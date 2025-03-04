Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Tuesday’s playoff scores and updated pairings

Basketball on court.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONALS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

FIRST ROUND
BOYS

DIVISION I
#1 Sierra Canyon 73, #16 Corona Centennial 48
#8 Santa Barbara 72, #9 Mission Bay 60
#5 Carlsbad 59, #12 Fairmont Prep 55
#4 JSerra 80, #13 San Marcos 56
#3 Redondo Union 77, #14 OC Pacifica Christian 54
#6 Los Alamitos 84, #11 San Diego Cathedral 72
#7 Mira Costa 61, #10 Crean Lutheran 48
#15 Torrey Pines 66, #2 Santa Margarita 59

DIVISION II
#1 Riverside Poly 80, #16 Sage Creek 52
#8 St. Augustine 60, #9 Canyon Country Canyon 40
#5 Bakersfield Christian 67, #12 Oak Park 53
#4 Santa Fe Christian 55, #13 Victory Christian Academy 50
#3 Chatsworth 81, #14 Knight 60
#6 Francis Parker 63, #11 Irvine 62
#7 Cleveland 73, #10 St. Bonaventure 62
#2 Westchester 70, #15 La Jolla Country Day 47

DIVISION III
#1 Palisades 82, #16 Righetti 50
#8 Bakersfield North 60, #9 Aquinas 45
#5 San Gabriel Academy 77, #12 Norte Vista 64
#4 Mission College Prep 70, #13 Venice 64
#14 Washington Prep 46, #3 Olympian 45
#6 Maranatha 66, #11 Mark Keppel 44
#7 Mira Mesa 60, #10 San Dimas 57
#15 Birmingham 56, #2 Sage Hill 48

DIVISION IV
#1 Fresno Christian 76, #16 Citrus Hill 56
#9 Ramona 64, #8 Southwest SD 62
#5 Van Nuys Grant 76, #12 Elsinore 65
#4 Maranatha Christian 55, #13 Garden Grove Pacifica 50
#3 Sun Valley Poly 60, #14 Tri-City Christian 54
#11 Bernstein 59, #6 Garden Grove Santiago 47
#7 Granada Hills 79, #10 Monache 57
#2 Fairfax 80, #15 California 55

DIVISION V
#1 Hacienda Heights Wilson, bye
#8 Strathmore 60, #9 La Puente 49
#5 Diamond Ranch 85, #12 New West Charter 57
#4 Kaiser 56, #13 Rosemead 40
#3 Alhambra 63, #14 South El Monte 43
#6 Sierra Vista 78, #11 Downtown Magnets 42
#7 Math & Science College Prep 69, #10 Arroyo 48
#2 Pacific Ridge 65, #15 Saddleback 48

GIRLS

DIVISION I
#1 Fairmont Prep 81, #16 Birmingham 61
#9 Harvard-Westlake 60, #8 Francis Parker 57
#5 Rancho Christian 58, #12 Oak Park 51
#4 Windward 66, #13 North Torrance 49
#14 Westview 45, #3 Hamilton 42
#6 Brentwood 74, #11 La Jolla Country Day 63
#7 Moreno Valley 78, #10 Santa Maria St. Joseph 54
#2 Sage Hill 67, #15 Westchester 35

DIVISION II
#1 Monache, bye
#8 Palos Verdes 47, #9 Rolling Hills Prep 37
#5 Portola 62, #12 Victory Christian Academy 46
#4 El Capitan 62, #13 Rancho Buena Vista 54
#3 Cathedral Catholic 53, #14 Oak Hills 52
#6 Arroyo Grande 64, #11 Burbank Burroughs 45
#7 Rancho Bernardo 38, #10 Rosary Academy 35
#15 Mark Keppel 51, #2 Grossmont 46

DIVISION III
#1 Palisades 59, #16 El Toro 45
#8 El Cajon Christian 67, #9 Cerritos 58
#5 Chula Vista Mater Dei 66, #12 Bakersfield Liberty 40
#4 Carlsbad 73, #13 Escondido Charter 63
#3 Garfield 64, #14 Chaparral 59
#11 King/Drew 46, #6 Otay Ranch 44
#10 Culver City 10, #7 La Jolla Bishop’s 39
#2 El Camino Real 54, #15 Shafter 50

DIVISION IV
#1 Cantwell-Sacred Heart 63, #16 La Mirada 49
#8 Tesoro 45, #9 Savanna 43
#5 Gahr 57, #12 Wilmington Banning 54
#4 Verdugo Hills 70, #13 Leuzinger 62
#3 Granada Hills 60, #14 Harbor Teacher 20
#6 Santa Ynez 44, #11 Gardena Serra 40
#10 Chatsworth 81, #7 Washington Prep 60
#2 Cerritos Whitney 74, #15 Pilibos 32

DIVISION V
#1 La Palma Kennedy 55, #16 Santana 47
#8 St. Pius X-St. Matthias 52, #9 Northridge Academy 25
#12 Gabrielino 46, #5 RFK Community 25
#4 Rosamond 46, #13 Rosemead 17
#3 Hillcrest 54, #14 Pasadena Marshall 30
#11 Crawford 49, #6 Nordhoff 36
#7 Santa Ana 42, #10 Lindsay 41
#2 University Prep Value 38, #15 Bolsa Grande 30

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

OPEN DIVISION
FIRST ROUND

BOYS
#1 Eastvale Roosevelt, bye
#5 St. John Bosco at #4 Harvard-Westlake
#6 Montgomery at #3 Sherman Oaks Notre Dame
#2 Santa Maria St. Joseph, bye

GIRLS
#1 Ontario Christian, bye
#5 Mission Hills at #4 Sierra Canyon
#6 Bishop Montgomery at #3 Santa Ana Mater Dei
#2 Etiwanda, bye

Note: Quarterfinals in Division I-V are Thurs., March 6 at higher seeds; Semifinals in all divisions are Sat., March 8 at higher seeds; Finals are Tues., March 11 at higher seeds.

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement