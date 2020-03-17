NCAA suspends acceptance of national letters of intent because of coronavirus outbreak

The acceptance of national letters of intent for NCAA Division I and II sports has been suspended until at least April 15 as a result of the emergency recruiting dead period that began last week in response to the coronavirus outbreak, the Collegiate Commissioners Assn. announced Tuesday.

The suspension will be reevaluated on or before April 15.

Any letters of intent signed by prospective college athletes before Monday will be managed through the normal validation process with the conference office.

Once the signing period resumes, the Division I football signing period, set to run Feb. 5 through April 1, will be extended by 30 days. The Division I basketball signing period, set to run April 15 through May 20, will be evaluated on or before April 15.