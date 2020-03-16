Former Pro Bowler Brandon Browner is sent to prison for attempted murder

During Brandon Browner’s five-year NFL career, the defensive back from Sylmar earned a spot in the Pro Bowl and won Super Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots.

He is now California inmate No. BL7078.

Browner was admitted to Wasco State Prison near Bakersfield last week to serve the remainder of an eight-year sentence for attempted murder and two misdemeanor counts of child cruelty.

The trip to prison took longer than expected for the former Oregon State player and founding member of the famed “Legion of Boom” defensive backfield with the Seahawks.

Advertisement

Browner, 35, pleaded no contest to the charges in December 2018, but attempted to vacate the decision while remaining jailed. A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied the motion last month.

Browner won’t be eligible for parole until November 2023, according to Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records. His attorney didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Prosecutors charged Browner with breaking into a former girlfriend’s apartment in La Verne in July 2018. An account of the incident in a report by an L.A. County probation officer described the woman escaping from the apartment, Browner dragging her back inside and shoving her face into the carpet as he “began to smother her.”

Advertisement

“He pushed her towards the couch and told her he would kick her teeth out if she did not sit down,” the report said. “He also told her if the cops showed up he would take care of her before he goes to jail.”

The woman’s two young children were present during the incident.

The former girlfriend had sought a restraining order against Browner in September 2017 — alleging he threatened to kill her — but the court didn’t issue a permanent order.

“Physically, he has given me several black eyes,” the former girlfriend wrote in the application for the order. “He has assaulted me and given me a broken tailbone, busted my eardrum. … I don’t feel safe leaving my children with him.”

Before the attempted murder arrest, Browner had been charged in at least five additional criminal cases since October 2017. The charges included possession of a controlled substance, disobeying a court order and misdemeanor battery.

After a series of pleas, the five cases’ charges resulted one day in jail, 48 hours of community service, probation, anger management classes and a 52-week domestic violence treatment program.

During Browner’s sentencing hearing in December 2018 for the attempted murder charge, the mother of his former girlfriend read a brief statement.

“In spite of this horrible outcome, I am thankful to God you didn’t kill [the former girlfriend] and the officers didn’t hurt you,” the mother said, according to a transcript of the hearing. “Because it could be much worse for all of us in this courtroom. Our hope for you, Brandon, is that you use this time to get the help you desperately need.”