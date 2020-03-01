Horse racing newsletter: Maximum Security shows his dominance

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as the Fountain of Youth elevates Ete Indien on the Kentucky Derby trail.
The first Saudi Cup is in the books and while it had some bumps it seemed to go off OK. The best part was clearly Maximum Security, despite ducking some of the better horses after his Kentucky Derby disqualification, proving that he’s a pretty good horse.
Get the latest news, analysis, results and charts with John Cherwa's definitive Horse Racing newsletter.
Midnight Bisou also put in an amazing last-to-second performance, which was overlooked by many because of the Maximum Security-Mucho Gusto wandering stretch run. You can read about the race in this story I did. Just click here.
Now, before we go any further, let me say I did not go to Saudi Arabia. The reasons are obvious. If you don’t know, check the news. And I 100% agree with a stand against live coverage of sports events in that country. All of which left me watching it on FS1.
Well, I’m guessing FOX had to pick up the track feed and I must say, it was almost unwatchable, at least through the early parts of the race. Maybe it’s because we’re used to a certain set of views here in the U.S. and the rolling camera on the rail is not one of those views. (And as an aside, after all these years, why is it we lose horses on the backstretch of Santa Anita because of the videoboard? Would we be able to see things if the camera were higher?)
Anyway, until they hit the stretch in the Saudi Cup it was a difficult watch. But then we did see a good stretch run.
One other thing about the telecast, and I apologize for the cattiness of this comment, but did it strike you that the Saudi national anthem, by the national band, sounded like a bunch of kids playing the recorder?
Now, as for the Fountain of Youth, Ete Indien win was dominant and certainly has some people taking a second look at this colt. Since I also watched this on TV, I’ve got to say how superior TVG’s race coverage was to the coverage on FOX. Even though Dennis’ Moment ran a big-time clunker, Dale Romans instructions to Flavien Prat was worth the price of admission.
It’s all a difference of what you are used to. Even NBC’s Triple Crown coverage with the overhead shots irritates me. But, so be it, this is a sport in the midst of an existential crisis (the new buzz phrase) and I’m talking about the angle that we watch races. Who’s missing the boat there?
Ninth Santa Anita fatality
Santa Anita had its ninth death of the racing and training season when Chosen Vessel became the fourth death on the track’s turf course on Saturday with a fractured left front ankle. The 5-year-old gelding was pulled up by jockey Edwin Maldonado approaching the far turn in the ninth and final race of the card, a 1 1/8 mile turf race for allowance horses for a purse of $59,000.
Last year, at this time, Santa Anita had 19 fatalities. For more, just click here.
Santa Anita review
In the very competitive $100,000 Pasadena Stakes for 3-year-olds going a mile on the turf, Hariboux made a strong rally from the back to win by a length. Hariboux started slowly but slowly made progress gaining a little ground on the backstretch before being sent forwardly on the far turn and eventually the stretch.
Hariboux paid $8.20, $3.60 and $3.20. Smooth Like Strait was second and Club Aspen was third.
Here’s what the winning connections had to say.
Jeff Mullins (winning trainer): “[Jockey] Umberto [Rispoli] has done a great job with him. He’s a very studious guy and he’s a strong finisher. He’s been able to take him back, drop the reins and gets him to relax very well. He showed a nice turn of foot [Saturday] and he’s looking like he’s going to be a really nice horse.
“[Hariboux] is just an honest hard trying little horse and he gives it to you every time.”
Umberto Rispoli (winning jockey): “I watched film of this horse before I rode him the last time (second-place finish in the Eddie Logan Stakes Dec. 29). You could see that if you put him in the race early, he will pull quite a bit. We decided he needs to be taken off the pace and it’s best for him. [Saturday], I was 100% sure there was enough speed in the race, so Jeff said, ‘OK, take him back.’ We were able to save ground and coming around the last turn, a gap was open, so why go around?”
Santa Anita preview
Sunday’s eight-race card has one bright spot, it has the only stakes race worth at least $100,000 in the country. That’s something, right? Otherwise, it might be the thinnest weekend card in years, if not longer. (Yes, I know that statement doesn’t make sense but it has a nice rhythm.)
There is one four-horse race, after a scratch, three with five horses and one with six. The first and last races have eight. Santa Anita has cut back to three days a week, it has added loyalty bonuses, it has brought in help to the racing office. So, what will it take for owners and trainers to gain the confidence in the facility to return?
OK, on to the feature, the $100,000 Tiznow Stakes for Cal-breds going a mile. The favorite, at 7-5, is Fashionably Fast for trainer Dean Pederson and jockey Tiago Pereira. He has won his last five races, the last three being lower level stakes. The 5-year-old gelding is six-of-15 lifetime.
The second favorite is Tiger Dad at 5-2 for Carla Gaines and Victor Espinoza. In his last four races, he has won and has three seconds. Last out he won an allowance by 6 ¼ lengths. The 4-year-old gelding is three-of-12 lifetime. Post is a shade past 4 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 8, 4, 5, 5, 6, 7, 5, 8.
Ciaran Thornton’s SA picks of the day
RACE ONE: No. 5 Stir the Pot
OK, let us look at the negatives. Pot ran seventh in the debut losing by 20 lengths Jan. 30. Trainer Steve Knapp is 0 for 10 first time turf and he is 0-for-15 second career race. He is for 48 dirt to turf. Yikes you say! Now the positives. Knapp is having a very good meet with his small stable winning 20% so far. Joel Rosario was enticed to ride the debut. The horse has the top early speed of all the runners here and after racing that 6 ½-furlong race will enjoy the cutback Sunday. In the debut race Pot broke in then absolutely flew to take the lead at the quarter-pole running 22 flat. After a brief duel, Pot looked like a possible winner but he ran out of steam. Gate to wire specialist Edwin Maldonado gets the mount Sunday and with a clean break could be long gone. We also have a best of the day 46-second four-furlong workout last week and with the horse racing protected means more to me. 12-1 or possibly more, Stir The Pot looks like the best value play on the Sunday card.
Saturday’s result: Gregorian Chant had a disappointing ride and result. Fourth place does not pay the bills.
Ciaran Thornton is the handicapper for Californiapick4.com, which offers daily full card picks, longshots of the day, best bets of the day.
Big races review
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Saturday.
Gulfstream (3): $100,000 Hutcheson Stakes, 3-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Winner: With Verve ($38.60)
Gulfstream (4): Grade 3 $150,000 Palm Beach Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/6 miles on turf. Winner: Vitalogy ($6.00)
Gulfstream (5): Grade 3 $150,000 Honey Fox Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Getmotherarose ($24.80)
Gulfstream (7): Grade 3 $150,000 Very One Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 1 3/16 miles on turf. Winner: Elizabeth Way ($30.80)
Gulfstream (9): Grade 3 $150,000 Herecomesthebride Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 1/16 miles on turf. Winner: Cheermeister ($20.60)
Gulfstream (10): Grade 2 $200,000 Davona Dale Stakes, fillies 3-years-old, 1 mile. Winner: Tonalist’s Shape ($6.20)
Gulfstream (11): Grade 3 $150,000 Canadian Turf Stakes, 4 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Hay Dakota (4-1)
Aqueduct (8): $100,000 Bernardini Stakes, 4 and up, 1 5/16 miles. Winner: Adventist ($6.40)
Gulfstream (12): Grade 2 $200,000 Gulfstream Park Mile, 4 and up, 1 mile. Winner: Sombeyay ($9.40)
Gulfstream (13): Grade 2 $200,000 Mac Diarmida Stakes, 4 and up, 1 3/8 miles on turf. Winner: Zulu Alpha ($4.00)
Gulfstream (14): Grade 2 $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 1/16 miles. Winner: Ete Indien ($8.60)
Oaklawn (9): $125,000 Spring Fever Stakes, fillies and mares 4 and up, 5 ½ furlongs. Winner: Midnight Fantasy ($19.40)
Santa Anita (7): $200,000 Pasadena Stakes, 3-year-olds, 1 mile on turf. Winner: Hariboux ($8.20)
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth $100,000 or more on Sunday. All times PST:
4:03 Santa Anita (7): $100,000 Tiznow Stakes, Cal-breds 4 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Fashionably Fast (7-5)
Chris Wade’s LA pick of the day
RACE SIX: No. 2 Flying Thru Fire (6-1)
She has been a trouble prone runner but has also delivered many competitive numbers when you factor in trouble and track variant. She’s coming into this race after a long 134-night layoff, a start in which this filly broke over a length slow and was crossed by quicker rivals to get behind the eight ball right from the start. She finished well for a solid trifecta placing while earning a solid charting for the level and should contend Sunday. Barn wins at a solid 21% clip with horses off layoffs between two to six months.
Either way, send this along to a friend, and just have them click here to sign up. Remember, it’s free, and all we need is your email address, nothing more.
Any thoughts, you can reach me at john.cherwa@latimes.com. You can also feed my ego by following me on Twitter @jcherwa.
Now, the stars of the show, Saturday’s results and Sunday’s entries.
Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, February 29.
Copyright 2020 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 32nd day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Firm
FIRST RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $33,000. Starter Optional Claiming. Fillies. 3 year olds. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.66 47.99 1:12.41 1:24.52 1:36.79
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|3
|Going to Vegas
|122
|2
|1
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1½
|1–1
|1–3¼
|Cedillo
|1.80
|5
|Too Much Heaven
|122
|4
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–2½
|2–1½
|Pereira
|2.50
|6
|Destiny's Journey
|120
|5
|2
|3–1
|3–hd
|3–2½
|3–1½
|3–¾
|Espinoza
|21.20
|4
|Sabinos Pride
|122
|3
|6
|6
|5–½
|6
|6
|4–1
|Diaz, Jr.
|26.20
|1
|Establish Justice
|122
|1
|4
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–hd
|5–hd
|5–nk
|Rispoli
|2.00
|7
|Sugar Pickel
|120
|6
|5
|5–½
|6
|5–1½
|4–½
|6
|Gutierrez
|5.90
|3
|GOING TO VEGAS
|5.60
|2.80
|2.40
|5
|TOO MUCH HEAVEN
|3.60
|2.60
|6
|DESTINY'S JOURNEY
|4.20
|$1 EXACTA (3-5)
|$7.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-6-4)
|$20.83
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-6)
|$24.90
Winner–Going to Vegas B.f.3 by Goldencents out of Hard to Resist, by Johannesburg. Bred by J. Kirk Robison & Judy Robison (KY). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $116,613 Exacta Pool $49,007 Superfecta Pool $25,831 Trifecta Pool $37,688. Claimed–Too Much Heaven by Bran Jam Stable. Trainer: Peter Eurton. Scratched–Kleen Karma.
GOING TO VEGAS pulled her way along inside then came out into the first turn, dueled outside the runner-up, took a short lead in upper stretch, inched away under left handed urging in midstretch and won clear. TOO MUCH HEAVEN bobbled at the start, tugged her way to the early lead, angled in and set a pressured pace inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch and held the place. DESTINY'S JOURNEY also tugged some early, stalked three deep then off the rail, continued outside leaving the backstretch and off the inside on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and edged a rival for third. SABINOS PRIDE pulled between horses and steadied passing the wire the first time and again into the first turn, stalked between foes, fell back some on the second turn, cut the corner into the stretch, remained inside and was outfinished for the show. ESTABLISH JUSTICE also pulled inside and steadied into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, came out on the second turn then angled back in, came out again in upper stretch and was in close off heels briefly, went between foes in the final furlong and lacked the needed rally. SUGAR PICKEL tugged her way outside then four wide into the first turn, stalked three deep to the stretch and could not offer the necessary response.
SECOND RACE.
1¼ Mile. Purse: $35,000. Starter Allowance. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 24.08 48.53 1:13.15 1:37.89 2:03.37
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|¼
|½
|¾
|1 Mile
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Swamp Souffle
|122
|4
|2–hd
|3–1½
|2–hd
|1–3
|1–5
|1–2¾
|Rispoli
|4.20
|5
|Royal Insider
|124
|5
|4–1½
|4–4
|4–4½
|2–3
|2–6
|2–12
|Pereira
|0.70
|1
|Blame It On Kitty
|117
|1
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4–4
|3–¾
|Velez
|7.30
|3
|I Can Do This
|124
|3
|1–hd
|2–hd
|3–1½
|3–2½
|3–1
|4–17½
|Maldonado
|3.40
|2
|Implicitly
|122
|2
|3–1½
|1–½
|1–hd
|4–1
|5
|5
|Diaz, Jr.
|12.80
|4
|SWAMP SOUFFLE
|10.40
|4.20
|2.60
|5
|ROYAL INSIDER
|2.40
|2.10
|1
|BLAME IT ON KITTY
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-4)
|$43.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$11.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-1-3)
|$5.29
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-5-1)
|$14.45
Winner–Swamp Souffle B.g.4 by Bodemeister out of Yes She Is, by Seeking the Gold. Bred by Craig L. Wheeler & Barry Berkelhammer (FL). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Knapp, Steve R., Romo-Zolotas, Sabina and Zolotas, Steven. Mutuel Pool $121,854 Daily Double Pool $28,826 Exacta Pool $60,456 Superfecta Pool $20,643 Trifecta Pool $34,016. Scratched–French Getaway, Roaring Fork.
SWAMP SOUFFLE dueled three deep, kicked clear and angled to the inside on the second turn, opened up under a strong hand ride in the drive then was under a long hold late. ROYAL INSIDER four wide early, stalked off the rail, went three deep on the second turn, angled in some leaving that turn and clearly bested the others. BLAME IT ON KITTY chased inside then off the rail, went around a rival into the stretch, came out in the drive and gained the show. I CAN DO THIS had good early speed and dueled between horses, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn, weakened and was outfinished for third. IMPLICITLY had good early speed and dueled inside, dropped back along the fence on the second turn, gave way and was eased late.
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Waiver Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $25,000. Time 21.92 44.89 57.13 1:09.86
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Castle Gate
|124
|6
|3
|2–½
|2–3½
|1–1½
|1–4½
|Fuentes
|1.60
|5
|Camby
|124
|5
|6
|1–½
|1–hd
|2–4
|2–5½
|Cedillo
|2.00
|4
|Bob's Sniper
|119
|4
|4
|4–2
|4–2
|3–½
|3–½
|Velez
|8.10
|3
|Factorial
|124
|3
|1
|3–½
|3–½
|4–2
|4–1¼
|Rispoli
|2.60
|2
|Moonoverthebayou
|124
|2
|5
|5–hd
|6
|6
|5–1¼
|Valdivia, Jr.
|12.40
|1
|Golden Image
|115
|1
|2
|6
|5–hd
|5–hd
|6
|Donoe
|58.50
|6
|CASTLE GATE
|5.20
|3.20
|2.80
|5
|CAMBY
|3.00
|2.40
|4
|BOB'S SNIPER
|3.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$44.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$8.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-3)
|$4.99
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-4)
|$11.95
Winner–Castle Gate B.c.4 by Point of Entry out of Wednesday, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Adena Springs (KY). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Mullins, Jeffrey and Patterson, Randy. Mutuel Pool $195,622 Daily Double Pool $16,156 Exacta Pool $99,665 Superfecta Pool $47,672 Trifecta Pool $70,017. Claimed–Factorial by Dunn, Robin D., Hanson, Jim and Hanson, Ryan. Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (3-4-6) paid $42.35. Pick Three Pool $40,106.
CASTLE GATE pressed the pace four wide then outside the runner-up into and on the turn, took a short lead into the stretch, inched way in midstretch and won clear under urging. CAMBY a bit awkwardly into stride, went up between horses to set a pressured pace, dueled inside leaving the backstretch and on the turn and into the stretch, could not match the winner in the drive but was clearly second best. BOB'S SNIPER bobbled a step out of the gate, prompted the pace between horses then stalked outside a rival into and on the turn, came out into the stretch and held third. FACTORIAL pressed the pace a bit off the rail then inside, stalked along the fence into and on the turn, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and was edged for the show. MOONOVERTHEBAYOU settled a bit off the rail then outside a rival to the stretch and weakened. GOLDEN IMAGE saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the turn and in the stretch and also weakened.
FOURTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 22.01 44.69 1:09.46 1:16.21
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Principe Carlo
|124
|2
|1
|2–1
|2–2
|2–2½
|1–¾
|Delgadillo
|2.90
|7
|Dessman
|124
|5
|6
|3–1½
|3–2
|3–1½
|2–nk
|Cedillo
|1.60
|3
|Galilean
|119
|1
|5
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–hd
|Velez
|1.30
|6
|Heartfullofstars
|124
|4
|3
|5–hd
|6
|4–½
|4–1½
|Puglisi
|55.90
|8
|It's Tiz Time
|122
|6
|2
|6
|4–hd
|5–2½
|5–½
|Sanchez
|26.50
|5
|Rogallo
|124
|3
|4
|4–hd
|5–hd
|6
|6
|Espinoza
|11.00
|4
|PRINCIPE CARLO
|7.80
|3.60
|2.40
|7
|DESSMAN
|3.40
|2.40
|3
|GALILEAN
|2.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-4)
|$28.60
|$1 EXACTA (4-7)
|$11.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-7-3-6)
|$8.97
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-7-3)
|$10.75
Winner–Principe Carlo Dbb.c.4 by Coil out of Princess Ezra (GB), by Rahy. Bred by Richard Barton Enterprises (CA). Trainer: Ryan Hanson. Owner: Randy E. Marriott. Mutuel Pool $269,810 Daily Double Pool $19,612 Exacta Pool $124,838 Superfecta Pool $59,191 Trifecta Pool $82,258. Scratched–Appreciated, Treasure Hunter.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-4) paid $53.60. Pick Three Pool $19,591.
PRINCIPE CARLO had speed off the rail then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead past midstretch and gamely prevailed under urging. DESSMAN broke a bit slowly, went up between foes then stalked off the rail, came three deep into the stretch, drifted in from the whip past midstretch then came out and got up for the place three wide on the line. GALILEAN also broke a bit slowly, went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back along the rail through the stretch and was edged late for second. HEARTFULLOFSTARS stalked the pace between horses on the backstretch and turn, drifted to the inside in midstretch, came out in deep stretch and was edged for the show between foes late. IT'S TIZ TIME was in a good position stalking the pace three deep to the stretch, came out in upper stretch and lacked the needed rally. ROGALLO angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, came out in upper stretch and could not offer the necessary late response.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.60 48.74 1:13.23 1:25.70 1:37.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Lucia's Design
|117
|4
|4
|5–1
|5–1
|4–½
|2–½
|1–hd
|Velez
|7.10
|9
|Dipping In
|122
|9
|3
|6–hd
|7–1
|8–1
|7–hd
|2–nk
|Gutierrez
|13.70
|6
|Resarcio
|122
|6
|9
|7–hd
|6–hd
|6–hd
|3–hd
|3–nk
|Blanc
|9.70
|5
|Lookintogeteven
|122
|5
|10
|11
|9–hd
|9–½
|9–1½
|4–hd
|Espinoza
|5.30
|7
|Predictable Tully
|122
|7
|8
|8–1½
|8–1
|7–1
|8–hd
|5–1¾
|Rispoli
|1.40
|1
|Star of Africa
|122
|1
|11
|10–hd
|11
|11
|10–1½
|6–ns
|Valdivia, Jr.
|18.00
|2
|Reducta
|122
|2
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–hd
|4–½
|7–½
|Cedillo
|10.20
|10
|Le Tub
|122
|10
|7
|4–½
|4–½
|5–1
|5–hd
|8–nk
|Fuentes
|6.70
|8
|Naughty Evelyn
|122
|8
|5
|2–1½
|2–2
|1–hd
|1–hd
|9–5¼
|Roman
|93.20
|11
|Egyptian Goddess
|122
|11
|6
|9–1½
|10–2
|10–1½
|11
|10–1
|Gryder
|73.60
|3
|Brandons Danger
|122
|3
|1
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1½
|6–hd
|11
|Pereira
|25.90
|4
|LUCIA'S DESIGN
|16.20
|7.40
|4.60
|9
|DIPPING IN
|11.20
|7.00
|6
|RESARCIO
|5.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-4)
|$50.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-9)
|$74.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-9-6-5)
|$282.83
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (4-9-6)
|$426.65
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (4-9-6-5-7)
|Carryover $1,474
Winner–Lucia's Design Ch.f.3 by Strong Mandate out of Creative Design, by Stravinsky. Bred by Three Lyons Racing, LLC (KY). Trainer: Craig Anthony Lewis. Owner: G R D Two. Mutuel Pool $345,314 Daily Double Pool $26,124 Exacta Pool $192,608 Superfecta Pool $91,882 Trifecta Pool $126,909 X-5 Super High Five Pool $1,931. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-4-4) paid $68.50. Pick Three Pool $60,531. 50-Cent Pick Four (4-6-4-4) 186 tickets with 4 correct paid $514.30. Pick Four Pool $125,443. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/3-4-6-4-4) 180 tickets with 5 correct paid $1,873.65. Pick Five Pool $390,961.
LUCIA'S DESIGN stalked between horses, came three deep into the stretch, bid outside foes in midstretch, battled under urging between rivals in the final sixteenth and gamely prevailed. DIPPING IN stalked three deep to the stretch, came out in upper stretch, bid between foes past midstretch and got up for the place. RESARCIO steadied when squeezed at the start, angled in and stalked inside, was in a bit tight into the first turn, saved ground, split horses a furlong out then bid along the inside, put a head in front in deep stretch and was edged for second. LOOKINTOGETEVEN also steadied when squeezed at the start, settled outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished well. PREDICTABLE TULLY (IRE) broke in onto foes, pulled between horses and steadied into the first turn, stalked between rivals, came out in the stretch, bid between horsees in deep stretch and also finished with interest. STAR OF AFRICA broke a bit slowly, settled off the pace inside, went around a rival into the stretch, came out in the drive and was outfinished. REDUCTA (GB) pulled along the inside then saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid between horses in midstretch and also was outfinished. LE TUB bobbled at the start, stalked three deep, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside foes in the stretch and was outkicked late. NAUGHTY EVELYN tugged between foes then dueled outside a rival, took a short lead leaving the second turn, fought back between horses in the final furlong and was outkicked late. EGYPTIAN GODDESS angled in outside foes then found the rail on the first turn, saved ground chasing the pace and lacked the needed rally. BRANDONS DANGER had speed outside a rival then angled in and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and into the stretch, steadied when rivals went past in tight a furlong out and weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.88 46.34 58.58 1:11.25
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Fellow Citizen
|126
|6
|1
|1–1½
|1–1½
|1–2
|1–1¾
|Cedillo
|1.10
|1
|I Am Innocent
|118
|1
|4
|6
|6
|5–2½
|2–½
|Roman
|21.20
|3
|Tallemark
|118
|3
|5
|5–½
|5–1½
|2–½
|3–1¼
|Pereira
|4.70
|2
|Caerulean
|118
|2
|6
|3–hd
|2–hd
|3–1
|4–¾
|Gutierrez
|5.90
|4
|Luck Is Golden
|118
|4
|2
|2–1
|3–½
|4–hd
|5–4¼
|Rispoli
|4.60
|5
|Hoop Dream
|126
|5
|3
|4–1
|4–hd
|6
|6
|Delgadillo
|4.60
|6
|FELLOW CITIZEN
|4.20
|3.20
|2.60
|1
|I AM INNOCENT
|13.60
|6.60
|3
|TALLEMARK
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-6)
|$36.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-1)
|$29.90
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-1-3-2)
|$29.96
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-1-3)
|$48.90
Winner–Fellow Citizen B.g.4 by Proud Citizen out of Quick Chick, by Orientate. Bred by George Krikorian (CA). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Robison, J. Kirk and Judy. Mutuel Pool $275,367 Daily Double Pool $21,039 Exacta Pool $133,515 Superfecta Pool $48,324 Trifecta Pool $79,499. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-4-6) paid $55.45. Pick Three Pool $39,637.
FELLOW CITIZEN sped to the early lead, angled in and shook off the bid of a rival on the backstretch, set the pace inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and held on gamely under urging. I AM INNOCENT chased inside then a bit off the rail, angled to the fence leaving the turn and finished willingly inside. TALLEMARK stumbled at the start, chased outside, went four wide leaving the turn and into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for the place. CAERULEAN broke a bit slowly, angled in and stalked inside, came out into the stretch and lacked the needed late kick. LUCK IS GOLDEN had speed off the rail, bid outside the winner midway on the backstretch then stalked outside a foe, continued between horses on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. HOOP DREAM stalked outside a rival then three deep on the turn and into the stretch, came out in the drive, was under urging in midstretch then had the rider lose the whip late and weakened.
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile Turf. Purse: $100,000. 'Pasadena Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.59 45.53 1:09.46 1:21.92 1:34.07
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Hariboux
|122
|9
|9
|7–hd
|7–1½
|4–1
|2–1
|1–1
|Rispoli
|3.10
|6
|Smooth Like Strait
|124
|6
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|2–3¾
|Franco
|1.70
|4
|Club Aspen
|124
|4
|2
|4–1½
|3–hd
|3–½
|4–3
|3–½
|Velez
|33.50
|8
|Goliad
|120
|8
|3
|2–1
|2–2
|2–1½
|3–½
|4–1¼
|Cedillo
|8.00
|5
|Liar Liar
|120
|5
|8
|9
|9
|7–1
|5–hd
|5–4¼
|Fuentes
|8.90
|2
|Last Opportunity
|120
|2
|6
|3–hd
|4–1½
|5–2½
|6–2
|6–¾
|Gutierrez
|4.70
|1
|Governance
|120
|1
|7
|5–hd
|6–1
|6–hd
|7–2½
|7–4½
|Pereira
|21.60
|3
|Rager
|120
|3
|4
|8–3
|8–4
|9
|8–4
|8–7¼
|Maldonado
|15.50
|7
|Ra'ad
|120
|7
|5
|6–4
|5–1½
|8–hd
|9
|9
|Espinoza
|17.10
|9
|HARIBOUX (GB)
|8.20
|3.60
|3.20
|6
|SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT
|3.00
|2.80
|4
|CLUB ASPEN
|10.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-9)
|$19.20
|$1 EXACTA (9-6)
|$11.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-6-4-8)
|$77.54
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-6-4)
|$66.50
|10-CENT X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (9-6-4-8-5)
|Carryover $3,879
Winner–Hariboux (GB) B.g.3 by Havana Gold (IRE) out of Royal Warranty (GB), by Sir Percy (GB). Bred by Lady Gillian Brunton (GB). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC. Mutuel Pool $368,782 Daily Double Pool $31,709 Exacta Pool $184,108 Superfecta Pool $72,650 Trifecta Pool $106,919 X-5 Super High Five Pool $3,154. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (4-6-9) paid $59.25. Pick Three Pool $40,589.
HARIBOUX (GB) a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled outside a rival, moved up inside leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in midstretch to gain a short lead under urging in deep stretch and inched away late. SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT angled in and sped to the early lead, set a pressured pace inside, inched away in upper stretch, fought back along the rail in the final furlong and could not quite match the winner late. CLUB ASPEN between horses early, stalked outside a rival, came out into the stretch and edged a foe for third. GOLIAD three deep early, stalked off the rail then bid outside the runner-up on the backstretch and second turn, drifted inward in the final furlong and was edged for the show. LIAR LIAR (IRE) a bit slow to begin, settled off the pace inside, went outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and bested the others. LAST OPPORTUNITY (IRE) between horses early, angled in and pulled along the inside into the first turn, saved ground stalking the pace, fell back some on the second turn and weakened. GOVERNANCE tugged inside and steadied in tight passing the wire the first time, drifted out into the first turn, angled in and chased inside to the stretch and lacked a rally. RAGER angled in and saved ground chasing the pace, came out on the second turn and three wide into the stretch and weakened. RA'AD fanned four wide into the first turn, angled in and chased outside a rival, was in a bit tight three deep nearing the quarter pole, angled in some into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $57,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.81 47.04 1:11.34 1:23.63 1:36.48
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Miss Stormy D
|122
|1
|3
|1–1
|1–2½
|1–2
|1–5
|1–6¼
|Franco
|1.40
|6
|Mongolian Humor
|122
|6
|2
|3–2½
|3–2
|2–1
|2–5
|2–9¼
|Cedillo
|2.90
|3
|Noble Contessa
|124
|3
|1
|2–1
|2–hd
|3–5
|3–5
|3–3¼
|Rispoli
|1.50
|4
|Paige Runner
|119
|4
|5
|4–½
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–1½
|4–1¾
|Velez
|24.20
|2
|Super Klaus
|122
|2
|4
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–2
|5–4½
|5–13
|Roman
|17.10
|5
|Mongolian Empire
|122
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Espinoza
|31.40
|1
|MISS STORMY D
|4.80
|3.00
|2.20
|6
|MONGOLIAN HUMOR
|3.60
|2.40
|3
|NOBLE CONTESSA
|2.10
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1)
|$25.80
|$1 EXACTA (1-6)
|$9.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-6-3-4)
|$5.08
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-6-3)
|$7.40
Winner–Miss Stormy D B.f.4 by Tapizar out of Miss Relentless, by Mr. Greeley. Bred by Lantern Hill Farm LLC, Phil Needham &Judy Needham (KY). Trainer: Carla Gaines. Owner: Keith Brackpool. Mutuel Pool $254,665 Daily Double Pool $24,708 Exacta Pool $111,358 Superfecta Pool $60,575 Trifecta Pool $84,317. Scratched–none.
50-Cent Pick Three (6-9-1) paid $17.15. Pick Three Pool $28,235.
MISS STORMY D sped to the early lead, set the pace along the inside, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and won clear under a left handed crack of the whip in midstretch and steady handling then a long hold late. MONGOLIAN HUMOR had speed three deep then stalked off the rail, went outside a rival on the backstretch and into the second turn, continued off the inside and was second best. NOBLE CONTESSA between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail, came out in the stretch and bested the others. PAIGE RUNNER chased between horses then off the rail, came out into the stretch and weakened. SUPER KLAUS unseated the rider when fractious in the post parade, saved ground throughout and weakened in the drive. MONGOLIAN EMPIRE chased three deep then outside a rival on the backstretch, dropped back off the rail on the second turn and gave way.
NINTH RACE.
1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 22.50 45.55 1:09.91 1:34.62 1:46.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Originaire
|124
|5
|8
|8
|8
|8
|1–hd
|1–5¼
|Rispoli
|1.30
|5
|North County Guy
|122
|4
|7
|4–1½
|4–1½
|5–hd
|2–2
|2–3½
|Gutierrez
|8.80
|7
|Wound Tight
|124
|6
|1
|1–½
|2–1½
|2–1
|3–3½
|3–4¼
|Cedillo
|3.10
|9
|Gregorian Chant
|122
|8
|4
|7–3
|7–1
|7–1
|4–1
|4–1½
|Franco
|10.30
|2
|Never Easy
|122
|2
|3
|5–2
|5–hd
|6–hd
|5–1½
|5–5½
|Fuentes
|61.30
|1
|Foray
|117
|1
|2
|2–hd
|1–½
|1–hd
|6–8
|6–11¾
|Velez
|4.80
|8
|Oiseau de Guerre
|122
|7
|6
|3–3
|3–3½
|4–hd
|7
|7
|Pereira
|39.40
|4
|Chosen Vessel
|122
|3
|5
|6–hd
|6–1
|3–hd
|dnf
|Maldonado
|7.20
|6
|ORIGINAIRE (IRE)
|4.60
|3.20
|2.20
|5
|NORTH COUNTY GUY
|7.40
|4.00
|7
|WOUND TIGHT
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6)
|$15.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-5)
|$16.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-7-9)
|$35.60
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-7-9-2)
|$2,074.50
|50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-7)
|$35.70
Winner–Originaire (IRE) B.c.4 by Zoffany (IRE) out of Polly Perkins (IRE), by Pivotal (GB). Bred by Vimal and Gillian Khosla (IRE). Trainer: Jeff Mullins. Owner: BG Stables. Mutuel Pool $355,927 Daily Double Pool $120,195 Exacta Pool $185,235 Superfecta Pool $99,760 Super High Five Pool $30,256 Trifecta Pool $128,764. Scratched–Moody Jim (IRE).
50-Cent Pick Three (9-1-6) paid $18.45. Pick Three Pool $89,777. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-9-1-3/6) 5180 tickets with 4 correct paid $51.85. Pick Four Pool $351,998. 50-Cent Pick Five (4-6-9-1-3/6) 426 tickets with 5 correct paid $496.30. Pick Five Pool $277,192. 20-Cent Pick Six Jackpot (4-4-6-9-1-3/6) 124 tickets with 6 correct paid $595.38. Pick Six Jackpot Pool $138,402. Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $110,784.
ORIGINAIRE (IRE) a bit slow to begin, angled in and settled inside then a bit off the rail, steadied and came out around the injured runner on the second turn, entered the stretch three wide, bid outside the runner-up under a left handed crack of the whip to take the lead in midsretch and drew clear. NORTH COUNTY GUY stalked a bit off the rail, tugged between horses in tight into the second turn, continued three deep leaving that turn and into the stretch, gained the advantage into the stretch, battled inside the winner in midstretch and bested the others. WOUND TIGHT dueled between horses then outside a rival, regained the lead leaving the second turn, drifted in some in the stretch and held clear for third. GREGORIAN CHANT (GB) chased outside a rival, went up five wide into the second turn, continued outside then four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally in the stretch. NEVER EASY chased inside then outside a rival, split horses four wide into the second turn, continued between foes then three wide into the stretch and weakened. FORAY had good early speed and dueled inside, fought back leaving the second turn and weakened. OISEAU DE GUERRE prompted the pace three deep then stalked off the rail, was between foes into the second turn, was forced out by the injured runner while falling back on that turn and gave way. CHOSEN VESSEL saved ground stalking the pace, took a bad step and was injured in the left front past the three eighths pole and was vanned off. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the run on the far turn before ruling no other runner was responsible for the trouble to CHOSEN VESSEL.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|7,057
|$1,238,933
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$2,516,508
|Out of State
|N/A
|$5,163,515
|TOTAL
|7,057
|$8,918,956
Santa Anita Entries for Sunday, March 1.
Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 33rd day of a 60-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Watch the Dip
|Mario Gutierrez
|126
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|2
|Sierra Melody
|Evin Roman
|118
|Marcia Stortz
|20-1
|3
|Bench Judge
|Ruben Fuentes
|126
|John W. Sadler
|7-2
|4
|Desert Swarm
|Tiago Pereira
|118
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|5
|Stir the Pot
|Edwin Maldonado
|118
|Steve Knapp
|12-1
|6
|War Maker
|Assael Espinoza
|118
|Dean Pederson
|6-1
|7
|Sorriso
|Abel Cedillo
|126
|Mark Glatt
|7-2
|8
|Mr. Clutch
|Flavien Prat
|118
|Jorge Gutierrez
|6-1
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $20,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $10,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Whoa Nessie
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Ryan Hanson
|8-5
|10,000
|2
|Beau Rocket
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|10,000
|3
|Semi Sweet
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|9-2
|10,000
|4
|All Tea All Shade
|David Mussad
|112
|Jorge Periban
|7-5
|10,000
THIRD RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Black Storm
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Gary Stute
|7-2
|20,000
|2
|Fire When Ready
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Jeff Mullins
|5-2
|20,000
|3
|Freiburg
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|20,000
|4
|Awhitesportscoat
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Manuel Ortiz, Sr.
|7-2
|20,000
|5
|Buster Douglas
|Jorge Velez
|117
|Milton G. Pineda
|2-1
|20,000
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $43,000. Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|El Huerfano
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|2-1
|50,000
|2
|Treasure Hunter
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Mark Glatt
|5-2
|3
|Mongolian Hero
|Assael Espinoza
|122
|Enebish Ganbat
|8-1
|50,000
|4
|Dia de Pago
|Abel Cedillo
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|5-1
|50,000
|5
|Winning Element
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Ryan Hanson
|8-5
|50,000
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $59,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Mischiffie
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Philip D'Amato
|8-1
|2
|Storming Lady
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Alfredo Marquez
|3-1
|3
|Holly Hundy
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Vladimir Cerin
|3-1
|4
|Sold It
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|2-1
|5
|Littlefirefighter
|Umberto Rispoli
|122
|Richard E. Mandella
|6-1
|6
|Devils Dance
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|4-1
|62,500
SIXTH RACE.
6½ Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Incredibly Lucky
|Tiago Pereira
|124
|William Spawr
|6-1
|16,000
|2
|Girona
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Paul G. Aguirre
|3-1
|16,000
|3
|Coilette
|Cerapio Figueroa
|124
|Jorge Rosales
|7-2
|16,000
|4
|Leading Indicator
|Assael Espinoza
|124
|Dean Pederson
|5-2
|16,000
|5
|Vallestina
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Anna Meah
|5-1
|16,000
|6
|Fairly Lucky
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Victor M. Trujillo
|10-1
|16,000
|7
|Fracas
|Jorge Velez
|119
|Craig Dollase
|6-1
|16,000
SEVENTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Tiznow Stakes'. 4 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Oliver
|Abel Cedillo
|124
|Doug F. O'Neill
|3-1
|2
|Tiger Dad
|Victor Espinoza
|120
|Carla Gaines
|5-2
|3
|Fashionably Fast
|Tiago Pereira
|120
|Dean Pederson
|7-5
|4
|Posterize
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|Ian Kruljac
|8-1
|5
|Ernie Banks
|Umberto Rispoli
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|4-1
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $55,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds and up. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Street Behavior
|Abel Cedillo
|118
|Peter Miller
|6-1
|2
|Royal Aspirations
|Agapito Delgadillo
|126
|Jeff Mullins
|8-1
|3
|Street Demand
|Edwin Maldonado
|126
|Robert A. Bean
|20-1
|4
|Hammering Lemon
|Mario Gutierrez
|118
|Doug F. O'Neill
|4-1
|5
|A Man's Man
|Umberto Rispoli
|126
|Brian J. Koriner
|5-2
|6
|Malakai Moxie
|Ruben Fuentes
|118
|Philip D'Amato
|6-1
|7
|Brix
|Jorge Velez
|121
|Richard Baltas
|3-1
|8
|Handsome Cat
|Jose Valdivia, Jr.
|118
|Matthew Chew
|8-1