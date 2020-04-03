WNBA postponing start of the season because of the coronavirus outbreak

The WNBA announced Friday it is postponing the start of the 2020 season indefinitely because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As developments continue to emerge around the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extension of the social distancing guidelines in the United States through April 30, the WNBA will postpone the start of its training camps and tip of the regular season originally scheduled for May 15,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement. “While the league continues to use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats, our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees.”

The league is scheduled to hold its draft on April 17, although it will be held in a virtual format with players, team and league personnel participating remotely.

The WNBA joins other leagues and sports federations that have canceled or postponed games because of the novel coronavirus. The NBA, MLB, NHL and Major League Soccer are among the major North American sports leagues that postponed play last month.

WNBA Statement Regarding Start of 2020 Regular Season pic.twitter.com/5LZe5tpTai — WNBA (@WNBA) April 3, 2020

This is a developing story. The Times will have more soon.