Horse racing newsletter: Maximum Security shows his dominance

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, February 29. Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 32nd day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm

FIRST RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.66 47.99 1:12.41 1:24.52 1:36.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Going to Vegas 122 2 1 2–1 2–1 2–1½ 1–1 1–3¼ Cedillo 1.80 5 Too Much Heaven 122 4 3 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 2–2½ 2–1½ Pereira 2.50 6 Destiny's Journey 120 5 2 3–1 3–hd 3–2½ 3–1½ 3–¾ Espinoza 21.20 4 Sabinos Pride 122 3 6 6 5–½ 6 6 4–1 Diaz, Jr. 26.20 1 Establish Justice 122 1 4 4–hd 4–½ 4–hd 5–hd 5–nk Rispoli 2.00 7 Sugar Pickel 120 6 5 5–½ 6 5–1½ 4–½ 6 Gutierrez 5.90

3 GOING TO VEGAS 5.60 2.80 2.40 5 TOO MUCH HEAVEN 3.60 2.60 6 DESTINY'S JOURNEY 4.20

$1 EXACTA (3-5) $7.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-4) $20.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6) $24.90

Winner–Going to Vegas B.f.3 by Goldencents out of Hard to Resist, by Johannesburg. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $116,613 Exacta Pool $49,007 Superfecta Pool $25,831 Trifecta Pool $37,688. Claimed–Too Much Heaven by Bran Jam Stable. Trainer: Peter Eurton. Scratched–Kleen Karma.

GOING TO VEGAS pulled her way along inside then came out into the first turn, dueled outside the runner-up, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away under left handed urging in midstretch and won clear. TOO MUCH HEAVEN bobbled at the start, tugged her way to the early lead, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and held the place. DESTINY'S JOURNEY also tugged some early, stalked three deep then off the rail, continued outside leaving the backstretch and off the inside on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for third. SABINOS PRIDE pulled between horses and steadied passing the wire the first time and again into the first turn, stalked between foes, fell back some on the second turn, cut the corner into the stretch, remained inside and was outfinished for the show. ESTABLISH JUSTICE also pulled inside and steadied into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the second turn then angled back in, came out again in upper stretch and was in close off heels briefly, went between foes in the final furlong and lacked the needed rally. SUGAR PICKEL tugged her way outside then four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response.

SECOND RACE. 1¼ Mile. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 24.08 48.53 1:13.15 1:37.89 2:03.37

Pgm Horse Wt PP ¼ ½ ¾ 1 Mile Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Swamp Souffle 122 4 2–hd 3–1½ 2–hd 1–3 1–5 1–2¾ Rispoli 4.20 5 Royal Insider 124 5 4–1½ 4–4 4–4½ 2–3 2–6 2–12 Pereira 0.70 1 Blame It On Kitty 117 1 5 5 5 5 4–4 3–¾ Velez 7.30 3 I Can Do This 124 3 1–hd 2–hd 3–1½ 3–2½ 3–1 4–17½ Maldonado 3.40 2 Implicitly 122 2 3–1½ 1–½ 1–hd 4–1 5 5 Diaz, Jr. 12.80

4 SWAMP SOUFFLE 10.40 4.20 2.60 5 ROYAL INSIDER 2.40 2.10 1 BLAME IT ON KITTY 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4) $43.00 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $11.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-3) $5.29 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1) $14.45

Winner–Swamp Souffle B.g.4 by Bodemeister out of Yes She Is, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Craig L. Wheeler & Barry Berkelhammer (FL). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Knapp, Steve R., Romo-Zolotas, Sabina and Zolotas, Steven. Mutuel Pool $121,854 Daily Double Pool $28,826 Exacta Pool $60,456 Superfecta Pool $20,643 Trifecta Pool $34,016. Scratched–French Getaway, Roaring Fork.

SWAMP SOUFFLE dueled three deep, kicked clear and angled to the inside on the second turn, opened up under a strong hand ride in the drive then was under a long hold late. ROYAL INSIDER four wide early, stalked off the rail, went three deep on the second turn, angled in some leaving that turn and clearly bested the others. BLAME IT ON KITTY chased inside then off the rail, went around a rival into the stretch, came out in the drive and gained the show. I CAN DO THIS had good early speed and dueled between horses, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, weakened and was outfinished for third. IMPLICITLY had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back along the fence on the second turn, gave way and was eased late.

THIRD RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Waiver Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.92 44.89 57.13 1:09.86

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Castle Gate 124 6 3 2–½ 2–3½ 1–1½ 1–4½ Fuentes 1.60 5 Camby 124 5 6 1–½ 1–hd 2–4 2–5½ Cedillo 2.00 4 Bob's Sniper 119 4 4 4–2 4–2 3–½ 3–½ Velez 8.10 3 Factorial 124 3 1 3–½ 3–½ 4–2 4–1¼ Rispoli 2.60 2 Moonoverthebayou 124 2 5 5–hd 6 6 5–1¼ Valdivia, Jr. 12.40 1 Golden Image 115 1 2 6 5–hd 5–hd 6 Donoe 58.50

6 CASTLE GATE 5.20 3.20 2.80 5 CAMBY 3.00 2.40 4 BOB'S SNIPER 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $44.80 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $8.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-3) $4.99 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-4) $11.95

Winner–Castle Gate B.c.4 by Point of Entry out of Wednesday, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Adena Springs (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Mullins, Jeffrey and Patterson, Randy. Mutuel Pool $195,622 Daily Double Pool $16,156 Exacta Pool $99,665 Superfecta Pool $47,672 Trifecta Pool $70,017. Claimed–Factorial by Dunn, Robin D., Hanson, Jim and Hanson, Ryan. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-6) paid $42.35. Pick Three Pool $40,106.

CASTLE GATE pressed the pace four wide then outside the runner-up into and on the turn, took a short lead into the stretch, inched way in midstretch and won clear under urging. CAMBY a bit awkwardly into stride, went up between horses to set a pressured pace, dueled inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the drive but was clearly second best. BOB'S SNIPER bobbled a step out of the gate, prompted the pace between horses then stalked outside a rival into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and held third. FACTORIAL pressed the pace a bit off the rail then inside, stalked along the fence into and on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged for the show. MOONOVERTHEBAYOU settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival to the stretch and weakened. GOLDEN IMAGE saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and also weakened.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.01 44.69 1:09.46 1:16.21

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Principe Carlo 124 2 1 2–1 2–2 2–2½ 1–¾ Delgadillo 2.90 7 Dessman 124 5 6 3–1½ 3–2 3–1½ 2–nk Cedillo 1.60 3 Galilean 119 1 5 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–hd Velez 1.30 6 Heartfullofstars 124 4 3 5–hd 6 4–½ 4–1½ Puglisi 55.90 8 It's Tiz Time 122 6 2 6 4–hd 5–2½ 5–½ Sanchez 26.50 5 Rogallo 124 3 4 4–hd 5–hd 6 6 Espinoza 11.00

4 PRINCIPE CARLO 7.80 3.60 2.40 7 DESSMAN 3.40 2.40 3 GALILEAN 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4) $28.60 $1 EXACTA (4-7) $11.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-3-6) $8.97 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-3) $10.75

Winner–Principe Carlo Dbb.c.4 by Coil out of Princess Ezra (GB), by Rahy. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Randy E. Marriott. Mutuel Pool $269,810 Daily Double Pool $19,612 Exacta Pool $124,838 Superfecta Pool $59,191 Trifecta Pool $82,258. Scratched–Appreciated, Treasure Hunter. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-4) paid $53.60. Pick Three Pool $19,591.

PRINCIPE CARLO had speed off the rail then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead past midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. DESSMAN broke a bit slowly, went up between foes then stalked off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in from the whip past midstretch then came out and got up for the place three wide on the line. GALILEAN also broke a bit slowly, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back along the rail through the stretch and was edged late for second. HEARTFULLOFSTARS stalked the pace between horses on the backstretch and turn, drifted to the inside in midstretch, came out in deep stretch and was edged for the show between foes late. IT'S TIZ TIME was in a good position stalking the pace three deep to the stretch, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROGALLO angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and could not offer the necessary late response.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.60 48.74 1:13.23 1:25.70 1:37.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Lucia's Design 117 4 4 5–1 5–1 4–½ 2–½ 1–hd Velez 7.10 9 Dipping In 122 9 3 6–hd 7–1 8–1 7–hd 2–nk Gutierrez 13.70 6 Resarcio 122 6 9 7–hd 6–hd 6–hd 3–hd 3–nk Blanc 9.70 5 Lookintogeteven 122 5 10 11 9–hd 9–½ 9–1½ 4–hd Espinoza 5.30 7 Predictable Tully 122 7 8 8–1½ 8–1 7–1 8–hd 5–1¾ Rispoli 1.40 1 Star of Africa 122 1 11 10–hd 11 11 10–1½ 6–ns Valdivia, Jr. 18.00 2 Reducta 122 2 2 3–hd 3–hd 3–hd 4–½ 7–½ Cedillo 10.20 10 Le Tub 122 10 7 4–½ 4–½ 5–1 5–hd 8–nk Fuentes 6.70 8 Naughty Evelyn 122 8 5 2–1½ 2–2 1–hd 1–hd 9–5¼ Roman 93.20 11 Egyptian Goddess 122 11 6 9–1½ 10–2 10–1½ 11 10–1 Gryder 73.60 3 Brandons Danger 122 3 1 1–½ 1–½ 2–1½ 6–hd 11 Pereira 25.90

4 LUCIA'S DESIGN 16.20 7.40 4.60 9 DIPPING IN 11.20 7.00 6 RESARCIO 5.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4) $50.40 $1 EXACTA (4-9) $74.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-6-5) $282.83 50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-6) $426.65 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-9-6-5-7) Carryover $1,474

Winner–Lucia's Design Ch.f.3 by Strong Mandate out of Creative Design, by Stravinsky. Bred by Three Lyons Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: G R D Two. Mutuel Pool $345,314 Daily Double Pool $26,124 Exacta Pool $192,608 Superfecta Pool $91,882 Trifecta Pool $126,909 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,931. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-4) paid $68.50. Pick Three Pool $60,531. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-6-4-4) 186 tickets with 4 correct paid $514.30. Pick Four Pool $125,443. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/3-4-6-4-4) 180 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,873.65. Pick Five Pool $390,961.

LUCIA'S DESIGN stalked between horses, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside foes in midstretch, battled under urging between rivals in the final sixteenth and gamely prevailed. DIPPING IN stalked three deep to the stretch, came out in upper stretch, bid between foes past midstretch and got up for the place. RESARCIO steadied when squeezed at the start, angled in and stalked inside, was in a bit tight into the first turn, saved ground, split horses a furlong out then bid along the inside, put a head in front in deep stretch and was edged for second. LOOKINTOGETEVEN also steadied when squeezed at the start, settled outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) broke in onto foes, pulled between horses and steadied into the first turn, stalked between rivals, came out in the stretch, bid between horsees in deep stretch and also finished with interest. STAR OF AFRICA broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, went around a rival into the stretch, came out in the drive and was outfinished. REDUCTA (GB) pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch and also was outfinished. LE TUB bobbled at the start, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in the stretch and was outkicked late. NAUGHTY EVELYN tugged between foes then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead leaving the second turn, fought back between horses in the final furlong and was outkicked late. EGYPTIAN GODDESS angled in outside foes then found the rail on the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace and lacked the needed rally. BRANDONS DANGER had speed outside a rival then angled in and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch, steadied when rivals went past in tight a furlong out and weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.88 46.34 58.58 1:11.25

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Fellow Citizen 126 6 1 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–2 1–1¾ Cedillo 1.10 1 I Am Innocent 118 1 4 6 6 5–2½ 2–½ Roman 21.20 3 Tallemark 118 3 5 5–½ 5–1½ 2–½ 3–1¼ Pereira 4.70 2 Caerulean 118 2 6 3–hd 2–hd 3–1 4–¾ Gutierrez 5.90 4 Luck Is Golden 118 4 2 2–1 3–½ 4–hd 5–4¼ Rispoli 4.60 5 Hoop Dream 126 5 3 4–1 4–hd 6 6 Delgadillo 4.60

6 FELLOW CITIZEN 4.20 3.20 2.60 1 I AM INNOCENT 13.60 6.60 3 TALLEMARK 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6) $36.80 $1 EXACTA (6-1) $29.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-2) $29.96 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3) $48.90

Winner–Fellow Citizen B.g.4 by Proud Citizen out of Quick Chick, by Orientate. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $275,367 Daily Double Pool $21,039 Exacta Pool $133,515 Superfecta Pool $48,324 Trifecta Pool $79,499. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-6) paid $55.45. Pick Three Pool $39,637.

FELLOW CITIZEN sped to the early lead, angled in and shook off the bid of a rival on the backstretch, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. I AM INNOCENT chased inside then a bit off the rail, angled to the fence leaving the turn and finished willingly inside. TALLEMARK stumbled at the start, chased outside, went four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for the place. CAERULEAN broke a bit slowly, angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. LUCK IS GOLDEN had speed off the rail, bid outside the winner midway on the backstretch then stalked outside a foe, continued between horses on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. HOOP DREAM stalked outside a rival then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, came out in the drive, was under urging in midstretch then had the rider lose the whip late and weakened.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Pasadena Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.59 45.53 1:09.46 1:21.92 1:34.07

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Hariboux 122 9 9 7–hd 7–1½ 4–1 2–1 1–1 Rispoli 3.10 6 Smooth Like Strait 124 6 1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 2–3¾ Franco 1.70 4 Club Aspen 124 4 2 4–1½ 3–hd 3–½ 4–3 3–½ Velez 33.50 8 Goliad 120 8 3 2–1 2–2 2–1½ 3–½ 4–1¼ Cedillo 8.00 5 Liar Liar 120 5 8 9 9 7–1 5–hd 5–4¼ Fuentes 8.90 2 Last Opportunity 120 2 6 3–hd 4–1½ 5–2½ 6–2 6–¾ Gutierrez 4.70 1 Governance 120 1 7 5–hd 6–1 6–hd 7–2½ 7–4½ Pereira 21.60 3 Rager 120 3 4 8–3 8–4 9 8–4 8–7¼ Maldonado 15.50 7 Ra'ad 120 7 5 6–4 5–1½ 8–hd 9 9 Espinoza 17.10

9 HARIBOUX (GB) 8.20 3.60 3.20 6 SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT 3.00 2.80 4 CLUB ASPEN 10.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9) $19.20 $1 EXACTA (9-6) $11.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-4-8) $77.54 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-4) $66.50 10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-4-8-5) Carryover $3,879

Winner–Hariboux (GB) B.g.3 by Havana Gold (IRE) out of Royal Warranty (GB), by Sir Percy (GB). Bred by Lady Gillian Brunton (GB). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $368,782 Daily Double Pool $31,709 Exacta Pool $184,108 Superfecta Pool $72,650 Trifecta Pool $106,919 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,154. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-9) paid $59.25. Pick Three Pool $40,589.

HARIBOUX (GB) a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled outside a rival, moved up inside leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in midstretch to gain a short lead under urging in deep stretch and inched away late. SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT angled in and sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away in upper stretch, fought back along the rail in the final furlong and could not quite match the winner late. CLUB ASPEN between horses early, stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and edged a foe for third. GOLIAD three deep early, stalked off the rail then bid outside the runner-up on the backstretch and second turn, drifted inward in the final furlong and was edged for the show. LIAR LIAR (IRE) a bit slow to begin, settled off the pace inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. LAST OPPORTUNITY (IRE) between horses early, angled in and pulled along the inside into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some on the second turn and weakened. GOVERNANCE tugged inside and steadied in tight passing the wire the first time, drifted out into the first turn, angled in and chased inside to the stretch and lacked a rally. RAGER angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. RA'AD fanned four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, was in a bit tight three deep nearing the quarter pole, angled in some into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.81 47.04 1:11.34 1:23.63 1:36.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Miss Stormy D 122 1 3 1–1 1–2½ 1–2 1–5 1–6¼ Franco 1.40 6 Mongolian Humor 122 6 2 3–2½ 3–2 2–1 2–5 2–9¼ Cedillo 2.90 3 Noble Contessa 124 3 1 2–1 2–hd 3–5 3–5 3–3¼ Rispoli 1.50 4 Paige Runner 119 4 5 4–½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 4–1¾ Velez 24.20 2 Super Klaus 122 2 4 5–hd 5–hd 5–2 5–4½ 5–13 Roman 17.10 5 Mongolian Empire 122 5 6 6 6 6 6 6 Espinoza 31.40

1 MISS STORMY D 4.80 3.00 2.20 6 MONGOLIAN HUMOR 3.60 2.40 3 NOBLE CONTESSA 2.10

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1) $25.80 $1 EXACTA (1-6) $9.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-3-4) $5.08 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-3) $7.40

Winner–Miss Stormy D B.f.4 by Tapizar out of Miss Relentless, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Lantern Hill Farm LLC, Phil Needham &Judy Needham (KY). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Keith Brackpool. Mutuel Pool $254,665 Daily Double Pool $24,708 Exacta Pool $111,358 Superfecta Pool $60,575 Trifecta Pool $84,317. Scratched–none. 50-Cent Pick Three (6-9-1) paid $17.15. Pick Three Pool $28,235.

MISS STORMY D sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and won clear under a left handed crack of the whip in midstretch and steady handling then a long hold late. MONGOLIAN HUMOR had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, went outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued off the inside and was second best. NOBLE CONTESSA between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and bested the others. PAIGE RUNNER chased between horses then off the rail, came out into the stretch and weakened. SUPER KLAUS unseated the rider when fractious in the post parade, saved ground throughout and weakened in the drive. MONGOLIAN EMPIRE chased three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch, dropped back off the rail on the second turn and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.50 45.55 1:09.91 1:34.62 1:46.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Originaire 124 5 8 8 8 8 1–hd 1–5¼ Rispoli 1.30 5 North County Guy 122 4 7 4–1½ 4–1½ 5–hd 2–2 2–3½ Gutierrez 8.80 7 Wound Tight 124 6 1 1–½ 2–1½ 2–1 3–3½ 3–4¼ Cedillo 3.10 9 Gregorian Chant 122 8 4 7–3 7–1 7–1 4–1 4–1½ Franco 10.30 2 Never Easy 122 2 3 5–2 5–hd 6–hd 5–1½ 5–5½ Fuentes 61.30 1 Foray 117 1 2 2–hd 1–½ 1–hd 6–8 6–11¾ Velez 4.80 8 Oiseau de Guerre 122 7 6 3–3 3–3½ 4–hd 7 7 Pereira 39.40 4 Chosen Vessel 122 3 5 6–hd 6–1 3–hd dnf Maldonado 7.20

6 ORIGINAIRE (IRE) 4.60 3.20 2.20 5 NORTH COUNTY GUY 7.40 4.00 7 WOUND TIGHT 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $15.00 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $16.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-7-9) $35.60 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-7-9-2) $2,074.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-7) $35.70

Winner–Originaire (IRE) B.c.4 by Zoffany (IRE) out of Polly Perkins (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). Bred by Vimal and Gillian Khosla (IRE). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $355,927 Daily Double Pool $120,195 Exacta Pool $185,235 Superfecta Pool $99,760 Super High Five Pool $30,256 Trifecta Pool $128,764. Scratched–Moody Jim (IRE). 50-Cent Pick Three (9-1-6) paid $18.45. Pick Three Pool $89,777. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-9-1-3/6) 5180 tickets with 4 correct paid $51.85. Pick Four Pool $351,998. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-6-9-1-3/6) 426 tickets with 5 correct paid $496.30. Pick Five Pool $277,192. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-4-6-9-1-3/6) 124 tickets with 6 correct paid $595.38. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $138,402. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $110,784.

ORIGINAIRE (IRE) a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail, steadied and came out around the injured runner on the second turn, entered the stretch three wide, bid outside the runner-up under a left handed crack of the whip to take the lead in midsretch and drew clear. NORTH COUNTY GUY stalked a bit off the rail, tugged between horses in tight into the second turn, continued three deep leaving that turn and into the stretch, gained the advantage into the stretch, battled inside the winner in midstretch and bested the others. WOUND TIGHT dueled between horses then outside a rival, regained the lead leaving the second turn, drifted in some in the stretch and held clear for third. GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) chased outside a rival, went up five wide into the second turn, continued outside then four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally in the stretch. NEVER EASY chased inside then outside a rival, split horses four wide into the second turn, continued between foes then three wide into the stretch and weakened. FORAY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and weakened. OISEAU DE GUERRE prompted the pace three deep then stalked off the rail, was between foes into the second turn, was forced out by the injured runner while falling back on that turn and gave way. CHOSEN VESSEL saved ground stalking the pace, took a bad step and was injured in the left front past the three eighths pole and was vanned off. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run on the far turn before ruling no other runner was responsible for the trouble to CHOSEN VESSEL.