NBA suspends drug testing of players during coronavirus hiatus

The NBA will suspend drug testing of players while the league is in a hiatus.

According to a source familiar with the decision but not authorized to speak publicly, the decision is a logistical one — players have been allowed to return home and have been encouraged to limit unnecessary contact while the league deals with COVID-19. It’s one of a handful of changes to league procedure brought on by the pandemic.

The virus has brought the NBA, along with other professional sports, to a stop, with the NBA readying for a lengthy interruption to their season — if they’re able to resume it.

Yahoo first reported the testing pause.