
|11–1
|11–hd
|12
|10–½
|8–nk
|Smith
|8.30
|11
|DH–Pure Carmine
|122
|11
|12
|12
|12
|11–hd
|9–1½
|8–nk
|Maldonado
|78.00
|10
|Lemon Kick
|122
|10
|1
|9–1
|10–½
|10–hd
|11–1½
|10–3¾
|Franco
|17.50
|5
|Show Business
|122
|5
|5
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1
|7–1
|11–5½
|Cedillo
|13.60
|1
|Dominant Soul
|122
|1
|9
|4–½
|8–2
|8–hd
|12
|12
|Delgadillo
|55.90
|8
|JURGEN
|7.80
|4.40
|3.20
|6
|ABSOLUTE UNIT
|4.20
|3.00
|7
|FRASARD (GB)
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8)
|$15.00
|$1 EXACTA (8-6)
|$14.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-7-9)
|$133.44
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-7-9-3)
|$12,673.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-7)
|$36.80
Winner–Jurgen Ch.c.3 by Kitten's Joy out of Dixie in Pink, by Dixieland Band. Bred by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-8) paid $19.25. Pick Three Pool $111,991. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-2-4-8) 5543 tickets with 4 correct paid $80.50. Pick Four Pool $584,996. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-1-2-4-8) 662 tickets with 5 correct paid $528.10. Pick Five Pool $458,321. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-9-1-2-4-8) 373 tickets with 6 correct paid $309.72. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $216,404. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $301,306.
JURGEN steadied when crowded after the start, angled in and chased inside, split horses leaving the backstretch, continued inside, split rivals again nearing midstretch, bid inside under urging to gain the advantage nearing the sixteenth pole and gamely prevailed. ABSOLUTE UNIT stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead in midstretch, fought back outside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly. FRASARD (GB) angled in early then steadied into the first turn, chased outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and edged foes late for the show. LEPRINO angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival, took a slim advantage leaving the second turn, fought back between horses in midstretch and was edged late for third. PORT SAINT JOE pulled between horses then came out into the first turn, stalked three deep or outside a rival, went three wide leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. WAR PATH also pulled between horses early, stalked between foes then a bit off the rail, was between rivals again on the second turn, split horses in midstretch and put in a late bid at a minor award inside. TIME TO TESTIFY stalked three deep or outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. PURE CARMINE broke slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, was blocked off heels in midstretch, came out for room and improved position. COSMO angled in and settled outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LEMON KICK fanned four wide into the first turn, angled in outside a rival then chased between foes into and on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. SHOW BUSINESS angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DOMINANT SOUL pulled along the inside and steadied into the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|5,292
|$1,190,675
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,350,580
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,710,670
|TOTAL
|5,292
|$9,251,925
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, February 16.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Ride Sally Ride
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Jack Carava
|12-1
|2
|Time for Sally
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Edwin Alvarez
|4-1
|3
|Bella D
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Mike Puype
|20-1
|4
|Flying Business
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Matthew Chew
|8-1
|5
|Bella Vita
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|5-2
|6
|Dim Lights
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|7
|Elgofranco
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|5-1
|8
|On Mars
|Mike Smith
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|9
|Win Like Coach P
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|10
|Rain Diva
|Evin Roman
|122
|Mark Glatt
|15-1
|Also Eligible
|11
|Lets Get Wild
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-1
|12
|Sophomoric
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Royal Seeker
|Juan Ochoa
|122
|Marcelo Polanco
|20-1
|10,000
|2
|Boy Howdy
|Ramon Guce
|122
|Jack Carava
|8-1
|10,000
|3
|Captain N. Barron
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Reed Saldana
|8-1
|10,000
|4
|Burn Me Twice
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|5-1
|10,000
|5
|Wicked Ultimatum
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|8-1
|10,000
|6
|Short of Ez
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Anna Meah
|3-1
|10,000
|7
|Papa Turf
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|5-2
|10,000
|8
|Love Your Life
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|8-1
|10,000
|9
|Isee It in Hiseyes
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Rafael DeLeon
|8-1
|10,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Unusual Secret
|Brice Blanc
|122
|Alexis Barba
|15-1
|2
|Rose's Crystal
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Anna Meah
|15-1
|3
|Kissable U
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|8-1
|4
|Lucky Babe
|Evin Roman
|122
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|8-1
|5
|Warren's Empress
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|6-1
|6
|Too Much Smoke
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Peter Miller
|12-1
|7
|Nocherylikemychery
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Mike Harrington
|4-1
|8
|Marci the Great
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|6-1
|9
|Ci Voleva
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|10
|Creer
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|3-1
FOURTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|J Z My Man
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|122
|Bob Baffert
|5-1
|2
|Lane Way
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|9-5
|3
|Capo Mafioso
|Joel Rosario
|122
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|4
|Shooters Shoot
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
|5
|Jeffnjohn'sthundr
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|5-1
|6
|Charlatan
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Summer Fire
|Mike Smith
|120
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|6-1
|2
|Include the Tax
|Joel Rosario
|120
|Michael W. McCarthy
|8-1
|3
|Margot's Boy
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|3-1
|4
|Baltimore Beecho
|Rafael Bejarano
|120
|Jorge Periban
|15-1
|50,000
|5
|Johnny Podres
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|8-1
|6
|Dapper
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Gary Stute
|12-1
|7
|Desert Dude
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Isidro Tamayo
|15-1
|8
|If Id Told You
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|Gary Mandella
|4-1
|9
|Fly the Sky
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Steven Miyadi
|5-2
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Rickey B
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Afternoon Heat
|Joel Rosario
|124
|Steve Knapp
|4-1
|3
|I Belong to Becky
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|20,000
|4
|Jen Go Unchained
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Rafael Becerra
|20-1
|20,000
|5
|Tigre Di Slugo
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Mike Puype
|3-1
|6
|Policy
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|7
|Black Storm
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Gary Stute
|15-1
|8
|Big Barrel
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|20-1
|20,000
|9
|Scouted
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Craig Dollase
|20-1
|10
|Minoso
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Hector O. Palma
|12-1
|11
|Rick's Dream
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Reed Saldana
|20-1
|20,000
|12
|Posterize
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|6-1
|20,000
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Sweet Life Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Florentine Diamond
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Paula S. Capestro
|20-1
|2
|Blue Sky Baby
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|5-1
|3
|Orquidias Biz
|Mike Smith
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|6-1
|4
|Shines Her Light
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|John W. Sadler
|4-1
|5
|Lighthouse
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Simon Callaghan
|5-1
|6
|Laura's Light
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Peter Miller
|6-5
|7
|Roadrunner's Honor
|Rafael Bejarano
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|12-1
|8
|Spitefulness
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1
EIGHTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Starship Chewy
|Donnie Meche
|124
|Howard L. Zucker
|20-1
|20,000
|2
|Meadway
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|John E. Cortez
|20-1
|20,000
|3
|My Journey
|Evin Roman
|124
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|20,000
|4
|Moana Luna
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Bruce Headley
|6-1
|20,000
|5
|Peedie
|Mario Gutierrez
|124
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|8-1
|20,000
|6
|Speakerofthehouse
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Ian Kruljac
|3-1
|20,000
|7
|An American Jet
|David Mussad
|114
|Edwin Alvarez
|8-1
|20,000
|8
|Cross Town
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|7-2
|20,000
|9
|Nil Phet
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Gary Stute
|15-1
|20,000
|10
|Strong Ruler
|Victor Flores
|117
|Patricia Harrington
|50-1
|20,000
|11
|Ziyanair
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|5-1
|20,000