Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Loyola Marymount hires Marquette assistant Stan Johnson as its basketball coach

Scoring the winning points at a basketball game
(Stock.adobe.com)
By Associated Press
March 20, 2020
6:17 PM
Share

Loyola Marymount hired Stan Johnson as its basketball coach Friday.

Johnson spent the last five years at Marquette, most recently as associate head coach. The Golden Eagles reached the NCAA tournament in 2017 and 2019.

He was also on coaching staffs at Arizona State, Drake, Utah and Cal State Northridge. He had assistant jobs at Bemidji State and Southwest Baptist, both Division II schools.

Sports
Kobe Bryant’s death is painful reminder to Loyola Marymount of Hank Gathers’ death 30 years ago
500400_SP_0229_Hank_ Gathers_statue_005_GEM.jpg
Sports
Kobe Bryant’s death is painful reminder to Loyola Marymount of Hank Gathers’ death 30 years ago
Members of Loyola Marymount’s 1990 team will gather Saturday to unveil a Hank Gathers statue. Kobe Bryant’s death rekindled painful memories for some.
More Coverage
Heroics by UCLA’s freshmen against Arizona State bodes well for team’s future
Beleaguered Bruins defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro signs one-year, $700,000 contract
Advertisement

Johnson played three years at Southern Utah and helped the Thunderbirds reach the NCAA tournament. He played his senior year at Bemidji State.

Athletic director Craig Pintens said Johnson has “a tremendous vision” for the future of LMU basketball.

Johnson replaces Mike Dunlap, who was dismissed March 8 after going 81-108 in six seasons.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement