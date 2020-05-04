Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Swimming championships moved to accommodate Olympics delay due to coronavirus outbreak

Japan’s Yui Ohashi, left, and Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu compete at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Japan’s Yui Ohashi, left, and Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu compete at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
(Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)
By David WhartonStaff Writer 
May 4, 2020
10:59 AM
Share

Another world championship has been pushed back a year to make room for the postponed Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The international swimming federation announced Tuesday that its 2021 championship will take place in mid-May 2022.

“At a time of unprecedented uncertainty, [the federation] hopes the announcement of these dates will allow for some clarity in planning for all concerned,” federation President Julio C. Maglione said in a statement.

When the coronavirus outbreak forced Olympic officials to shift the 2020 Summer Games to late July 2021, it started dominoes tumbling throughout the sports world.

Advertisement

Olympics
World-class pole vault competition in backyards proves entertaining
PHOTO-2020-05-03-18-31-39.jpg
Olympics
World-class pole vault competition in backyards proves entertaining
Three of the world’s top pole vaulters square off via video, keeping their distance by jumping in their backyards in France, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Because of conflicting dates in 2021, the international track federation recently announced that its world championship in Eugene, Ore., will be postponed to 2022.

Swimming appeared willing to follow suit, especially because its championships will be held in Fukuoka, Japan, about 680 miles south of the Olympic host city.

The event is usually held in mid- to late summer; this will mark its earliest date ever.

SportsOlympics
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
David Wharton
Follow Us
David Wharton is a feature sportswriter for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement