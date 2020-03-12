ATP Tour suspends play for six weeks over the coronavirus pandemic

The ATP Tour announced Thursday it is suspending all play for six weeks in the wake of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a global pandemic.

The decision to cancel play came hours after the Miami Open, scheduled for March 23-April 5, was suspended after Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez declared a state of emergency. On Sunday, the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells was canceled by tournament organizers after a public health emergency declared by the Riverside County Public Health Department following a recently confirmed local case of the coronavirus.

“This is not a decision that was taken lightly and it represents a great loss for our tournaments, players, and fans worldwide,” ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in a statement. “However we believe this is the responsible action needed at this time in order to protect the health and safety of our players, staff, the wider tennis community and general public health in the face of this global pandemic.”

Advertisement

Gaudenzi added that the ATP will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis in hopes of resuming play in six weeks. The French Open, the second grand slam of the season, is scheduled to start May 24.

The U.S. men’s clay court championships in Houston, the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, Morocco, the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters in Monaco, the Barcelona Open and the Hungarian Open in Budapest have all been canceled as a result of the ATP’s decision.