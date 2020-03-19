Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Ballmer Group to donate $1 million to negate impact of coronavirus

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer speaks at a news conference at the Green Meadows Recreation Center in Los Angeles on July 23, 2019.
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer speaks at a news conference at the Green Meadows Recreation Center in Los Angeles on July 23, 2019.
(Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
March 19, 2020
6:12 PM
Share

A philanthropic group founded by Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, will donate a total of $1 million to community groups in Los Angeles combating the ripple effect left by the novel coronavirus.

Los Angeles County’s Office of Education and the Los Angeles Unified School District both announced Thursday that they had received $250,000 donations from the Ballmer Group.

Debra Duardo, the county office’s superintendent, said in a statement that she was grateful for funds that will be used to distribute food and items such as diapers, formula, and cleaning and medical supplies to students and families in need while also providing access to online learning with schools across the region closed.

The donation to Los Angeles Unified Schools is part of a larger fundraising effort by the district that it said will be used to provide meals and urgent supplies to students and families.

Advertisement

Clippers
Clippers rookie Terance Mann undergoes surgery to repair a ligament in his right hand
Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Clippers
Clippers
Clippers rookie Terance Mann undergoes surgery to repair a ligament in his right hand
Clippers rookie Terance Mann underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a ligament in his right hand. There is no timetable for a potential return to playing.

The Ballmer Group is also donating $100,000 to Brilliant Corners to help the immediate needs of the homeless in Los Angeles in the wake of the coronavirus and $150,000 to the California Community Foundation to support low-income and low-wage workers. The Ballmer Group said it is still deciding how to direct another $250,000.

The donations in Los Angeles follow Ballmer’s $3-million pledge last week to a fund created by the Seattle Foundation to help those affected by the novel coronavirus.

Ballmer, the longtime Microsoft executive, became the wealthiest owner of a North American sports team when he purchased the Clippers for an NBA-record $2 billion in 2014. Two years later, his philanthropic group began working in Los Angeles with organizations largely focused on poverty. The group also operates in Seattle, where he lives, and Detroit, where he grew up.

Advertisement

California
Coronavirus live updates: L.A. County orders closure of non-essential retail businesses
Virus Outbreak Martial Law
California
Coronavirus live updates: L.A. County orders closure of non-essential retail businesses
The Los Angeles Times will provide around-the-clock updates on COVID-19 from across Southern California and around the world.Read our coverage from last week hereTracking the coronavirus in California: latest numbers | Support our journalism with a subscriptionHave a question about coronavirus? Send us your questions here. | You also can sign up for our newsletterSee latest photo gallery

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Andrew Greif
Follow Us
Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement