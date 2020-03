NFL cancels meetings scheduled for end of month in Florida

Amid COVID-19 concerns, the NFL on Thursday canceled its annual meetings scheduled to be held later this month in Palm Beach, Fla.

Those are attended by representatives of all 32 teams — owners, coaches, general managers and other executives — along with their families. It’s usually where decisions are made on rules changes for the upcoming season.

The NFL has yet to suspend the start of the league year, scheduled for next week, which marks the beginning of free agency.

The league issued the following statement:

“NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell notified the clubs today that after careful consideration and consultation with medical experts, the NFL’s annual meeting scheduled for March 29-April 1 has been canceled.

“There will be full consideration and votes on any open football issues, including playing rules, bylaws, and resolutions, as well as other business matters that were on the agenda for the Annual Meeting, at the Spring meeting scheduled for May 19-20. Most of the first day will be dedicated to football-related issues. Head coaches and general managers will participate in the meeting.

“This decision was made consistent with the league’s primary concern to protect the health of club and league employees and the public while enabling the league to continue with its essential business operations. ​

“We will continue to closely monitor developments, consult with leading experts, and be prepared to make any changes necessary as circumstances warrant.”

The spring meetings are scheduled to be held in Marina del Rey.