Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Ducks sign 2019 first-round pick Trevor Zegras to a three-year entry-level contract

Trevor Zegras wears his new Ducks jersey after the team chose him in the first round of the NHL draft on June 21, 2019.
Trevor Zegras wears his new Ducks jersey after the team selected him in the first round of the NHL draft on June 21, 2019, in Vancouver, British Columbia.
(Jonathan Hayward / Canadian Press via Associated Press)
By Helene ElliottSports Columnist 
March 27, 2020
3:36 PM
Share

The Ducks signed center Trevor Zegras — whom they drafted in the first round, ninth overall, in 2019 — to a three-year entry-level contract, the club announced Friday.

Zegras, 19, is a native of Bedford, N.Y. He had 11 goals and 36 points in 33 games this season with Boston University of the Hockey East conference and was named to the Hockey East all-rookie team.

“We are happy to get this contract done and start Trevor’s professional career,” Ducks general manager Bob Murray said in a news release. “He’s got quite a bit of work ahead of him, but we know he’s got the talent and intelligence to be an impactful NHL player.”

Hockey
Colorado Avalanche player tests positive for COVID-19
Samuel Girard, Pavel Francouz
Hockey
Colorado Avalanche player tests positive for COVID-19
A player on the Colorado Avalanche has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, making him the third NHL player known to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Advertisement

Zegras, who is listed as 6 feet tall and 170 pounds, has represented the United States at several international tournaments, including the 2020 World Junior Championships. He excelled there, recording nine primary assists to tie for the fourth-most assists by a U.S. player in a world junior championship tournament. He played 116 career games for the USA Hockey National Training and Development Program’s under-17 and under-18 teams.

Speaking to reporters via a conference call, Zegras said he hopes his versatility of being able to play center or wing will be an asset in his NHL career. He inherited a love for the New York Rangers from his family, saying, “It was kind of pre-determined for me,” but his favorite player is prolific Chicago Blackhawks winger Patrick Kane. “He has inspired me in a lot of different ways,” Zegras said.

Sports
Coronavirus tracker: Athletes and sports figures who have tested positive
Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks
Sports
Coronavirus tracker: Athletes and sports figures who have tested positive
A look at athletes, coaches, and others in the sports world who have tested positive of the coronavirus.

Zegras has tried to stay fit and active during the pause imposed on the sports world because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the Ducks drafted him last June, they told him to work on becoming more explosive and powerful, and he plans to continue that as best as he can. Among his current activities are practicing his shooting in the family driveway and rollerblading. “It’s kind of a weird time,” he said. “Going to the rink, I definitely miss that.”

Advertisement

The NHL has advised players to self-isolate at home at least through next week, so Zegras — who attended the Ducks’ development camp last summer but didn’t get to visit Honda Center because it was closed for renovations — won’t meet his new teammates anytime soon. For now, signing his first NHL contract is keeping him happy. “This will keep me excited for quite some time,” he said.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Helene Elliott
Follow Us
Helene Elliott joined the Los Angeles Times’ sports department in 1989. She became the first female journalist to be honored with a plaque in the Hall of Fame of a major professional sport as the 2005 winner of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Elmer Ferguson Award, awarded to writers “who have brought honor to journalism and to hockey.” A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., and graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism, she has covered 16 Olympics. She recently crossed covering Wimbledon off her bucket list.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement