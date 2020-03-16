Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NFL players react to Texans sending DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals in blockbuster trade

Cardinals Texans Trade Football
The Houston Texans traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday.
(Michael Wyke / Associated Press)
By Austin KnoblauchWeb Editor and Staff Writer 
March 16, 2020
12:24 PM
The NFL free-agent negotiation period didn’t start Monday with Tom Brady agreeing in principal to a new deal with a new team — it kicked off with a blockbuster trade.

According to multiple reports, the Houston Texans have agreed to trade star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson and a pair of draft picks.

The deal sent shockwaves through the NFL and generated a flurry of reactions from players:

Austin Knoblauch
Austin Knoblauch is a multiplatform editor at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked as an editor and writer at NFL.com. He initially joined The Times in 2005, serving in various web editing and reporting roles. Knoblauch’s favorite sports are hockey and auto racing. He is a native of Southern California and graduated from Mount St. Mary’s University in Los Angeles.
