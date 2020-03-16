NFL players react to Texans sending DeAndre Hopkins to Cardinals in blockbuster trade

The NFL free-agent negotiation period didn’t start Monday with Tom Brady agreeing in principal to a new deal with a new team — it kicked off with a blockbuster trade.

According to multiple reports, the Houston Texans have agreed to trade star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for running back David Johnson and a pair of draft picks.

The deal sent shockwaves through the NFL and generated a flurry of reactions from players:

Man we need start drug testing some of these GM’s and coaches lol #questionablemoves — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) March 16, 2020

Yooooo finally. We got a whole ass armed robbery😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Chase Edmonds (@ChaseEdmonds22) March 16, 2020

10+11+13 = SCARY SIGHT

Welcome to the squad bro let’s eat! @DeAndreHopkins — Christian Kirk (@ckirk) March 16, 2020

lol ob is drunk — feeno (@ArianFoster) March 16, 2020

O wow 😳😳😳 — Kenyan Drake™ (@KDx32) March 16, 2020

Ryan Tannehill gets 100 million...Dak Prescott and Derrick Henry gets Franchise Tagged?!! The Texans Trades DeAndre Hopkins who is arguably the best WR in the NFL?! MFs might have to start drug testing these Owners and GMs!!! Carry on... — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 16, 2020

WHY DID WE TRADE DEANDRE HOPKINS?! @HoustonTexans — Justise Winslow (@IAmJustise) March 16, 2020

I never liked Houston lol. Go look at how I played against em. It’s just where my wife and kids from so I got a lot of love for Houston. https://t.co/zA2q8ZoBcr — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 16, 2020