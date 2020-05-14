UCLA lands commitment from highly coveted cornerback Devin Kirkwood

Devin Kirkwood, a highly coveted cornerback from Gardena Serra High, committed to UCLA on Thursday, giving the Bruins their most high-profile prospect in the Class of 2021.

“Westwood’s Return to Greatness!” Kirkwood tweeted as part of his announcement.

Kirkwood became the third player to give the Bruins a nonbinding verbal commitment but the first to receive four stars on the 247Sports composite scale. Devin Aupiu, a linebacker from Oxnard Pacifica High, and DJ Justice, a wide receiver from Mission Hills Bishop Alemany, have also committed to UCLA and are listed as three-star prospects.

Kirkwood’s commitment bumped UCLA’s class up to No. 71 nationally and No. 6 in the Pac-12 Conference, according to the 247Sports rankings.