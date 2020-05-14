Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

UCLA lands commitment from highly coveted cornerback Devin Kirkwood

UCLA football players warm up before a game against rival USC.
UCLA football players warm up before a game against rival USC.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Ben BolchStaff Writer 
May 14, 2020
5:32 PM
Share

Devin Kirkwood, a highly coveted cornerback from Gardena Serra High, committed to UCLA on Thursday, giving the Bruins their most high-profile prospect in the Class of 2021.

“Westwood’s Return to Greatness!” Kirkwood tweeted as part of his announcement.

Kirkwood became the third player to give the Bruins a nonbinding verbal commitment but the first to receive four stars on the 247Sports composite scale. Devin Aupiu, a linebacker from Oxnard Pacifica High, and DJ Justice, a wide receiver from Mission Hills Bishop Alemany, have also committed to UCLA and are listed as three-star prospects.

Kirkwood’s commitment bumped UCLA’s class up to No. 71 nationally and No. 6 in the Pac-12 Conference, according to the 247Sports rankings.

Advertisement

UCLA Sports
Chip Kelly says UCLA will continue planning as if football season will happen
Chip Kelly
UCLA Sports
Chip Kelly says UCLA will continue planning as if football season will happen
Coach Chip Kelly said he is planning as if UCLA will play football this season because no one has definitely said what will happen in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SportsUCLA Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Ben Bolch
Follow Us
Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement