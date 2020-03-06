Pepperdine starts quickly, sails into West Coast Conference quarterfinals

Kameron Edwards had 21 points and 16 rebounds, and Pepperdine never trailed in its 84-73 win over Santa Clara on Friday night in the second round of the West Coast Conference tournament.

Colbey Ross added 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Skylar Chavez scored 15 points for the Waves (16-15), who play St. Mary’s in the quarterfinals.

No. 6-seed Pepperdine made 11 of its first 16 shots and took a 20-point lead when Edwards hit a three-pointer with 10:45 left in the first half. Santa Clara started the game two for 12 and shot just 28% from the field in the first half.

The seventh-seeded Broncos (20-13) were led by Josip Vrankic’s 18 points.

San Francisco 82, Loyola Marymount 53: Charles Minlend scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half as the Dons (21-11) grabbed the lead early and kept going to eliminate the Lions (11-21).

Eli Scott had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Loyola Marymount.

Women

Pacific 67, Santa Clara 49: Valerie Higgins scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Tigers (17-13) defeated the Broncos (12-19).

Pepperdine 87, St. Mary’s 72: Hannah Friend scored 26 points for the Waves (15-14) against the Gaels (12-19).

