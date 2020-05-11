Fifth worker at SoFi Stadium tests positive for coronavirus

A staff member for the joint venture overseeing construction at SoFi Stadium tested positive for COVID-19, according to an internal email sent Monday to trade partners on the $5-billion project.

This is the fifth worker on the 298-acre development in Inglewood known to have tested positive since late March.

According to the email, the staff member performed “office related duties” in the Turner-AECOM Hunt complex on site. The staff member last worked Thursday, felt ill Friday and was tested the same day.

“First and most importantly the staff member is doing well with minor symptoms, and is at home under self-quarantine,” the email said.

Equipment and facilities the staff member used have been disinfected and “further disinfecting will be performed.”

The email said no employees were in close contact with the infected staff member.

The project, scheduled to open Aug. 1 with a Kenny Chesney concert, has taken a series of steps to protect against the novel coronavirus, including enforcing social distancing among workers, adding restrooms and hand-washing stations and taking the temperature of each person entering the site. Workers have been told to stay home if they don’t feel well.

The Rams will play the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13 for the first regular-season NFL game at the stadium that will also house the Chargers, though it’s unclear if the state’s stay-at-home order will be relaxed enough to allow the games the take place as scheduled or with fans in attendance.