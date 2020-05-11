Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Fifth worker at SoFi Stadium tests positive for coronavirus

Construction workers work on the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, where the Rams and Chargers will be playing next season.
Construction workers work on the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood where the Rams and Chargers will be playing next season.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Nathan FennoStaff Writer 
May 11, 2020
7:07 PM
Share

A staff member for the joint venture overseeing construction at SoFi Stadium tested positive for COVID-19, according to an internal email sent Monday to trade partners on the $5-billion project.

This is the fifth worker on the 298-acre development in Inglewood known to have tested positive since late March.

According to the email, the staff member performed “office related duties” in the Turner-AECOM Hunt complex on site. The staff member last worked Thursday, felt ill Friday and was tested the same day.

“First and most importantly the staff member is doing well with minor symptoms, and is at home under self-quarantine,” the email said.

Advertisement

Rams
Thoughts of opening SoFi Stadium minus fans brings an empty feeling
LA-APphoto_LA Stadium Season Tickets Football
Rams
Thoughts of opening SoFi Stadium minus fans brings an empty feeling
When the Rams debut in SoFi Stadium, will the 70,240-seat stadium be filled with fans, empty or somewhere in between? Ticket holders are anxious to know.
More Coverage
With the prospect of empty stadiums, how will the NFL move forward?

Equipment and facilities the staff member used have been disinfected and “further disinfecting will be performed.”

The email said no employees were in close contact with the infected staff member.

The project, scheduled to open Aug. 1 with a Kenny Chesney concert, has taken a series of steps to protect against the novel coronavirus, including enforcing social distancing among workers, adding restrooms and hand-washing stations and taking the temperature of each person entering the site. Workers have been told to stay home if they don’t feel well.

Advertisement

The Rams will play the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 13 for the first regular-season NFL game at the stadium that will also house the Chargers, though it’s unclear if the state’s stay-at-home order will be relaxed enough to allow the games the take place as scheduled or with fans in attendance.

SportsCoronavirus Pandemic
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Nathan Fenno
Follow Us
Nathan Fenno is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times focused on investigations, features and in-depth stories.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement