XFL cancels the rest of its season because of coronavirus

The XFL canceled the remainder of its return season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The league played five games of a 10-game regular season in eight cities. It was a revival of the XFL that played one season in 2001.

The L.A. Wildcats, playing home games at Dignity Health Sports Park, won twice in their first five games before shutting down.

Advertisement

Commissioner Oliver Luck released a statement saying the league had “no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season. This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority.”

“While we are disappointed to not complete the 2020 season,” Luck added, “our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support.”

Luck stressed that the XFL will be back.

Advertisement

“When our teams return to the field, we’ll make every effort to ensure your faith in us is rewarded with even more fun and excitement,” he told fans.

The XFL also had teams in New York, Washington, Houston, Seattle, Dallas, St. Louis and Tampa.

