Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

NFL cancels meetings scheduled for end of month in Florida

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league has decided to cancel meetings scheduled for the end of March because of coronavirus concerns.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league has decided to cancel meetings scheduled for the end of March because of coronavirus concerns.
(Brandon Wade / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
March 12, 2020
12:27 PM
Share

Amid COVID-19 concerns, the NFL on Thursday canceled its annual meetings scheduled to be held later this month in Palm Beach, Fla.

Those are attended by representatives of all 32 teams — owners, coaches, general managers and other executives — along with their families. It’s usually where decisions are made on rules changes for the upcoming season.

The NFL has yet to suspend the start of the league year, scheduled for next week, which marks the beginning of free agency.

The league issued the following statement:

Advertisement

“NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell notified the clubs today that after careful consideration and consultation with medical experts, the NFL’s annual meeting scheduled for March 29-April 1 has been canceled.

Sports
Pac-12 cancels all sports competitions ‘until further notice’ because of coronavirus
Arizona v UCLA
Sports
Pac-12 cancels all sports competitions ‘until further notice’ because of coronavirus
The Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament, and all other conference sporting events, have been canceled amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.
More Coverage
Big Ten, Big 12 and other conferences cancel their men’s basketball tournaments
CIF state basketball championships are canceled because of the coronavirus

“There will be full consideration and votes on any open football issues, including playing rules, bylaws, and resolutions, as well as other business matters that were on the agenda for the Annual Meeting, at the Spring meeting scheduled for May 19-20. Most of the first day will be dedicated to football-related issues. Head coaches and general managers will participate in the meeting.

“This decision was made consistent with the league’s primary concern to protect the health of club and league employees and the public while enabling the league to continue with its essential business operations. ​

Advertisement

“We will continue to closely monitor developments, consult with leading experts, and be prepared to make any changes necessary as circumstances warrant.”

The spring meetings are scheduled to be held in Marina del Rey.

SportsHealth: Coronavirus
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Sam Farmer
Follow Us
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his “long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football,” Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons. A graduate of Occidental College, he’s a two-time winner of California Sportswriter of the Year and first place for beat writing by Associated Press Sports Editors.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement