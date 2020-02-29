Horse racing newsletter: A look at big jockey switches this weekend

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we have another handicapping lesson from Rob Henie.
It’s time for our weekly contribution from Ron Flatter of the Vegas Stats and Information Network. He takes a look at the jockey roulette that is going on because of the races in the Middle East. Ron, what insights do you have?
“Who knew that a new $20 million race for older horses in a land far away would have such a big impact on the Kentucky Derby trail?
“Saturday’s Saudi Cup has not only lured horses, owners and trainers to a mysterious ‘equestrian field’ in Riyadh, but it has also attracted a significant chunk of the American jockey colony.
“Two-time reigning Eclipse Award winner Írad Ortiz Jr., Hall of Famer Mike Smith and three-time classic winner Joel Rosario were joined by Luís Sáez, José Lezcano and Rafael Bejarano on flights to the Middle East. That adds up to six riders who will not be at Gulfstream Park for Saturday’s Fountain of Youth Stakes, the next points prep for the Kentucky Derby.
“’They’re going to miss the next round, too,’ said Dale Romans, who trains Fountain of Youth morning-line favorite Dennis’ Moment. ‘The Florida Derby is Dubai World Cup day (March 28). It’ll be interesting to see how all that sorts out.’
“Since Ortiz is riding Mucho Gusto in the Saudi Cup, he will not be on Dennis’ Moment. Romans summoned Flavien Prat from California to ride for him in Florida. Prat also rides Thousand Words for Bob Baffert, so Derby assignments may yet turn into a game of musical horses.
“Sáez usually rides Remsen winner and Withers runner-up Shotski. But since he will be on likely Saudi Cup favorite Maximum Security, trainer Jerry O’Dwyer had to replace him for the Fountain of Youth. He landed Hall of Famer John Velázquez, who did not have a Saudi Cup assignment this weekend and has not had a Dubai World Cup ride in three years.
“Smith rides Midnight Bisou, and Rosario replaced Smith last fall on McKinzie. They both ride those horses this weekend at Riyadh and could be back on those same mounts next month at Meydan.
“Because it has been around for a quarter century, the Dubai World Cup has created an annual dilemma for jockeys who must choose between the promise of a big, overseas payday and their loyalty to horsemen who provide them a living back home in America. The addition of the Saudi Cup complicates this choice and, by extension, the road to Churchill Downs.
“This year the Florida Derby is the only points prep that falls on the same date as Dubai World Cup night. If Maximum Security stays in the Middle East, Sáez might be right back there next month – and not on Shotski or any other horse that day at Gulfstream Park. That also means that Sáez might cost himself the ride of his choice in the Kentucky Derby.
“It may be a moot point for Ortiz if he sticks with Thousand Words and for Smith if his lean is to Honor A.P. Both Baffert colts may race their final Derby preps in April.
“Horseplayers may want to take these dilemmas into account when they invest in Derby futures. When they bet, for instance, on Dennis’ Moment, are they getting Ortiz or Prat on May 2? That may seem like a choice between filet mignon and chateaubriand, but it is not insignificant.
Weekly handicapping lesson
It’s time for our weekly handicapping lesson from Rob Henie of the WCHR (West Coast Handicapping Report) and the ECHR (East Coast Handicapping Report). Today’s analysis comes from the fifth race at Santa Anita and incorporates some handicapping angles into the mix. Rob, take it away.
“A maiden special weight at a mile on the turf, 3-year-olds in February, lightly raced, some starting back up in their 3-year-old year, others trying to find a bit better, while the rail runner is making her first start. Lots to consider as we’re seeking the runner who’s entering this one with that extra angle, possibly presenting a better opportunity than the others. With that in mind, we’re not enamored with any of those who’ve run, thus, top selection is STAR OF AFRICA (#1), debuting for Paddy Gallagher. First off, the drills are quicker than normally seen from Paddy, and that’s where the placement becomes interesting. Typically, when he works his runners up to their first start, the drills are on the slower side, so the fact this one’s been working in a speedier fashion, is interesting in itself, but then, we throw in the fact he’s sending her long off the quick set, leads us to believe she’s not only quick, but she’s also settling well justifying the longer assignment, facing straight maidens, with excellent long time turf rider Jose Valdivia given an opportunity. REDUCTA (#2) is healthy, making her fourth straight start since Dec. 1, always a good thing to see, as good health opens the door to good efforts. She exits a decent heat on Feb. 1, a better group than the #4 horse LUCIA’S DESIGN exits, now returned to a flat mile, with Abel Cedillo a strong fit from just off the leaders.
“Hot / Cold Race Trends: none
“Win Contenders (order of preference): 1-2
“X Out Runners (eliminating on the win end): 5,6,8,11
“Positive Notes:
“7 Predictable Tully - Rispoli riding all live turf runners right now for Mullins.
“Negative Notes:
“5 Lookintogeteven - Will take some play, but she needs to hard ridden, not the type of horse we typically like to back, while her style would seem more conducive to a more methodical assignment such as 1 1/16 miles.
“TOP PICK: STAR OF AFRICA (#1 12-1 Valdivia) Debut
“SECOND CHOICE: REDUCTA (#2 6-1 Cedillo)”
Santa Anita review
Really not much to review, so we’ll look at the only non-claiming race on Friday’s card, the fifth, a maiden special for horses going 1 1/8 on the turf. The winner was Border Town, the odds-on favorite, who took the lead coming into the stretch and won by 3 ½ lengths for trainer Richard Mandella and jockey Flavien Prat. Border Town paid $4.20, $2.80 and $2.10. Commanding Chief was second and On East Street finished thord.
Santa Anita preview
The highlight of Saturday’s nine-race card may be the introduction of the Golden Hour Double, which links the last races at Santa Anita and Golden Gate Fields. It’s goal, of course, is to breath some life into a stagnating mutuel handle. The enticements are a 15% takeout, $50,000 minimum pool and its minimum wager is $5. As we wrote last week, the $5 ticket is a big throwback to when there weren’t exactas on every race and the trifecta was restricted to dog tracks.
The card starts at 12:30 p.m. and has decent sized fields and one stakes race. Four of the races are on the turf. The feature is the $100,000 Pasadena Stakes for 3-year-old fillies going a mile on the turf. The favorite is Smooth Like Strait at 3-1 for trainer Michael McCarthy and jockey Geovanni Franco. She won the Cecille B. DeMille at Del Mar but was fourth in the Eddie Logan at Santa Anita as the favorite. She is two-of-five lifetime.
Hariboux is the 7-2 second choice for Jeff Mullins and Umberto Rispoli. She is four-of-nine lifetime and finished ninth in the Cecille B. DeMille and second in the Eddie Logan. She ran he first five races in England.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 7, 7, 6, 8, 11, 6, 9, 6, 9.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA pick of the day
RACE NINE: No. 5 Gregorian Chant (15-1)
Gregorian Chant won his debut race in Dundalk, Ireland not too far from where I grew up. He then shipped to the U.S. and won the debut here. After running in a Grade 3 at Del Mar this summer he hit the bench and returned to run protected Jan. 20 under Joel Rosario. The horse dueled and briefly took the lead into the stretch before fading to sixth. Trainer Phil D’Amato races the horse protected again Saturday and he is 20% second off the bench. 15-1 is great value today. Horses priced over 5-1 have won this race 40%.
Friday’s result: Mulholland Highway tracked nicely throughout the race and into the turn looked like a good move was coming. Alas the horse ran out of steam and ran fifth to the favorite who no one was catching.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
9:28 Gulfstream (3): $100,000 Hutcheson Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Shivaree (2-1)
9:57 Gulfstream (4): Grade 3 $150,000 Palm Beach Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/6 miles on turf. Favorite: South Bend (4-1)
10:27 Gulfstream (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Honey Fox Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Valedictorian (7-2)
11:27 Gulfstream (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Very One Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Emmpressof the Nile (4-1)
12:28 Gulfstream (9): Grade 3 $150,000 Herecomesthebride Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Favorite: Abscond (3-1)
12:59 Gulfstream (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Davona Dale Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Spice Is Nice (7-5)
1:30 Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Canadian Turf Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Hay Dakota (4-1)
1:50 Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Bernardini Stakes, 4 and up, 1 5/16 miles. Favorite: Leitone (3-1)
2:01 Gulfstream (12): Grade 2 $200,000 Gulfstream Park Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Mr Freeze (7-2)
2:32 Gulfstream (13): Grade 2 $200,000 Mac Diarmida Stakes, 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Zulu Alpha (2-1)
3:04 Gulfstream (14): Grade 2 $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Dennis’ Moment (2-1)
3:09 Oaklawn (9): $125,000 Spring Fever Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Favorite: Break Even (2-1)
3:30 Santa Anita (7): $200,000 Pasadena Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Smooth Like Strait (3-1)
Chris Wade’s LA Pick of the Day
RACE SEVEN: No. 2 My Favorite Cartel (6-1)
He was a longshot in the 110-yard Blink Of An Eye Stakes, but this runner benefits from a strong jockey/trainer combo and has done well at this short distance, winning once and finishing a close second when beaten a neck. Two races ago, My Favorite Cartel faced much tougher rivals in the (G1) Brad McKinzie Winter Championship when running sixth. Offers a nice price and can surprise with a solid getaway.
Now, the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Friday, February 28.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 31st day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Fast
FIRST RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $28,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 24.52 49.40 1:13.99 1:39.87 1:46.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Irish Spirit
|126
|2
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–2
|1–1½
|1–2¼
|Franco
|2.20
|3
|T Bones Trick
|126
|3
|4
|3–½
|3–hd
|3–1½
|2–4
|2–5¼
|Prat
|2.40
|5
|Salah
|116
|5
|2
|4–1
|4–1
|4–1½
|3–2
|3–4½
|Mussad
|12.20
|1
|Mongolian Legend
|126
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–½
|4–7½
|Espinoza
|1.20
|4
|Tyrannical Rex
|126
|4
|3
|2–½
|2–1
|2–hd
|5
|5
|Cedillo
|14.70
|2
|IRISH SPIRIT
|6.40
|4.00
|3.20
|3
|T BONES TRICK
|3.20
|2.80
|5
|SALAH
|4.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$10.10
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-5)
|$30.05
Winner–Irish Spirit Ch.g.5 by Curlin out of Just Parker, by Forest Camp. Bred by Michael Samotowka (KY). Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy. Owner: Bruce Treitman. Mutuel Pool $83,236 Exacta Pool $32,983 Trifecta Pool $27,902. Scratched–none.
IRISH SPIRIT sped to the early lead, set the pace inside, inched away on the second turn, came off the rail into the stretch, drifted out a bit in midstretch then drifted in late and won clear under urging. T BONES TRICK angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, loomed up along the rail in the drive but could not catch the winner while clearly second best. SALAH stalked three deep then outside a rival on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in late and bested the others. MONGOLIAN LEGEND hopped slightly in a bit of a slow start, jumped the mirror image passing the wire the first time, chased inside then a bit off the rail on the backstretch, angled back to the fence on the second turn and weakened in the drive, then jumped the mirror image again at the wire. TYRANNICAL REX stalked outside a rival then between foes, bid alongside the winner early on the backstretch then stalked again, continued alongside a foe on the second turn and also weakened.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $33,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $35,000. Time 22.07 44.87 56.87 1:03.05
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Classy Atlantic
|124
|2
|2
|3–1
|3–3
|2–1
|1–1¾
|Maldonado
|2.30
|4
|Dearborn
|124
|4
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–1
|Rispoli
|4.10
|1
|Point Hope
|124
|1
|4
|5
|5
|4–hd
|3–2½
|Prat
|1.20
|3
|Wishful
|119
|3
|5
|4–1½
|4–1
|5
|4–hd
|Velez
|15.20
|5
|Untouched Elegance
|124
|5
|1
|2–3
|2–2½
|3–4
|5
|Gutierrez
|4.40
|2
|CLASSY ATLANTIC
|6.60
|3.60
|2.40
|4
|DEARBORN
|4.40
|2.60
|1
|POINT HOPE (IRE)
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-2)
|$32.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-4)
|$13.70
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1)
|$13.60
Winner–Classy Atlantic Ch.m.5 by Stormy Atlantic out of Classy Landlady, by Sky Classic. Bred by Dr. Rodney Orr (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Cohen, Stuart, Fritts, Marie J., Karayan, Roger, Mueller, Martin, Scott, William M. and Seymour, Lau. Mutuel Pool $115,284 Daily Double Pool $21,566 Exacta Pool $45,632 Trifecta Pool $35,817. Claimed–Classy Atlantic by Sareen Family Trust. Trainer: Peter Miller. Claimed–Point Hope (IRE) by Blane D Wright Racing Stables LLC, Davis Racing LLC and Mueller, Martin. Trainer: Blaine Wright. Scratched–none.
CLASSY ATLANTIC stalked a bit off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in midstretch to gain the advantage past the eighth pole and won clear under a vigorous hand ride and steady handling late. DEARBORN angled in and dueled inside, inched away in upper stretch and drifted out despite right handed pressure in midstretch, could not match the winner but held second. POINT HOPE (IRE) bobbled at the start, chased inside then a bit off the rail, went around a rival into the stretch, came out in upper stretch and gained the show. WISHFUL broke a bit slowly, settled just off the rail then angled in leaving the backstretch, saved ground thereafter and did not rally. UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE angled in and dueled outside the runner-up, fought back on the turn and weakened in the drive.
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 22.38 46.31 58.90 1:05.51
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Malibu Cat
|126
|4
|4
|2–hd
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–1½
|Prat
|1.80
|6
|Raneem
|126
|5
|2
|3–1
|3–1½
|2–1½
|2–3¼
|Diaz, Jr.
|2.10
|8
|Palm d'Oro
|126
|6
|1
|4–½
|5–1½
|4–2½
|3–½
|Rispoli
|5.40
|1
|Enriched by Deb
|118
|1
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1
|4–3¼
|Espinoza
|8.10
|4
|Pammi Dearest
|121
|3
|5
|6
|6
|6
|5–1½
|Velez
|9.80
|3
|Fresh Face
|126
|2
|6
|5–hd
|4–hd
|5–hd
|6
|Gryder
|5.60
|5
|MALIBU CAT
|5.60
|2.60
|2.20
|6
|RANEEM
|2.80
|2.40
|8
|PALM D'ORO
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-5)
|$18.00
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$6.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-8-1)
|$6.54
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-6-8)
|$8.75
Winner–Malibu Cat B.f.4 by Malibu Moon out of Catrageous, by Tale of the Cat. Bred by Spendthrift Farm LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $169,245 Daily Double Pool $14,220 Exacta Pool $84,811 Superfecta Pool $34,897 Trifecta Pool $49,101. Scratched–Enchanting Moon, Sparkling Gem.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-2-5) paid $18.20. Pick Three Pool $26,911.
MALIBU CAT angled in and went up inside to duel for the lead, battled along the rail on the turn, took a short lead in upper stretch and inched away under urging in the final sixteenth. RANEEM had speed between horses then dueled three deep, battled outside the winner in midstretch, could not match that one in the final sixteenth but clearly bested the others. PALM D'ORO pressed the pace outside rivals then stalked three deep, continued alongside a rival on the turn and three wide into the stretch and edged a foe late for third. ENRICHED BY DEB had good early speed a bit off the rail, dueled between horses, fought back between foes on the turn and into the stretch and was edged late for the show. PAMMI DEAREST hopped then bobbled in a slow start, chased outside a rival then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. FRESH FACE also hopped in a slow start, chased just off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response in the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $18,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $12,500. Time 24.64 49.26 1:13.93 1:39.56 1:46.31
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Will Dancer
|126
|4
|3
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–1¾
|Pereira
|1.80
|5
|Indy Jones
|121
|5
|4
|3–1
|2–1
|2–2½
|2–4
|2–2¼
|Velez
|1.80
|3
|R B Eye
|126
|3
|1
|4–½
|5
|3–½
|3–1½
|3–4
|Roman
|6.00
|2
|Gorky Park
|120
|2
|5
|5
|4–hd
|4–1
|4–2½
|4–1¾
|Valdivia, Jr.
|3.70
|1
|Super Classic
|116
|1
|2
|2–hd
|3–hd
|5
|5
|5
|Mussad
|6.90
|4
|WILL DANCER
|5.60
|3.20
|2.40
|5
|INDY JONES
|3.00
|2.40
|3
|R B EYE
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$20.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$6.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-3)
|$10.20
Winner–Will Dancer Ch.g.4 by Will Take Charge out of Self Rising, by Hansel. Bred by Highclere, Inc. & Springtown ShowStables (KY). Trainer: Eddie Truman. Owner: Roper, James L. and Ilene A.. Mutuel Pool $134,168 Daily Double Pool $13,520 Exacta Pool $65,648 Trifecta Pool $48,731. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (2-5-4) paid $15.50. Pick Three Pool $12,196.
WILL DANCER had speed a bit off the rail then dueled between horses, continued just off the fence on the backstretch and inside on the second turn, inched away a bit off the fence under a couple taps with the whip turned down in the drive and steady handling. INDY JONES stalked outside then bid three deep to press the pace, battled alongside the winner on the backstretch and second turn and into the stretch but could not match that rival in the final furlong. R B EYE stalked outside a rival then between horses on the backstretch and most of the second turn, continued just off the inside into the stretch and clearly bested the others. GORKY PARK came out into the first turn and stalked three deep, continued under urging three wide into the stretch, had the rider lose the whip in upper stretch and weakened. SUPER CLASSIC went up inside to press the pace on the first turn, stalked along the rail on the backstretch and into the second turn, dropped back on that turn and weakened in the drive.
FIFTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.11 47.55 1:12.03 1:36.43 1:48.09
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Border Town
|126
|7
|6
|5–3
|5–2½
|5–2
|1–1½
|1–3½
|Prat
|1.10
|6
|Commanding Chief
|126
|6
|4
|2–1½
|2–½
|2–1½
|2–1
|2–2½
|Rispoli
|2.80
|2
|On Easy Street
|126
|2
|7
|6–hd
|6–2
|6–2½
|4–1
|3–¾
|Espinoza
|6.30
|4
|Trojan Magic
|126
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–1
|1–½
|3–1½
|4–1
|Fuentes
|5.50
|5
|Mulholland Highway
|118
|5
|5
|4–2½
|4–2
|3–hd
|5–½
|5–1¼
|Cedillo
|12.70
|3
|Capital Call
|118
|3
|2
|3–hd
|3–1
|4–2
|6–4
|6–4¼
|Franco
|13.10
|1
|Silent Musketier
|121
|1
|3
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Velez
|77.70
|7
|BORDER TOWN
|4.20
|2.60
|2.10
|6
|COMMANDING CHIEF
|3.20
|2.20
|2
|ON EASY STREET
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)
|$13.20
|$1 EXACTA (7-6)
|$4.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-6-2-4)
|$3.40
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-6-2-4-5)
|$144.30
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (7-6-2)
|$6.50
Winner–Border Town Dbb.c.4 by War Front out of Liscanna (IRE), by Sadler's Wells. Bred by Mrs. E. Stockwell (KY). Trainer: Richard E. Mandella. Owner: Bass II, Perry R. and Bass, Ramona S.. Mutuel Pool $240,197 Daily Double Pool $18,685 Exacta Pool $135,503 Superfecta Pool $63,334 Super High Five Pool $57,170 Trifecta Pool $94,203. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-4-7) paid $10.85. Pick Three Pool $29,531. 50-Cent Pick Four (2-2/5/7-4-7) 1485 tickets with 4 correct paid $42.80. Pick Four Pool $83,279. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-2-2/5/7-4-7) 1050 tickets with 5 correct paid $173.10. Pick Five Pool $211,308.
BORDER TOWN chased a bit off the rail, came out three deep leaving the second turn and into the stretch, took the lead outside the runner-up, inched away under left handed urging while drifting in and was under steady handling late. COMMANDING CHIEF stalked outside a rival, bid alongside the pacesetter leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, gained the advantage into the stretch, fought back in upper stretch then could not match the winner in the final furlong while clearly holding the place. ON EASY STREET bobbled some at the start, chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail, came out three wide into the stretch, drifted in a bit in the final furlong and edged a rival for third. TROJAN MAGIC broke out and bumped a rival, took the early lead and set the pace a bit off the inside, dueled along the rail leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and was outfinshed late for the show. MULHOLLAND HIGHWAY (IRE) bumped at the start, stalked outside a rival to the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAPITAL CALL close up stalking the pace along the inside, cut the corner into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. SILENT MUSKETIER bobbled a bit at the start, saved ground chasing the pace to the stretch and lacked a further response.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $20,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 22.53 46.62 59.55 1:12.69
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Dorita's Lemon
|126
|5
|2
|3–hd
|4–½
|3–2
|1–1
|Rispoli
|2.80
|3
|Caught in a Trappe
|126
|3
|3
|2–½
|1–hd
|1–1
|2–3¾
|Espinoza
|7.10
|4
|Swingn It
|121
|4
|5
|5–½
|2–hd
|2–½
|3–2¾
|Velez
|6.60
|6
|It's a Riddle
|118
|6
|1
|4–1
|5–1½
|4–½
|4–5¼
|Cedillo
|1.00
|2
|Sweet Sassafrassy
|126
|2
|4
|1–hd
|3–1
|5–2½
|5–6¼
|Delgadillo
|16.10
|1
|Winning Bells
|126
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Maldonado
|6.40
|5
|DORITA'S LEMON
|7.60
|5.00
|4.00
|3
|CAUGHT IN A TRAPPE
|7.80
|5.00
|4
|SWINGN IT
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-5)
|$17.80
|$1 EXACTA (5-3)
|$27.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-3-4-6)
|$23.33
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (5-3-4)
|$67.35
Winner–Dorita's Lemon Ch.f.4 by Lemon Drop Kid out of Shatoosh, by Langfuhr. Bred by Dorothy A. Matz (KY). Trainer: J. Eric Kruljac. Owner: John Sondereker. Mutuel Pool $161,194 Daily Double Pool $23,221 Exacta Pool $100,144 Superfecta Pool $37,571 Trifecta Pool $53,591. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-7-5) paid $22.05. Pick Three Pool $23,527.
DORITA'S LEMON prompted the pace three deep between horses then stalked on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to bid alongside the runner-up past midstretch, gained the lead in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. CAUGHT IN A TRAPPE dueled between horses then stalked into the turn, re-bid three deep leaving the turn to take a short lead, fought back off the rail in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. SWINGN IT stalked outside a rival then bid between horses leaving the turn, continued a bit off the rail into the stretch, drifted to the inside in midstretch and bested the others. IT'S A RIDDLE prompted the pace four wide then stalked outside on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, drifted in some and weakened. SWEET SASSAFRASSY had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away into the turn, fought back along the fence leaving the turn and weakened in the drive. WINNING BELLS saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some leaving the turn, came out a bit into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $43,000. Waiver Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.47 44.75 56.87 1:03.12
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Kazan
|122
|2
|5
|5
|5
|2–1
|1–1
|Rispoli
|3.10
|3
|Reedley
|122
|3
|2
|2–4
|1–½
|1–1½
|2–3¼
|Maldonado
|12.60
|1
|Snazzy Dresser
|122
|1
|4
|3–2½
|3–2
|3–2½
|3–4¾
|Gryder
|12.30
|5
|Truth Seeker
|122
|5
|3
|4–2½
|4–2½
|5
|4–1
|Cedillo
|4.80
|4
|Restless Rambler
|122
|4
|1
|1–hd
|2–3½
|4–1
|5
|Prat
|0.60
|2
|KAZAN (IRE)
|8.20
|4.00
|3.20
|3
|REEDLEY
|9.00
|4.60
|1
|SNAZZY DRESSER
|4.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-2)
|$30.00
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$30.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-1-5)
|$19.51
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-3-1)
|$51.90
Winner–Kazan (IRE) Dbb.g.5 by Shanghai Bobby out of Thousandfold, by Giant's Causeway. Bred by Rathbarry Stud (IRE). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Bambauer, Sheila, King, James S., O'Neill, Doug F. and Tucker, Terri. Mutuel Pool $165,625 Daily Double Pool $19,603 Exacta Pool $68,622 Superfecta Pool $23,463 Trifecta Pool $41,685. Claimed–Truth Seeker by Jpf Investments I LLC. Trainer: Steven Miyadi. Scratched–Midnight Swap.
50-Cent Pick Three (7-5-2) paid $25.85. Pick Three Pool $26,464.
KAZAN (IRE) a bit slow to begin, chased just off the rail then inside, came out approaching midstretch, bid alongside the runner-up under urging a sixteenth out and proved best. REEDLEY had good early speed and dueled inside, inched away leaving the turn, kicked clear, fought back in deep stretch but could not quite match the winner late. SNAZZY DRESSER bobbled some at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, came out leaving the turn an three deep into the stretch, drifted in some and bested the others. TRUTH SEEKER chased outside a rival then just off the inside, angled to the fence on the turn, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. RESTLESS RAMBLER dueled outside the runner-up, stalked just off the rail leaving the turn an into the stretch and weakened in the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $32,000. Maiden Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 21.95 45.21 1:11.61 1:18.60
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Tejon
|126
|1
|3
|1–½
|1–1
|1–3
|1–1¾
|Cedillo
|3.60
|5
|Seizetheday Rexy
|118
|5
|7
|7
|5–1
|3–1½
|2–2¾
|Prat
|1.50
|7
|Very Irish
|118
|7
|6
|6–2½
|6–1½
|5–hd
|3–hd
|Flores
|5.30
|6
|Perfect Affection
|113
|6
|1
|2–1½
|2–1½
|2–½
|4–½
|Velez
|2.70
|2
|World O Luck
|118
|2
|5
|3–hd
|4–1
|4–1
|5–5¼
|Rispoli
|10.70
|3
|Guinessey
|118
|3
|4
|4–1½
|3–1
|6–10
|6–18
|Delgadillo
|40.70
|4
|Risk Calculated
|118
|4
|2
|5–½
|7
|7
|7
|Diaz, Jr.
|20.60
|1
|TEJON
|9.20
|4.20
|3.20
|5
|SEIZETHEDAY REXY
|3.20
|2.40
|7
|VERY IRISH
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$31.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-5)
|$10.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-7-6)
|$10.34
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-5-7-6-2)
|$241.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-7)
|$24.60
Winner–Tejon B.g.5 by Square Eddie out of Heavenisinyoureyes, by Notebook. Bred by Bruce Chandler (CA). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Bruce Chandler. Mutuel Pool $253,717 Daily Double Pool $73,201 Exacta Pool $128,937 Superfecta Pool $75,049 Super High Five Pool $21,838 Trifecta Pool $99,625. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (5-2-1) paid $41.65. Pick Three Pool $67,782. 50-Cent Pick Four (7-5-2-1) 1481 tickets with 4 correct paid $139.00. Pick Four Pool $269,679. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-7-5-2-1) 393 tickets with 5 correct paid $332.40. Pick Five Pool $171,227. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (2/5/7-4-7-5-2-1) 91 tickets with 6 correct paid $420.02. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $71,548. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $79,098.
TEJON went up inside to duel for the lead, inched away on the turn, came off the rail into the stretch, kicked clear under urging, drifted in late and held sway. SEIZETHEDAY REXY settled off the rail then angled in a half mile out, saved ground into the turn, split horses into the stretch and finished with interest to be second best. VERY IRISH stalked outside then three deep on the turn and into the stretch and got up outside foes late for the show. PERFECT AFFECTION had speed off the rail then dueled outside the winner, stalked on the turn and into the stretch, drifted in through the final furlong and was edged late for third. WORLD O LUCK stalked a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, also drifted in and was edged for a minor share between foes late. GUINESSEY angled in and pulled his way along inside, saved ground stalking the pace and weakened in the stretch. RISK CALCULATED chased between horses then dropped back and angled in a bit off the rail on the turn and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|3,182
|$524,659
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,318,449
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,161,387
|TOTAL
|3,182
|$5,004,495
Santa Anita Entries for Saturday, February 29.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 32nd day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Establish Justice
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Mike Puype
|2-1
|40,000
|2
|Kleen Karma
|Jorge Velez
|115
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|15-1
|3
|Going to Vegas
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|5-2
|4
|Sabinos Pride
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|15-1
|5
|Too Much Heaven
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|5-2
|40,000
|6
|Destiny's Journey
|Assael Espinoza
|120
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|7
|Sugar Pickel
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Peter Eurton
|5-1
SECOND RACE.
1¼ Mile. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Blame It On Kitty
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Dollase
|8-1
|2
|Implicitly
|J.C. Diaz, Jr.
|122
|Mark Rheinford
|8-1
|3
|I Can Do This
|Edwin Maldonado
|124
|Mark Glatt
|3-1
|4
|Swamp Souffle
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Steve Knapp
|8-1
|5
|Royal Insider
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Steve Knapp
|5-2
|6
|French Getaway
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|7-2
|7
|Roaring Fork
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Peter Miller
|4-1
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Golden Image
|Mauro Donoe
|114
|Daniel Dunham
|20-1
|25,000
|2
|Moonoverthebayou
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|25,000
|3
|Factorial
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|25,000
|4
|Bob's Sniper
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Val Brinkerhoff
|6-1
|25,000
|5
|Camby
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|25,000
|6
|Castle Gate
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|5-2
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Treasure Hunter
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-1
|2
|Appreciated
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|Rafael Becerra
|15-1
|3
|Galilean
|Jorge Velez
|119
|John W. Sadler
|9-5
|4
|Principe Carlo
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Ryan Hanson
|4-1
|5
|Rogallo
|Victor Espinoza
|124
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|6
|Heartfullofstars
|Ignacio Puglisi
|124
|Edwin Alvarez
|20-1
|7
|Dessman
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Bob Baffert
|2-1
|8
|It's Tiz Time
|Diego Sanchez
|122
|Ronald L. McAnally
|8-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Star of Africa
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Patrick Gallagher
|12-1
|2
|Reducta
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|6-1
|3
|Brandons Danger
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|George Papaprodromou
|20-1
|4
|Lucia's Design
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|4-1
|5
|Lookintogeteven
|Victor Espinoza
|122
|James M. Cassidy
|6-1
|6
|Resarcio
|Brice Blanc
|122
|John A. Shirreffs
|15-1
|7
|Predictable Tully
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|8
|Naughty Evelyn
|Evin Roman
|122
|Derek Meredith
|50-1
|9
|Dipping In
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|10
|Le Tub
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|11
|Egyptian Goddess
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Jonathan Wong
|20-1
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|I Am Innocent
|Evin Roman
|118
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|10-1
|2
|Caerulean
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Ben D. A. Cecil
|4-1
|3
|Tallemark
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Bruce Headley
|7-2
|4
|Luck Is Golden
|Umberto Rispoli
|118
|Mike Puype
|5-1
|5
|Hoop Dream
|Agapito Delgadillo
|126
|David Bernstein
|5-2
|6
|Fellow Citizen
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Peter Miller
|2-1
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Pasadena Stakes'. 3 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Governance
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Richard Baltas
|10-1
|2
|Last Opportunity
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Neil D. Drysdale
|4-1
|3
|Rager
|Edwin Maldonado
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|12-1
|4
|Club Aspen
|Jorge Velez
|124
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|5
|Liar Liar
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Richard Baltas
|6-1
|6
|Smooth Like Strait
|Geovanni Franco
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|3-1
|7
|Ra'ad
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Bob Baffert
|12-1
|8
|Goliad
|Abel Cedillo
|120
|Richard E. Mandella
|5-1
|9
|Hariboux
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Miss Stormy D
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Carla Gaines
|2-1
|2
|Super Klaus
|Evin Roman
|122
|Victor L. Garcia
|10-1
|40,000
|3
|Noble Contessa
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Michael W. McCarthy
|2-1
|4
|Paige Runner
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Gary Mandella
|8-1
|5
|Mongolian Empire
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Enebish Ganbat
|12-1
|40,000
|6
|Mongolian Humor
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|40,000
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Foray
|Jorge Velez
|117
|John W. Sadler
|6-1
|2
|Never Easy
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|15-1
|3
|Moody Jim
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|7-2
|4
|Chosen Vessel
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Craig Dollase
|4-1
|5
|North County Guy
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Richard Baltas
|8-1
|6
|Originaire
|Umberto Rispoli
|124
|Jeff Mullins
|3-1
|7
|Wound Tight
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|4-1
|8
|Oiseau de Guerre
|Tiago Pereira
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|20-1
|62,500
|9
|Gregorian Chant
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|15-1