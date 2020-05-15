NFL to let teams reopen facilities Tuesday under certain conditions

The NFL has given clubs the green light to reopen their facilities as soon as Tuesday providing certain conditions are met during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teams are cleared to reopen next week if they are permitted to do so under governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols developed by Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL’s chief medical officer, and distributed to clubs last week.

In the first phase of reopening, clubs can have no more than 50% of staff in their facilities and cannot exceed 75 people. Members of the coaching staff are not permitted to return yet, nor are players, other than those undergoing medical treatment or rehabilitation.

Advertisement

In a memo to all 32 teams Friday, Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote: “This first phase of reopening is an important step in demonstrating our ability to operate safety and effectively, even in the current environment. After we implement this first phase, and as more states and localities enact policies that allow more club facilities to reopen, I expect that additional staff, likely including coaching staff, will be allowed to return to club facilities in a relatively short time.”