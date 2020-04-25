NFL roundup: On busy day for 49ers, they trade receiver Marquise Goodwin to Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver Marquise Goodwin from the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

The teams flipped sixth-round picks, with Philadelphia getting No. 210 and San Francisco receiving No. 190.

Goodwin spent his first four seasons with Buffalo and the last three in San Francisco. He has 140 receptions for 2,323 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career.

Goodwin has been hampered by injuries and played 16 games only once. That was in 2017, when he had career highs in receptions (56) and yards (962).

Advertisement

The Eagles selected Texas Christian wideout Jalen Reagor with the 21st overall pick. The 29-year-old Goodwin joins veterans DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Reagor, 2019 second-round pick J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward, among others.



49ers trade Matt Breida to Dolphins

Also on Saturday, San Francisco traded running back Matt Breida to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round draft pick.

The 49ers used the pick to select West Virginia tackle Colton McKivitz.

Breida, who is from Brandon, Fla., averaged 5.0 yards per carry in three seasons with the 49ers and has 67 career receptions. Last season, he rushed for 623 yards in 13 games but saw little action late in the season.

Advertisement

Breida is likely to share playing time with Jordan Howard, who was acquired in free agency last month. The Dolphins ranked last in the NFL in rushing in 2019, and 37-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was their leading rusher.

Breida signed a restricted free agent tender this month worth about $3.3 million. The 49ers still have running backs Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jerick McKinnon under contract for 2020.



San Francisco acquires Trent Williams; Joe Staley is retiring

San Francisco acquired one Pro Bowl left tackle and said goodbye to another.

Advertisement

The defending NFC champion 49ers acquired seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins for a pair of draft picks and later announced that six-time Pro Bowl choice Joe Staley is retiring.

The Niners sent a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a 2021 third-rounder to acquire Williams, who still must pass a physical for the trade to be finalized.

The 49ers had a big need at left tackle because Staley informed them he planned to retire. He announced it later Saturday, saying a deteriorating neck injury led to his decision to retire after 13 seasons. Staley also missed nine games last season with injuries to his leg and finger.

Staley was a first-round pick in 2007 and played 181 games over 13 seasons. He was selected to the NFL’s all-decade team for the 2010s and played a big role in San Francisco’s runs to the Super Bowl following the 2012 and 2019 seasons.

Advertisement

“A consummate professional, one of the best players in the game and a great human being,” 49ers chief executive Jed York said.

Staley leaves a big void, but the 49ers managed to find a more than suitable replacement.

Williams sat out the entire 2019 season because of a dispute with Washington’s front office. The Redskins did not trade him before the Oct. 29 deadline, and Williams renewed his request for a trade this offseason.

Advertisement

In November, Williams revealed he had cancer and said that situation led him to distrust the Redskins’ medical staff and organization as a whole. The 31-year-old at the time said “there’s no trust there” with president Bruce Allen, who was fired after Washington’s 3-13 season.

The medical staff also was overhauled, and new coach Ron Rivera took control of football operations. Rivera spoke with Williams, and it seemed as if there were hope to repair the relationship.

Instead, the Redskins gave Williams’ representatives permission to seek trading partners, and it led to the deal with San Francisco on the third day of the draft.

The deal reunites Williams with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator in Washington when Williams was drafted fourth overall in 2010.

Advertisement

Williams made the Pro Bowl every season from 2012 to 2018 and is considered one of the best left tackles in the NFL when healthy. He has one year remaining on his contract, which will pay him $12.5 million this season.