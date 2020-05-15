This day in sports: Notah Begay III shoots a 59 on U.S. pro golf tour

Notah Begay III, 25, joined Al Geiberger and Chip Beck on this date in 1998 as the only players to shoot a 59 on a U.S. pro golf tour. Begay made birdies on his final two holes to break 60 in the second round of the Dominion Open, a tournament on the Nike Tour.

Begay’s round included two eagles and nine birdies on his final 11 holes on the 7,020-yard par-72 Dominion Club course in Glen Allen, Va. He shot a 32 on the front nine and a 27 on the back.

“I was very much under control today,” said Begay who played at Stanford with Tiger Woods. “If you don’t respect the game it will put you in its place.”

Geiberger’s 59 came at the Danny Thomas Memphis Classic in 1977 and Beck’s happened at the Las Vegas Invitational in 1991.

In baseball games postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dodgers were scheduled to play the Royals on Friday in the first of three games at Kansas City. The Angels would have opened a three-game series against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium.

Here is a look at memorable games and outstanding sports performances on this date:

1971 — Canonero II, with Gustavo Avila in the saddle, wins the Preakness Stakes in a record time of 1:54.0, 1½-lengths ahead of Eastern Fleet at Pimlico Race Track in Baltimore. Known as the “Caracas Cannonball,” Canonero II came off of a stunning victory in the Kentucky Derby. A hoof injury hampers his performance in the Belmont Stakes, in which he finishes out of the money in a bid for the Triple Crown.

1981 — Len Barker of the Cleveland Indians pitches the first perfect game in 13 years — a 3-0 shutout of the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. The last perfect game happened in 1968 when Jim “Catfish” Hunter of the Oakland A’s posted one against the Minnesota Twins. Barker strikes out 11 and gets offensive help from Jose Orta who has three hits including a solo home run. It is the 10th perfect game in baseball history.

1990 — Petr Klima’s goal from the right circle at 15:13 of the third overtime wins the longest game in Stanley Cup Final history for the Edmonton Oilers, a 3-2 series-opening victory over the Boston Bruins in a game that was delayed 25 minutes because of a power failure in the Boston Garden. Klima’s shot beats goaltender Andy Moog, ending the five-hour 32-minute marathon.

1993 — Prairie Bayou, ridden by Mike Smith, rebounds from a second-place finish in the Kentucky Derby to become the first gelding to win the Preakness Stakes since 1914 when Holiday won the race. Prairie Bayou ends Derby winner Sea Hero’s bid for the Triple Crown. Cherokee Run is second by a half-length.

1999 — Charismatic wins the Preakness Stakes and a chance to be the 12th Triple Crown champion, finishing 1½ lengths ahead of Menifee. It’s the 12th Triple Crown race win for trainer Wayne Lukas. Charismatic suffered a fractured left leg in the Belmont Stakes and jockey Chris Antley pulled up and cradled the injured leg until help arrived.

2004 — With one breathtaking surge, Smarty Jones and jockey Stewart Elliott gallop to a record 11½-length victory in the Preakness Stakes. It is the Kentucky Derby champion’s eighth-straight victory. Rock Hard Ten, in only his fourth start, finishes a strong second ahead of Eddington in the 10-horse field.

2005 — Annika Sorenstam of Sweden cruises to a 10-stroke win in the LPGA’s Chick-fil-A Charity Championship at Stockbridge, Ga., for her 60th career victory, finishing with a 23-under par total of 265 to match the biggest 72-hole win of her career.

2015 — WNBA stars Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson are suspended seven games each for their domestic violence arrest at their home outside Phoenix — the league’s longest ban in its 19-year history. The suspension represents more than one-fifth of the 34-game regular season.

2015 — Stephen Curry scores 32 points, including a 62-foot three-point shot to end the third quarter, and the Golden State Warriors advance to their first Western Conference finals since 1976 by beating the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of the semifinals 108-95. The Warriors would go on to beat the Houston Rockets in five games.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press