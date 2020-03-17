Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
A second Yankees minor league player reportedly tests positive for coronavirus

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Yankees, Game 1
Two members of the New York Yankees organization reportedly have tested positive for the coronavirus.
(Jared Wickerham / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
March 17, 2020
10:34 AM
Share

A second minor league player in the New York Yankees organization has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple media reports.

The Yankees provided the update to their minor league players in a recent memo, ESPN reported. The two players have not been identified. They are the only known such cases in baseball.

The first player was tested after notifying his club of a fever Friday morning. The team’s minor league complex was shut down after his test came back positive, and all Yankees minor leaguers were told to self-quarantine in their hotel rooms for two weeks.

That player had not come into contact with anyone at the major league facility, the team said.

Major League Baseball announced Monday that its opening day has been pushed back to at least mid-May. The remaining spring training games were canceled last week.

Yankees major league players have remained at camp to continue working out, but some may soon leave, according to reliever Zack Britton, the team’s player representative.

“We don’t know how long this delay is going to be,” he said Tuesday. “If you’re talking about it’s going to be the end of May or June or something like that, guys might take a few weeks and go home.”

Manager Aaron Boone planned to head home Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

SportsHealth: Coronavirus
Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
