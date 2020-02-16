Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Horse racing newsletter: Hard Not to Love is even easier to love

By John CherwaSpecial Contributor 
Feb. 16, 2020
12 AM
Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we look at why Bob Baffert may become the most successful Kentucky Derby trainer ever.

We’ve got a special treat for you in today’s newsletter. Veteran turf journalist Gary West is penning some commentaries for the Thoroughbred News Service and his one this week is on Bob Baffert. So, rather than listening to me, he’s an edited version of what Gary had to say.

“Having been raised on a ranch in Nogales, Ariz., and having ridden during his teen years in a fair share of those I-bet-my-horse-can-outrun-yours races that were so common in the Southwest, Bob Baffert once thought that having a 20-horse stable at Rillito Park would be proof he had made it. He made it all right.

“ ’I was just hoping that one day I’d be training 20 horses,’ Baffert said, recalling his early years as a quarter horse trainer at Rillito Park in Tucson in the late 1970s. ‘I thought that would be great. That was the goal, to train 20 horses. I never thought I’d be here. It’s been quite a journey.’

“Baffert has been in the most celebrated winner’s circles, his image on the most respected magazine covers and his name in the most revered record books alongside numbers that quantify his career: nearly $300 million in earnings; more than 3,000 victories; 20 champions, with three Horses of the Year; 15 victories in Triple Crown races; 15 in Breeders’ Cup Championship races; four Eclipse Awards; and two Triple Crown winners. He has become the face of horse racing and the game’s most recognizable luminary.

“Baffert could soon tie a record once thought unreachable, that of Ben Jones’ six Kentucky Derby victories.

“Baffert has won five. And aimed in the direction of Louisville, he has three of this year’s leading Derby contenders: Thousand Words, Nadal and Authentic.

“Winning the Kentucky Derby is much more difficult today than it was when Jones accumulated his victories. Because of that, Baffert’s five wins in America’s premier race already represent a greater achievement than Jones’ six.

“Among the reasons is the racehorse population. Lawrin, Jones’ first Derby winner, was foaled in 1935, when the North American foal crop totaled 5,038; Silver Charm, Baffert’s first, was foaled in 1994, when the North American foal crop totaled 35,341. How much more difficult is it to be preeminent among 35,000 than among 5,000?

“Jones’ six Derby winners emerged from foal crops that totaled 38,707, an average of 6,451 foals. Baffert’s five Derby winners emerged from foal crops that totaled 153,830, an average of 30,766 foals.

“Another contributing factor is World War II. Jones won the Derby with Whirlaway seven months before America entered the war in 1941 and with Pensive in 1944. During the war, horse racing contracted and competition declined. The foal crop shrank 14.4 percent during this period. With a dearth of workers and a curtailment of public transportation, racing was subject to approval by local War Manpower Commissions. Some racetracks simply closed. Saratoga, for example, closed after its 1942 season and remained dark until 1946. And with fewer horses and less competition, winning the Derby wasn’t quite the mountain climb it would become.

“The modern Derby isn’t what it used to be. It’s much more. When Jones won his first, Matt Winn, Churchill Downs’ president and impresario, already had established the Derby as America’s most glamorous, festive and exciting horse race. Making his point, Winn and the Derby had appeared on the cover of Time magazine in 1937. But television heralded a new era. Jones’ final Derby in 1952 was the first to receive national television coverage, and since then the first event in the Triple Crown has grown so significantly in cultural importance and visibility that it’s no longer just the nation’s premier race but also one of the most meaningful events in sports, and winning it one of the most gratifying. It’s the race everyone knows and everyone wants to win. And with its burgeoning importance and popularity, the Derby field has grown so dramatically that Churchill has had to limit the field 20. During the Jones era, the average Derby field was 13.

“One more factor worth noting. All but one of Jones’ Derby victories were for Calumet Farm, the sport’s dominant owner and breeder. During the Jones era, Calumet topped the national owners’ and breeders’ standings eight times. But nobody dominates racing today, at least not the same way or to the degree that Calumet did in the 1940s. Baffert, on the other hand, has won his five Derbies for five different owners.

“But who will be his sixth?

“’Thousand Words is getting better,’ Baffert said about the winner of the recent Robert Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita. Thousand Words doesn’t have tree-bending speed or knock-back acceleration, but he wins, and, even more, ‘He wants to win,’ Baffert said. ‘He’s a grinder, and he’s very professional.’ Thousand Words should improve as the distances stretch out, his trainer said, and the classic mile-and-a-quarter should bring out his best.

“Authentic is a different story. ‘He’s just raw talent,’ Baffert said about the colt that won the Sham Stakes despite ducking towards the inner rail in mid-stretch, perhaps shying from the grandstand noise. With the addition of earplugs, he recently worked a bullet three-quarters 1:12.20.

“’He’s light on his feet and has a lot of speed but he’s not made like a sprinter,’ Baffert said. ‘He’s barely tapped his talent.’

“Thousand Words and Authentic will both return March 7 in the San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita. And Nadal will go to Oaklawn Park to make his two-turn debut in the Rebel Stakes on March 14. Nadal, of course, won the recent San Vicente Stakes after battling through a scorched-earth half-mile in 44.09 seconds.

“With such a talented trio in his barn — Baffert said he would also include High Velocity among his horses with a chance to make the journey to Kentucky — he has the Jones record in sight. Or he would if he cared about such things.

“ ’I’ve never been one for worrying about records,’ he said before launching into a story about winning his 2,000th race.

“ ’We were at Hollywood Park, and this guy came up to me and said, “Do you realize you just won your 2,000th race?” I said, “Really? I thought I had won more than that by now.”

“ ’A few minutes later I saw Jerry Hollendorfer in the paddock, and I said, “Jerry, how many races have you won?” He said, ‘Oh, about 4,500 or so.” Records come and go.’

“True, but six Derby wins —that record hasn’t gone anywhere in 68 years. But it could soon go into the Baffert column.”

Thanks, Gary.

Santa Anita review

The feature on Saturday was the Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes for fillies and mares going seven furlongs. The sentimental favorite was the one-eyed Hard Not to Love and she didn’t disappoint. Even though she ran at the back of the compact five-horse field, she ran a perfectly timed race by Mike Smith and won by an easy 3 ½ lengths.

Hard Not to Love paid $3.20, $2.10 and $2.10. Mother Mother was second followed by Zusha, Lady Ninja and Road Rager.

Here’s what the winning connections had to say.

John Shirreffs (winning trainer): “She’s getting better and better. She’s getting into those repeat performances. The stewards allowed us to break from the post parade when she came out of the tunnel. Her groom, Martin Lopez, walked her around the [clubhouse] turn and she stayed calm. She never breaks, but she reacts very quickly. Mike [Smith] said he was waiting for her to relax and then he put her into the race. I love Mike, we go back a long way and we think a lot alike. He’s such a horseman, for him, it’s all about the horse. That’s above winning or losing, it’s always about the horse. It looked like this was her best race. We’re thinking about going into the Beholder Mile [on March 14]. I think as long as she can relax, with her style of running, it shouldn’t be a problem.”

Mike Smith (winning jockey): “There wasn’t a whole lot of pace other than the filly in the one hole (Road Rager), she and the one next to me (Mother Mother) had some speed. I could have been up there as well but she has been running so well just settling off of it. It was nice to see her show her eagerness to be in the race early. It certainly made my job a whole lot easier.

“She got into a really good rhythm once we passed over the gap at about the three-quarter pole. She kind of put her head down and got into a really nice rhythm. I knew she was gonna run well at that point. I gotta take my hat off to John Shirreffs and everybody, the groom and the gallop girl that gets on her. She is a lot of work and they have done a lot to get her here and it is paying off.”

Santa Anita preview

Sunday’s card is eight races with a 12:30 p.m. first post. But, the most interesting thing, at least to me, is the robust field sizes. After Saturday, where you even saw a four-horse race, the Sunday numbers seemed pretty good. Half of the races are on the turf and half the races are also restricted to Cal breds.

The feature is the seventh race, the Grade 3 $100,000 Sweet Life Stakes for 3-year-olds going 5 ½ furlongs on the turf. The favorite, at 6-5, is Laura’s Light for trainer Peter Miller and jockey Abel Cedillo. This horse has won two-of-three starts including a win in the Blue Norther and a second in the Jimmy Durante at Del Mar.

The second favorite, at 4-1, is Shines Her Life for John Sadler and Umberto Rispoli. This is only his second U.S. race after five races in Ireland. Her only win was a maiden special at Santa Anita.

Here are the field sizes, in order: 10 (2 also eligible), 9, 10, 6, 9, 12, 8, 11.

Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day

RACE SIX: No. 5 Johnny Podres (8-1)

Johnny Podres is the second entry from trainer Steve Miyadi in Sunday’s race. The horse won last out in a dominating closing drive at Golden Gate Fields at a mile, the first career win. He passed horses and blew the field away late. We call these “lightbulb” races and it is an angle I like to look at especially from a value perspective. Since that last race we see nothing but bullet workouts, another indication the horse is feeling it. We are getting an 8-1 morning line for a trainer who is 28% maiden winner last race and 25% shipping. Miyadi has this race tied up with this value play and the favorite Fly the Sky who dominated here at Santa Anita last month.

Saturday’s result: Coast of Roan, under an expert ride by my favorite jockey Umberto Rispoli, raced exactly to plan and cruised to an easy late running victory for us. 5-1 was lower than we wanted but $13.60 for the win was nice.

Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.

Big races review

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.

Laurel (4): $100,000 John B. Campbell Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Alwaysmining ($6.00)

Laurel (5): $100,000 Wide Country Stakes, fillies 3-year-olds, 7 furlongs. Winner: Naughty Thoughts ($18.20)

Laurel (6): $100,000 Miracle Wood Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Winner: Lebda ($9.80)

Laurel (7): Grade 3 $250,000 Barbara Fritchie Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Majestic Reason ($22.20)

Fair Grounds (6): $100,000 Colonel Power Stakes, 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Winner: Just Might ($42.60)

Laurel (8): Grade 3 General George Stakes, 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Firenze Fire ($3.00)

Tampa Bay (8): $100,000 Pelican Stakes, 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Killybegs Captain ($6.00)

Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Broadway Stakes, NY-bred fillies and mares 4 and up, 6 furlongs. Winner: Kept True ($5.80)

Fair Grounds (8): $100,000 Albert M. Stall Memorial Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: She’sonthewarpath ($34.40)

Fair Grounds (9): Grade 3 $200,000 Mineshaft Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Silver Dust ($5.60)

Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Royal Delta Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Cookie Dough ($5.20)

Fair Grounds (10): Grade 3 $150,000 Fair Grounds Stakes, 4 and up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Winner: Factor This ($18.80)

Fair Grounds (11): Grade 2 $300,000 Rachel Alexandra Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Finite ($7.40)

Oaklawn (9): $125,000 Dixie Belle Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 6 furlongs. Winner: Ring Leader ($10.00)

Fair Grounds (12): Grade 2 $400,000 Risen Star Stakes (first division), 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Mr. Monomoy ($17.00)

