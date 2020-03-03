Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Trevor Bauer purposely tips his pitches as commentary on Astros sign-stealing scandal

Dodgers Reds Spring Baseball
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer throws against the Dodgers during the fourth inning of a spring-training game Monday in Goodyear, Ariz.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
March 3, 2020
7:43 AM
Trevor Bauer had plenty to say about the Houston Astros early in spring training, calling them “hypocrites” and “cheaters” while directing an expletive toward them over the sign-stealing scandal that rocked baseball during the offseason.

The Cincinnati Reds pitcher had more commentary to offer on the matter Monday, but this time he did so without saying a word.

On the mound for an exhibition game against the Dodgers, Bauer purposely tipped his pitches during a fourth-inning at-bat against outfielder Matt Beaty. He threw four pitches, letting Beaty know what was coming each time by motioning his glove.

Beaty ended up lining out to center field.

Reds outfielder Derek Dietrich explained his teammate’s intentions during an in-game interview with Fox Sports Ohio.

“If you’ve followed baseball this offseason, there’s a little thing going on with sign stealing,” Dietrich said. “Trevor’s not too fond of it, so he figured he’s gonna try something new this season. He’s gonna start telling the batters what’s coming, and that way there’s no if, ands or buts about what’s going on. Just, here it comes, try to hit it.”

Bauer gave up no runs, two hits, no walks and struck out two in three innings. Beaty was the only batter to receive the tipped-pitch treatment.

meme (25).png
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

