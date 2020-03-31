Here’s how to help with coronavirus relief by dining with Bill Walton

Hey, you’ve always wanted to have lunch with UCLA legend Bill Walton, right?

And three of your friends have always wanted the same thing? Perfect!

All four of you are in luck. Or at least you will be as soon as we’re all done social distancing.

You’ll also need a minimum $7,500 between the four of you.

Sure it might be a little pricey, but it’s for a good cause. A lunch for four with Walton in San Diego is one of 36 items currently up for bid in CollectibleXchange’s COVID-19 charity auction, with net proceeds going to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

The opportunity to dine with Walton has the highest starting bid by far. A chance for two New York Yankees fans to meet and greet legendary closer Mariano Rivera is starting at $1,500, with one person bidding that amount.

A minimum $750 could land a lucky bidder a meet-and-greet with current New York Giants defensive end Justin Tuck, Giants Hall of Famer Harry Carson or Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar. The same starting bid could result in a 16-person suite at a New Jersey Devils game with an appearance by Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur.

An Alabama jersey autographed by Tua Tagovailoa started at $250 but its current bid is double that amount.

On the other end of the financial spectrum, autographed books by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and high performance coach Dana Cavalea start at $50, an autographed photo of former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz at $75 and a Chicago Bears jersey autographed by Dick Butkus or a Philadelphia Eagles football autographed by Ron Jaworski at $100.

Bidding ends May 3.