Golden Gate (7): $100,000 El Camino Real Derby, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Azul Coast ($4.60)

Santa Anita (8): Grade 2 $200,000 Santa Monica Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 7 furlongs. Winner: Hard Not to Love ($3.20)

Fair Grounds (13): Grade 2 $400,000 Risen Star Stakes (second division), 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles. Winner: Modernist ($27.60)

Big races preview

A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST:

1:25 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Gander Stakes, NY-bred 3-year-olds, 1 mile. Favorite: Scilly Cay (9-5)

3:30 Santa Anita (7): Grade 3 $100,000 Sweet Life Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 5 ½ furlongs on turf. Favorite: Laura’s Light (6-5)

3:36 Sunland (8): $100,000 Enchantress Stakes, NM-bred fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Two Stepper (5-2)

Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day

RACE TWO: No. 5 Virginia Hall (5-1)

She improved immensely on my figures in her most recent effort eight nights ago against tougher rivals. In that event, she broke slow but she put forth a decent run down the backstretch and through the turn prior to losing her action and some valuable ground when drifting out steadily to the top of the stretch. She still kept on trying to while running fifth while earning a quality charting in my view. A better journey along with the quick turnaround this evening should put her in the mix at a nice price.

A final thought
I love getting new readers of this newsletter, and you certainly can’t beat the price. If you like it, tell someone. If you don’t like it, you’re probably not reading this.

Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.

Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.

Now, the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, February 15.

Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 25th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE.

1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $35,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $32,000. Time 24.44 49.81 1:14.16 1:38.44 1:50.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
5 French Getaway 122 5 6 7 6–hd 7 7 1–1½ Smith 2.20
4 Start a Runnin 122 4 7 1–hd 2–1½ 2–1 1–hd 2–hd Rispoli 8.30
2 Implicitly 122 2 2 2–1½ 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 3–nk Diaz, Jr. 26.10
7 Tough It Out 122 7 4 6–1 7 6–1 6–½ 4–nk Prat 5.00
3 Tequila Joe 122 3 5 5–½ 3–½ 5–1 4–hd 5–1 Cedillo 3.00
6 Swamp Souffle 124 6 1 4–1 5–1½ 4–hd 5–hd 6–1½ Franco 3.20
1 Buster Douglas 122 1 3 3–1 4–1 3–hd 3–1 7 Espinoza 10.20
5 FRENCH GETAWAY 6.40 3.80 3.00
4 START A RUNNIN 8.00 6.20
2 IMPLICITLY 7.00
$1 EXACTA (5-4)  $23.50
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-2-7)  $207.49
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-4-2)  $179.35
10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (5-4-2-7-3)  Carryover $1,676

Winner–French Getaway Dbb.g.7 by Giant's Causeway out of Modesty Blaise, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Flaxman Holdings Limited (KY). Trainer: Robert B. Hess, Jr.. Owner: Schroeder Farms LLC. Mutuel Pool $140,325 Exacta Pool $69,499 Superfecta Pool $34,330 Trifecta Pool $45,935 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,195. Claimed–Swamp Souffle by Knapp, Steve R., Romo-Zolotas, Sabina and Zolotas, Steven. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Scratched–none.

FRENCH GETAWAY bobbled at the start as the ground broke out behind, angled in and saved ground, steadied briefly in a bit tight leaving the first turn, continued inside, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch and rallied under some urging with the whip turned down and energetic handling to gain the lead while drifting in some in deep stretch and was under a hold in the final strides. START A RUNNIN stumbled at the start, had speed between foes then angled in, tugged some and dueled inside, regained the advantage in the stretch, fought back, drifted out a bit from the whip past midstretch and held second between foes late. IMPLICITLY pulled some and dueled outside the runner-up, fought back in the stretch then between foes in deep stretch and held third between rivals. TOUGH IT OUT pulled and chased outside a rival and was in a bit tight leaving the first turn, went three deep into and out of the second turn and was edged for the show four wide on the line. TEQUILA JOE tugged along the inside stalking the pace, came out a bit into the stretch then angled inward in deep stretch and finished with interest inside. SWAMP SOUFFLE chased outside a rival then between horses on the second turn and into the stretch, was between foes through much of the drive and in tight late. BUSTER DOUGLAS (BRZ) came a bit off the rail on the first turn, chased outside a rival on the backstretch and three deep into the second turn, bid three wide leaving that turn and into the stretch, also was in tight in deep stretch while weakening late.

SECOND RACE.

1 Mile. Purse: $23,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $30,000. Time 23.99 48.66 1:14.74 1:27.93 1:40.94

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
5 Mongolian Sunrise 124 3 1 3–hd 3–½ 1–hd 1–2½ 1–8¾ Espinoza 9.20
7 Slew South 124 5 4 5 4–4 4–8 3–hd 2–hd Rispoli 0.70
1 Kirsch Truffle 124 1 5 2–1½ 2–1 2–½ 2–3 3–5¼ Cedillo 2.00
6 Osteria 124 4 2 1–1½ 1–½ 3–2½ 4–12 4–16¾ Maldonado 5.20
3 Kitty's Whiskers 124 2 3 4–hd 5 5 5 5 Diaz, Jr. 35.10
5 MONGOLIAN SUNRISE 20.40 4.80 3.00
7 SLEW SOUTH 2.40 2.10
1 KIRSCH TRUFFLE 2.20
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-5)  $44.80
$1 EXACTA (5-7)  $22.80
50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-7-1)  $20.85

Winner–Mongolian Sunrise Dbb.f.4 by Hero of Order out of Morkissesformonkey, by More Than Ready. Bred by Raut, LLC (KY). Trainer: Enebish Ganbat. Owner: Mongolian Stable. Mutuel Pool $125,937 Daily Double Pool $29,721 Exacta Pool $57,894 Trifecta Pool $48,124. Scratched–Miss Georgie Gal, West Way Dreams.

MONGOLIAN SUNRISE three deep into the first turn, stalked off the rail, bid three wide leaving the second turn to gain the lead, drifted in while drawing clear under urging in the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in deep stretch and proved clearly best. SLEW SOUTH four wide into the first turn, stalked outside then off the rail on the second turn and a bit wide into the stretch and just got the place. KIRSCH TRUFFLE hopped then steadied at the start, pulled along the inside then stalked a bit off the rail leaving the first turn, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch, put a head in front on the second turn, battled between horses leaving that turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and was edged late for second. OSTERIA had speed three deep then angled in and set the pace inside, fought back leaving that backstretch and on the second turn, came out in the stretch and weakened. KITTY'S WHISKERS between horses early, chased a bit off the rail then inside, dropped leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, gave way and was eased in the stretch.

THIRD RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.39 45.85 1:11.52 1:18.04

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
1 Princeofthenorth 122 1 4 4 4 3–1½ 1–½ Rispoli 2.80
2 Leatherneck 117 2 2 3–4 3–1½ 1–½ 2–4½ Velez 1.10
3 Papa Tony 122 3 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 2–hd 3–3¾ Gryder 6.40
4 Bad Beat 120 4 3 2–hd 2–1 4 4 Roman 2.10
1 PRINCEOFTHENORTH 7.60 2.80
2 LEATHERNECK 2.60
3 PAPA TONY
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-1)  $83.20
$1 EXACTA (1-2)  $5.50
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-2-3)  $6.80
$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (5-5)  $18.20

Winner–Princeofthenorth Dbb.g.3 by Cairo Prince out of Northern Netti, by City Zip. Bred by Shadow Pond Stable (KY). Trainer: Hector O. Palma. Owner: BG Stables and Palma, Hector O.. Mutuel Pool $115,376 Daily Double Pool $14,769 Exacta Pool $45,175 Trifecta Pool $24,111. Scratched–You'reright Again.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-5-1) paid $48.55. Pick Three Pool $38,381. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-5-5) paid $10.20.

PRINCEOFTHENORTH broke slowly, settled off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch, while lugging in from the whip, battled outside the runner-up in deep stretch while drifting in some and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. LEATHERNECK had speed inside then stalked just off the rail, angled in on the backstretch, came out on the turn, bid three wide leaving the turn, to gain the lead into the stretch, battled outside a rival in upper stretch and between foes in midstretch, also drifted in late and continued willlingly. PAPA TONY between horses early, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back along the rail in the stretch, was not a match for the top pair in the final sixteenth but saved the show. BAD BEAT had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, continued a bit off the rail on the turn, bid between foes past the quarter pole and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

FOURTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.27 46.08 58.78 1:11.91

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
3 Sky Jumper 124 3 4 2–hd 2–1½ 1–hd 1–nk Van Dyke 0.30
2 Me Macho 117 2 2 3–1 3–hd 3–2 2–2½ Flores 12.50
6 Tailback 124 6 1 1–1 1–hd 2–1 3–1¼ Gryder 6.50
4 Tyrannical Rex 124 4 5 4–½ 4–1 4–1 4–1¾ Cedillo 9.60
5 Street Demand 124 5 3 5–1½ 6 6 5–1 Maldonado 30.60
1 Cape Point 119 1 6 6 5–hd 5–hd 6 Velez 6.90
3 SKY JUMPER 2.60 2.40 2.10
2 ME MACHO 5.20 3.40
6 TAILBACK 3.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-3)  $10.60
$1 EXACTA (3-2)  $8.00
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-2-6-4)  $8.22
50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-2-6)  $13.90

Winner–Sky Jumper Dbb.g.4 by Jump Start out of Dakota Sky, by War Chant. Bred by K & G Stables (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baedeker, Robert, Pageler, Constance Ann and Sigband, Michael. Mutuel Pool $190,918 Daily Double Pool $16,086 Exacta Pool $93,290 Superfecta Pool $45,137 Trifecta Pool $69,246. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (5-1-3) paid $35.30. Pick Three Pool $21,584. 50-Cent Consolation Pick Three (5-5-3) paid $7.10.

SKY JUMPER stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the turn to take the lead into the stretch, battled outside that one in midstretch then between horses in deep stretch and gamely prevailed under left handed urging. ME MACHO saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch and again in upper stretch, bid three wide in deep stretch and continued willingly outside the winner to the wire. TAILBACK sped to the early lead, set the pace off the rail then angled in, fought back inside the winner leaving the turn and a bit off the rail in the stretch and held third. TYRANNICAL REX stalked outside a rival on the backstretch and turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. STREET DEMAND chased outside, came four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. CAPE POINT bobbled at the start, saved ground chasing the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and did not rally.

FIFTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.91 44.71 56.68 1:02.80

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1
9 Raul Rosas 124 9 2 1–hd 1–hd 1–1½ 1–1¼ Pereira 9.10
6 Factorial 119 6 5 4–hd 3–hd 2–½ 2–ns Velez 2.20
8 Battle of Memphis 124 8 10 11–1 10–2½ 6–1 3–1 Franco 4.00
2 Mayan Warrior 124 2 11 12 12 10–hd 4–1¼ Fuentes 7.50
4 Satanta 124 4 9 7–hd 6–hd 4–hd 5–½ Prat 5.60
3 First in Show 124 3 8 2–2 2–2 3–2 6–½ Maldonado 31.30
1 Tromador 124 1 12 6–1½ 8–hd 7–hd 7–1¼ Gryder 10.00
12 Moonoverthebayou 124 12 3 8–hd 9–2½ 11–6 8–½ Cedillo 22.90
5 Golden Image 124 5 6 5–1 5–hd 5–½ 9–1¼ Flores 101.10
10 Terrible Ted 124 10 1 3–hd 4–2 8–1 10–1¼ Delgadillo 9.50
11 Lucky Romano 124 11 4 9–3½ 7–1½ 9–hd 11–nk Roman 33.90
7 Chico Baby 124 7 7 10–2 11–½ 12 12 Bednar 82.90
9 RAUL ROSAS 20.20 11.80 6.60
6 FACTORIAL 4.60 3.00
8 BATTLE OF MEMPHIS (IRE) 3.00
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-9)  $26.80
$1 EXACTA (9-6)  $43.60
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-8-2)  $83.55
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-8-2-4)  $3,784.40
50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-8)  $90.70

Winner–Raul Rosas B.g.7 by Thorn Song out of Quickly Gone, by Muqtarib. Bred by Harris Farms Inc. (CA). Trainer: Dean Pederson. Owner: Harris Farms, Inc. and Antonsen, Per. Mutuel Pool $303,048 Daily Double Pool $23,692 Exacta Pool $192,801 Superfecta Pool $91,927 Super High Five Pool $2,763 Trifecta Pool $135,511. Claimed–Mayan Warrior by Edwin Barker. Trainer: Craig Dollase. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (1-3-9) paid $35.00. Pick Three Pool $52,009. 50-Cent Pick Four (5-1-3-9) 281 tickets with 4 correct paid $392.30. Pick Four Pool $144,292. 50-Cent Pick Five (5-5-1-3-9) 381 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,084.70. Pick Five Pool $480,002.

RAUL ROSAS had good early speed and dueled outside a rival, inched away toward the inside in the stretch and held on gamely under some urging. FACTORIAL stalked between horses then a bit off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch, could not catch the winner and just held second. BATTLE OF MEMPHIS (IRE) dropped back between foes then off the rail early, continued outside a rival into the turn then just off the inside, split horses in midstretch and deep stretch and was edged for the place. MAYAN WARRIOR saved ground off the pace, continued inside in the stretch and finished with interest. SATANTA chased a bit off the rail then between rivals on the turn, was three deep in midstretch and was outfinished. FIRST IN SHOW angled in and dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch, came a bit off the fence past midstretch and weakened late. TROMADOR saved ground chasing the pace, steadied in tight into the turn, also came a bit off the rail in the drive and lacked the needed rally. MOONOVERTHEBAYOU stalked four wide then three deep leaving the backstretch, continued outside on the turn and four wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late kick. GOLDEN IMAGE chased a bit off the rail and was in a bit tight midway on the backstretch, continued between foes into the turn and just off the inside into tthe stretch and lacked the needed rally. TERRIBLE TED had speed outside then stalked four wide and three deep into the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. LUCKY ROMANO hopped some at the start, chased three deep between foes then between horses on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in and lacked a further response. CHICO BABY sent between horses early, dropped back off the rail then outside a rival leaving the backstretch and was not a threat.

SIXTH RACE.

6½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.60 45.23 1:10.69 1:17.41

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
1 Bowl of Spaghetti 124 1 5 1–½ 1–2 1–6 1–7¼ Maldonado 1.90
7 King Parker 119 7 1 3–1 3–1 2–½ 2–2½ Velez 6.90
9 Git On Your Pulpit 124 9 7 6–1½ 4–2½ 3–5 3–6½ Espinoza 1.60
8 Time N Money 124 8 2 7–hd 5–1½ 5–3½ 4–2¼ Delgadillo 13.40
2 Big Headed Baby 124 2 3 2–1½ 2–2½ 4–3 5–1¼ Cedillo 6.90
5 Calder Vale 124 5 4 8–2½ 9 6–1½ 6–11¼ Hernandez 12.40
6 Afirmjjjojorule 124 6 9 9 8–1½ 7–½ 7–hd Franco 47.60
3 Siberian Tigah 124 3 8 5–1½ 6–hd 9 8–1¼ Sanchez 22.00
4 J C's Henrietta 124 4 6 4–hd 7–½ 8–2 9 Roman 101.90
1 BOWL OF SPAGHETTI 5.80 4.20 2.80
7 KING PARKER 6.60 3.40
9 GIT ON YOUR PULPIT 2.40
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1)  $67.00
$1 EXACTA (1-7)  $15.70
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-9-8)  $21.18
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-7-9-8-2)  $472.10
50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-7-9)  $18.90

Winner–Bowl of Spaghetti Ch.g.4 by Stay Thirsty out of Shandrea, by Distorted Humor. Bred by Carl Beckner (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Altamira Racing Stable, Hall, Darryl, Lantzman, Marc and Pancer, Mike. Mutuel Pool $279,300 Daily Double Pool $22,206 Exacta Pool $184,520 Superfecta Pool $105,663 Super High Five Pool $5,570 Trifecta Pool $144,784. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (3-9-1) paid $15.20. Pick Three Pool $49,419.

BOWL OF SPAGHETTI went up inside to duel for the lead, inched clear in the turn and drew off in the stretch under some left handed urging. KING PARKER stalked three deep then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. GIT ON YOUR PULPIT chased off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came four wide into the stretch and was clearly best of the rest. TIME N MONEY angled in and chased between horses then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. BIG HEADED BABY prompted the pace outside the winner then stalked a bit off the rail on the turn and weakened. CALDER VALE angled in and settled inside, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and did not rally. AFIRMJJJOJORULE broke slowly, settled off the rail, went outside a rival on the turn and was not a threat. SIBERIAN TIGAH saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back on the turn and weakened. J C'S HENRIETTA stalked between horses then outside a rival, angled in entering the stretch and also weakened.

SEVENTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.98 46.24 1:10.28 1:22.11 1:33.93

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
2 Coast of Roan 122 2 2 4–1½ 4–1½ 3–1 2–1½ 1–1 Rispoli 5.80
10 Play Money 122 9 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–1 1–1½ 2–1¼ Espinoza 11.40
9 Jamming Eddy 122 8 1 5–½ 5–hd 5–1 3–1½ 3–½ Franco 18.10
1 Kakistocracy 122 1 4 7–1 7–hd 7–1 5–hd 4–2¼ Van Dyke 1.90
7 Push Through 122 6 9 6–1 6–2 4–hd 4–hd 5–¾ Pereira 10.20
5 General Interest 120 4 8 8–1 8–1 9–1½ 7–2 6–1¾ Cedillo 8.30
6 Wesphire 115 5 10 10 10 10 8–½ 7–ns Velez 42.40
11 Foster Boi 120 10 5 3–½ 3–hd 2–hd 6–2½ 8–5¾ Prat 3.20
3 Incredible Luck 122 3 7 9–3 9–4 8–hd 9–½ 9–1½ Blanc 8.50
8 Suances Secret 120 7 6 2–1½ 2–1½ 6–½ 10 10 Roman 112.50
2 COAST OF ROAN 13.60 6.60 5.00
10 PLAY MONEY 10.00 6.40
9 JAMMING EDDY 8.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2)  $63.60
$1 EXACTA (2-10)  $60.70
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-10-9-1)  $266.44
50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-10-9)  $279.70
10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-10-9-1-7)  Carryover $3,038

Winner–Coast of Roan Ch.g.4 by James Street out of Susan B Good, by Good Journey. Bred by Ed Delaney (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Ed Delaney. Mutuel Pool $310,504 Daily Double Pool $40,638 Exacta Pool $176,708 Superfecta Pool $88,273 Trifecta Pool $128,723 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,982. Claimed–General Interest by Kornegay, Mark and Hess, Maria E. Trainer: Robert Hess, Jr. Scratched–Fast as Cass.

50-Cent Pick Three (9-1-2) paid $116.25. Pick Three Pool $45,731.

COAST OF ROAN saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch, rallied under urging to gain the lead outside the runner-up in deep stretch and proved best. PLAY MONEY had speed outside foes then angled in, set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. JAMMING EDDY pulled between horses early, angled in and stalked a bit off the rail then inside, awaited room leaving the second turn then got through inside in the stretch and edged a rival for the show. KAKISTOCRACY saved ground chasing the pace, came out leaving the second turn and three wide into the stretch and was edged for third. PUSH THROUGH a bit slow to begin and steadied when bumped between foes early, chased outside a rival three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and lacked the needed late kick. GENERAL INTEREST pulled between horse and steadied early, chased outside a rival, angled to the inside on the second turn and could not offer the necessary response. WESPHIRE broke a bit slowly and steadied when squeezed, angled in and settled inside, came out leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FOSTER BOI three deep early, stalked outside a rival, went up three wide into the second turn then alongside the winner leaving that turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. INCREDIBLE LUCK three deep into the first turn, settled off the rail, went three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive. SUANCES SECRET pulled between horses then inside into the first turn, stalked just off the rail, dropped back between rivals on the second turn and weakened.

EIGHTH RACE.

7 Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Santa Monica Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 23.04 45.81 1:10.07 1:22.19

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1
4 Hard Not to Love 124 4 5 5 4–1 1–1½ 1–3½ Smith 0.60
5 Mother Mother 120 5 3 3–hd 2–hd 2–hd 2–1½ Prat 1.50
2 Zusha 120 2 4 4–1 3–hd 4–12 3–1 Pereira 28.70
3 Lady Ninja 122 3 1 1–hd 1–½ 3–2 4–44 Cedillo 7.10
1 Road Rager 120 1 2 2–½ 5 5 5 Gryder 57.00
4 HARD NOT TO LOVE 3.20 2.10 2.10
5 MOTHER MOTHER 2.20 2.10
2 ZUSHA 2.80
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)  $21.40
$1 EXACTA (4-5)  $2.10
50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-2)  $3.50

Winner–Hard Not to Love B.f.4 by Hard Spun out of Loving Vindication, by Vindication. Bred by Anderson Farms Ont. Inc. (ON). Trainer: John A. Shirreffs. Owner: Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David an. Mutuel Pool $278,304 Daily Double Pool $28,689 Exacta Pool $102,486 Trifecta Pool $95,480. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (1-2-4) paid $22.90. Pick Three Pool $45,562.

HARD NOT TO LOVE stalked off the rail then five wide leaving the backstretch, went up four wide on the turn, bid three deep into the stretch to gain the lead, inched away in midstretch and won clear under a steady hand ride and good handling late. MOTHER MOTHER pressed the pace outside then four wide, battled alongside a rival on the turn then between horses leaving the turn and into the stretch and was second best. ZUSHA stalked early then bid between horses to press the pace, tracked the leaders inside on the turn, came out into the stretch and gained the show. LADY NINJA had good early speed and dueled between horses then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened some in the final furlong to be outfinished for third. ROAD RAGER went up inside to press the pace, steadied in tight into the turn to drop back and gave way then was eased in the stretch.

NINTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 22.98 46.82 1:11.38 1:23.70 1:35.41

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1
8 Jurgen 122 8 11 8–1 7–hd 5–½ 3–1½ 1–¾ Rispoli 2.90
6 Absolute Unit 122 6 4 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd 1–hd 2–2¼ Prat 3.10
7 Frasard 122 7 6 10–2 9–2½ 9–1½ 8–½ 3–½ Van Dyke 6.30
9 Leprino 117 9 3 2–1 2–1½ 1–hd 2–½ 4–½ Velez 42.50
3 Port Saint Joe 122 3 10 7–hd 6–hd 7–1½ 5–½ 5–ns Pereira 13.00
2 War Path 122 2 7 6–1½ 5–1½ 6–hd 6–hd 6–½ Diaz, Jr. 4.60
4 Time to Testify 122 4 8 5–½ 4–1 4–1 4–hd 7–½ Meche 43.40
12 DH–Cosmo 122 12 2 11–1 11–hd 12 10–½ 8–nk Smith 8.30
11 DH–Pure Carmine 122 11 12 12 12 11–hd 9–1½ 8–nk Maldonado 78.00
10 Lemon Kick 122 10 1 9–1 10–½ 10–hd 11–1½ 10–3¾ Franco 17.50
5 Show Business 122 5 5 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 7–1 11–5½ Cedillo 13.60
1 Dominant Soul 122 1 9 4–½ 8–2 8–hd 12 12 Delgadillo 55.90
8 JURGEN 7.80 4.40 3.20
6 ABSOLUTE UNIT 4.20 3.00
7 FRASARD (GB) 3.60
$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-8)  $15.00
$1 EXACTA (8-6)  $14.90
10-CENT SUPERFECTA (8-6-7-9)  $133.44
$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (8-6-7-9-3)  $12,673.70
50-CENT TRIFECTA (8-6-7)  $36.80

Winner–Jurgen Ch.c.3 by Kitten's Joy out of Dixie in Pink, by Dixieland Band. Bred by Kenneth L. Ramsey & Sarah K. Ramsey (KY). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $434,822 Daily Double Pool $87,049 Exacta Pool $261,188 Superfecta Pool $145,692 Super High Five Pool $12,627 Trifecta Pool $184,912. Scratched–none.

50-Cent Pick Three (2-4-8) paid $19.25. Pick Three Pool $111,991. 50-Cent Pick Four (1-2-4-8) 5543 tickets with 4 correct paid $80.50. Pick Four Pool $584,996. 50-Cent Pick Five (9-1-2-4-8) 662 tickets with 5 correct paid $528.10. Pick Five Pool $458,321. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (3-9-1-2-4-8) 373 tickets with 6 correct paid $309.72. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $216,404. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $301,306.

JURGEN steadied when crowded after the start, angled in and chased inside, split horses leaving the backstretch, continued inside, split rivals again nearing midstretch, bid inside under urging to gain the advantage nearing the sixteenth pole and gamely prevailed. ABSOLUTE UNIT stalked between horses then outside a rival, continued inside on the second turn, came out into the stretch, bid three deep to gain the lead in midstretch, fought back outside the winner in deep stretch and continued willingly. FRASARD (GB) angled in early then steadied into the first turn, chased outside a rival, swung four wide into the stretch and edged foes late for the show. LEPRINO angled in and pressed the pace outside a rival, took a slim advantage leaving the second turn, fought back between horses in midstretch and was edged late for third. PORT SAINT JOE pulled between horses then came out into the first turn, stalked three deep or outside a rival, went three wide leaving the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share. WAR PATH also pulled between horses early, stalked between foes then a bit off the rail, was between rivals again on the second turn, split horses in midstretch and put in a late bid at a minor award inside. TIME TO TESTIFY stalked three deep or outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. PURE CARMINE broke slowly, angled in and saved ground off the pace, cut the corner into the stretch, was blocked off heels in midstretch, came out for room and improved position. COSMO angled in and settled outside a rival then three deep leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. LEMON KICK fanned four wide into the first turn, angled in outside a rival then chased between foes into and on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. SHOW BUSINESS angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. DOMINANT SOUL pulled along the inside and steadied into the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and weakened.

AttendanceHandle
On-Track5,292$1,190,675
Inter-TrackN/A$2,350,580
Out of StateN/A$5,710,670
TOTAL5,292 $9,251,925

Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, February 16.

Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 26th day of a 60-day meet.

FIRST RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Ride Sally RideAbel Cedillo122Jack Carava12-1
2Time for SallyRafael Bejarano122Edwin Alvarez4-1
3Bella DUmberto Rispoli122Mike Puype20-1
4Flying BusinessJose Valdivia, Jr.122Matthew Chew8-1
5Bella VitaFlavien Prat122Simon Callaghan5-2
6Dim LightsAssael Espinoza122Steven Miyadi8-1
7ElgofrancoMario Gutierrez122Ben D. A. Cecil5-1
8On MarsMike Smith122Philip D'Amato6-1
9Win Like Coach PEdwin Maldonado122Mark Glatt8-1
10Rain DivaEvin Roman122Mark Glatt15-1
Also Eligible
11Lets Get WildUmberto Rispoli122J. Eric Kruljac5-1
12SophomoricMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill4-1

SECOND RACE.

