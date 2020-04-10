Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
XFL suspends operations, lays off all employees

Dignity Health Sports Park was set up for an XFL game between the Tampa Bay Vipers v Los Angeles Wildcats.
The XFL is shutting down after its relaunch season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
(John McCoy / Getty Images)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
April 10, 2020
10:09 AM
The XFL suspended day-to-day operations and laid off all its employees Friday, three weeks after the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly ended its relaunch season, according to multiple media reports.

Chief operating officer Jeffery Pollock reportedly read a statement informing the league’s employees of the decision during a 10-minute conference call Friday morning. No questions were taken.

A league that first played one season in 2001, the XFL relaunched in February with eight teams, including the Los Angeles Wildcats. After five games, the remainder of the season was canceled March 20 because of the coronavirus outbreak. At the time, commissioner Oliver Luck stressed that the league would be back.

Chuck Schilken
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
