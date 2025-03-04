High school basketball: Tuesday’s playoff scores and updated pairings

More to Read

Note: Quarterfinals in Division I-V are Thurs., March 6 at higher seeds; Semifinals in all divisions are Sat., March 8 at higher seeds; Finals are Tues., March 11 at higher seeds.

GIRLS #1 Ontario Christian, bye #5 Mission Hills at #4 Sierra Canyon #6 Bishop Montgomery at #3 Santa Ana Mater Dei #2 Etiwanda, bye

BOYS #1 Eastvale Roosevelt, bye #5 St. John Bosco at #4 Harvard-Westlake #6 Montgomery at #3 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame #2 Santa Maria St. Joseph, bye

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

