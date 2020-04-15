Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The All-32: The Times’ unique NFL mock draft experience kicks off Friday

By Times staff
April 15, 2020
9:26 AM
Ready for a different kind of NFL mock draft?

The All 32 will feature football experts joining Times NFL writer Sam Farmer and Times columnist Bill Plaschke to predict and discuss all 32 first-round selections of the 2020 NFL draft. NFL team reporters and special guests such as Carson Palmer take a crack at predicting how the first round will unfold while providing insight into their decisions.

Be sure to tune in when The All 32 experience begins on latimes.com/sports at 9 a.m. PT Friday.

For more about the 2020 NFL draft, be sure to check out The Times’ draft prospect series.

Times staff
