AVP Huntington Beach Open postponed until October due to coronavirus

Casey Patterson spikes the ball past Phil Dalhausser during the 2019 AVP Huntington Beach Open.
(Don Leach / Daily Pilot)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
March 17, 2020
1:35 PM
The Huntington Beach Open beach volleyball tournament has been rescheduled because of coronavirus concerns, the AVP announced Tuesday.

The latest local sporting event affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Huntington Beach Open was moved back from May 1-3 to Oct. 2-4.

“This decision comes following the guidance of medical professionals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as a risk-management assessment of each market,” the AVP, the primary beach volleyball tour in the U.S., said in its statement. “We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation daily, and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials.”

The AVP announced several other schedule changes Tuesday. Its Gold Series New York City Open, originally set for June 5-7, was pushed back to June 19-21. Events in Austin and Seattle were canceled outright.

Two other Southern California AVP events, the Hermosa Beach Open (July 24-26) and the Gold Series Manhattan Beach Open (Aug. 14-16), remain unchanged for now.

The AVP’s decisions come days after the sport’s international governing body, FIVB, canceled several upcoming 2020 Olympic qualifying events and raised the possibility that the entire Olympic qualifying process might need to be changed.

Jack Harris
Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.
