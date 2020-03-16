Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NBA suspends drug testing of players during coronavirus hiatus

2020 NBA All-Star - NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Press Conference
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
(Stacy Revere / Getty Images)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
March 16, 2020
10:43 AM
The NBA will suspend drug testing of players while the league is in a hiatus.

According to a source familiar with the decision but not authorized to speak publicly, the decision is a logistical one — players have been allowed to return home and have been encouraged to limit unnecessary contact while the league deals with COVID-19. It’s one of a handful of changes to league procedure brought on by the pandemic.

The virus has brought the NBA, along with other professional sports, to a stop, with the NBA readying for a lengthy interruption to their season — if they’re able to resume it.

Yahoo first reported the testing pause.

Dan Woike
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times
