Rams vs. Patriots rematch at SoFi Stadium will happen without Tom Brady

Rams fans eager to see their team get another shot at the New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady won’t see it at SoFi Stadium during the 2020 regular season.

The Patriots will visit the new stadium — but without the future Hall of Famer who helped them win six Super Bowl titles.

Brady, an unrestricted free agent for the first time, announced Tuesday on social media that he would continue his storied career elsewhere.

Since returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis, the Rams have played and lost to Brady and the Patriots twice.

In 2016, Brady completed 33 of 46 passes for 269 yards and touchdown in a 26-10 victory over the Rams at Gillette Stadium.

At the end of the 2018 season, Brady completed 21 of 35 passes for 262 yards, with an interception, in a 13-3 victory over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Brady, of course, could be playing at SoFi Stadium regularly if the Chargers land him.