5½ Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Royal SeekerJuan Ochoa122Marcelo Polanco20-110,000
2Boy HowdyRamon Guce122Jack Carava8-110,000
3Captain N. BarronEdwin Maldonado122Reed Saldana8-110,000
4Burn Me TwiceTiago Pereira124William Spawr5-110,000
5Wicked UltimatumJ.C. Diaz, Jr.122Vann Belvoir8-110,000
6Short of EzFlavien Prat124Anna Meah3-110,000
7Papa TurfAbel Cedillo124Jeff Mullins5-210,000
8Love Your LifeEfrain Hernandez124Lorenzo Ruiz8-110,000
9Isee It in HiseyesJorge Velez117Rafael DeLeon8-110,000

THIRD RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Unusual SecretBrice Blanc122Alexis Barba15-1
2Rose's CrystalEdwin Maldonado122Anna Meah15-1
3Kissable UMario Gutierrez122Doug F. O'Neill8-1
4Lucky BabeEvin Roman122Clifford W. Sise, Jr.8-1
5Warren's EmpressJorge Velez117Craig Anthony Lewis6-1
6Too Much SmokeUmberto Rispoli122Peter Miller12-1
7NocherylikemycheryFlavien Prat122Mike Harrington4-1
8Marci the GreatVictor Espinoza122James M. Cassidy6-1
9Ci VolevaAbel Cedillo122Philip D'Amato6-1
10CreerAaron Gryder122David E. Hofmans3-1

FOURTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1J Z My ManJ.C. Diaz, Jr.122Bob Baffert5-1
2Lane WayFlavien Prat122Richard E. Mandella9-5
3Capo MafiosoJoel Rosario122Richard Baltas6-1
4Shooters ShootAbel Cedillo122Peter Eurton6-1
5Jeffnjohn'sthundrRuben Fuentes122Jeff Bonde5-1
6CharlatanDrayden Van Dyke122Bob Baffert2-1

FIFTH RACE.

1 Mile Turf. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $50,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Summer FireMike Smith120Robert B. Hess, Jr.6-1
2Include the TaxJoel Rosario120Michael W. McCarthy8-1
3Margot's BoyDrayden Van Dyke122Craig Anthony Lewis3-1
4Baltimore BeechoRafael Bejarano120Jorge Periban15-150,000
5Johnny PodresAssael Espinoza122Steven Miyadi8-1
6DapperGeovanni Franco120Gary Stute12-1
7Desert DudeAbel Cedillo120Isidro Tamayo15-1
8If Id Told YouVictor Espinoza122Gary Mandella4-1
9Fly the SkyUmberto Rispoli122Steven Miyadi5-2

SIXTH RACE.

6 Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Rickey BEdwin Maldonado124Manuel Ortiz, Sr.20-120,000
2Afternoon HeatJoel Rosario124Steve Knapp4-1
3I Belong to BeckyRuben Fuentes124Peter Miller7-220,000
4Jen Go UnchainedAgapito Delgadillo122Rafael Becerra20-120,000
5Tigre Di SlugoFlavien Prat124Mike Puype3-1
6PolicyAbel Cedillo124Mark Glatt6-1
7Black StormEswan Flores122Gary Stute15-1
8Big BarrelJorge Velez119Anthony K. Saavedra20-120,000
9ScoutedUmberto Rispoli124Craig Dollase20-1
10MinosoTiago Pereira124Hector O. Palma12-1
11Rick's DreamEfrain Hernandez124Reed Saldana20-120,000
12PosterizeGeovanni Franco124Lorenzo Ruiz6-120,000

SEVENTH RACE.

5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Sweet Life Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Florentine DiamondAgapito Delgadillo122Paula S. Capestro20-1
2Blue Sky BabyFlavien Prat122Philip D'Amato5-1
3Orquidias BizMike Smith122Jeff Mullins6-1
4Shines Her Light Umberto Rispoli122John W. Sadler4-1
5LighthouseDrayden Van Dyke122Simon Callaghan5-1
6Laura's LightAbel Cedillo124Peter Miller6-5
7Roadrunner's HonorRafael Bejarano122Doug F. O'Neill12-1
8SpitefulnessMario Gutierrez122Philip D'Amato15-1

EIGHTH RACE.

1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.

PPHorseJockeyWtTrainerM-LClaim $
1Starship ChewyDonnie Meche124Howard L. Zucker20-120,000
2MeadwayGeovanni Franco124John E. Cortez20-120,000
3My JourneyEvin Roman124Richard Baltas6-120,000
4Moana LunaEdwin Maldonado124Bruce Headley6-120,000
5PeedieMario Gutierrez124Ben D. A. Cecil8-120,000
6SpeakerofthehouseJorge Velez119Ian Kruljac3-120,000
7An American JetDavid Mussad114Edwin Alvarez8-120,000
8Cross TownAbel Cedillo124Vann Belvoir7-220,000
9Nil PhetEswan Flores124Gary Stute15-120,000
10Strong RulerVictor Flores117Patricia Harrington50-120,000
11ZiyanairAssael Espinoza124Javier Jose Sierra5-120,000

John Cherwa
John Cherwa is a special contributor to the Los Angeles Times. He started at The Times in 1980 and left in 1995 to be sports editor of the Chicago Tribune and Tribune Co. sports coordinator in 2002. He rejoined The Times in 2009 and left his post as deputy sports editor late in 2017. Currently, his major coverage area is horse racing, where he writes our Racing! newsletter and also covers big races and does general assignment work for the sports department. After covering nine straight Olympics, he is helping with the Times Olympics coverage but from stateside. He is also an adjunct professor on the business of sports media at the University of Central Florida.
