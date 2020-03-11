Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament will proceed without fans starting Thursday

Arizona’s Josh Green, left, and Washington’s Elijah Hardy (10) battle for the ball during the first half of the Pac-12 men’s tournament on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
Arizona’s Josh Green, left, and Washington’s Elijah Hardy (10) battle for the ball during the first half of the Pac-12 men’s tournament on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
(John Locher / Associated Press)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
March 11, 2020
6:23 PM
Share
LAS VEGAS — 

As the final minutes played out, victory secured, a familiar chant filled T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday evening.

“U of A!” bellowed the sizable contingent of Arizona fans.

It was a sound that won’t be heard in the coming days in the Pac-12 Conference men’s basketball tournament, no matter how far the Wildcats advance. Arizona is moving on without its horde of fans, who were barred from the rest of the event along with the supporters of every other remaining team over growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

Pac-12 officials made the announcement Wednesday evening, saying no fans would be allowed to attend games after similar mandates were made by the Big Ten and Big 12 conferences. The NCAA announced earlier in the day that no fans would be allowed to attend men’s and women’s NCAA tournament games starting next week.

Advertisement

“Unchartered territory,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said as he patted UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero on the shoulder later in the evening while Guerrero watched a game between Stanford and California.

The change in protocol means that UCLA and USC will play their quarterfinal games on Thursday in a largely empty arena. The Pac-12 said only essential staff, television network partners, credentialed media and limited family and friends would be allowed to attend.

Sports
NCAA tournament will be played without fans over coronavirus concerns
NCAA Basketball Tournament - First Round - Salt Lake City - Practice Sessions
Sports
NCAA tournament will be played without fans over coronavirus concerns
The NCAA has decided to hold the men’s and women’s basketball championships without fans because of concerns over the coronavirus.
More Coverage
Plaschke: Amid coronavirus, sports need to save fans from themselves by shutting them out
WCC tournaments take place in front of fans without a hitch amid coronavirus fears

The conference said the decision was made based on new information, including the recommendation of the NCAA’s COVID-19 advisory panel. Similar fan limitations will apply to all Pac-12 sporting events until further notice.

Advertisement

“While we understand the disruption this will cause to our many fans,” the conference said in a statement, “we have made this decision in an effort to do our part in helping to limit the spread of the virus and in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, campus communities, working and volunteer event personnel and all those who attend Pac-12 events.”

Arizona guard Dylan Smith said playing in front of no fans would require an adjustment.

“It’s crazy, March Madness, you always see big games, big arenas,” Smith said. “But it’s a safety precaution. The coronavirus is a serious thing. You’ve got to wash your hands and bathe and hope not to get it.

UCLA Sports
UCLA’s gymnastics and women’s basketball teams will have to adjust to home games without fans
478999_SP_0117_ucla_usc_25_GMF.jpg
UCLA Sports
UCLA’s gymnastics and women’s basketball teams will have to adjust to home games without fans
The UCLA women’s basketball and gymnastics teams will perform in an empty Pauley Pavilion after moves made by the school and the NCAA to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s a big blow. It’s going to be awkward playing in a silent gym without the crowds. It comes with it, we’ll just have to work through it.”

The Pac-12 said it would continue to analyze and implement updated recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as state and local health authorities, taking any additional steps deemed necessary to protect the health of participants and attendees.

USC fan David Riesgo, wearing a cardinal-colored pullover while watching Stanford play Cal, was unaware he could not attend the Trojans’ game against Arizona on Thursday until being informed by a reporter. What would he do now?

Advertisement

“It’s a good question,” Riesgo, who had traveled from Los Angeles for the tournament, said with a chuckle. “Probably playing golf. Tomorrow’s a free day now.”

Riesgo said he would carve out a few hours to watch the Trojans on television.

SportsUCLA SportsUSC Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Ben Bolch
Follow Us
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement