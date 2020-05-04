Swimming championships moved to accommodate Olympics delay due to coronavirus outbreak

Another world championship has been pushed back a year to make room for the postponed Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The international swimming federation announced Tuesday that its 2021 championship will take place in mid-May 2022.

“At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, [the federation] hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned,” federation President Julio C. Maglione said in a statement.

When the coronavirus outbreak forced Olympic officials to shift the 2020 Summer Games to late July 2021, it started dominoes tumbling throughout the sports world.

Because of conflicting dates in 2021, the international track federation recently announced that its world championship in Eugene, Ore., will be postponed to 2022.

Swimming appeared willing to follow suit, especially because its championships will be held in Fukuoka, Japan, about 680 miles south of the Olympic host city.

The event is usually held in mid- to late summer; this will mark its earliest date ever.