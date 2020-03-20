Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

XFL cancels the rest of its season because of coronavirus

L.A. Wildcats wide receiver Jordan Smallwood (84) tries to ward off a Dallas Renegades player at Dignity Health Sports Park on Feb. 16.
L.A. Wildcats wide receiver Jordan Smallwood (84) tries to ward off a Dallas Renegades player at Dignity Health Sports Park on Feb. 16.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
By Staff and wire reports
March 20, 2020
8:11 PM
Share

The XFL canceled the remainder of its return season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The league played five games of a 10-game regular season in eight cities. It was a revival of the XFL that played one season in 2001.

The L.A. Wildcats, playing home games at Dignity Health Sports Park, won twice in their first five games before shutting down.

Rams
Former Rams running back Todd Gurley will sign with the Atlanta Falcons
Rams running back Todd Gurley II gained 97 yards against the Bears last week.
Rams
Former Rams running back Todd Gurley will sign with the Atlanta Falcons
A day after being released by the Rams, running back Todd Gurley has agreed to sign with the Atlanta Falcons.
Advertisement

Commissioner Oliver Luck released a statement saying the league had “no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season. This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority.”

“While we are disappointed to not complete the 2020 season,” Luck added, “our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support.”

Luck stressed that the XFL will be back.

Sports
Letters: The wide world of sports has never seen anything like this
Gurley Rams cartoon
Sports
Letters: The wide world of sports has never seen anything like this
Letters to the Los Angeles Times sports editor for March 21.

Advertisement

“When our teams return to the field, we’ll make every effort to ensure your faith in us is rewarded with even more fun and excitement,” he told fans.

The XFL also had teams in New York, Washington, Houston, Seattle, Dallas, St. Louis and Tampa.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Staff and wire reports
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement