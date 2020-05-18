Heads-up Dave Roberts! Here is your I-5 Series APBA SoCal roster as voted by fans

Fans had their say. Now rosters are turned over to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler to choose starting lineups and pitching rotations Tuesday on a Zoom videoconference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The best-of-seven American Professional Baseball Assn. (APBA) series between the best players to grow up in Southern California and the best from Northern California will commence May 26. Giants play-by-play broadcaster Jon Miller will call the games.

APBA is a board game devised in 1931 utilizing statistical probability to re-create player-by-player MLB performance. Originally a dice game, it can now be played online.

The SoCal vs. NorCal series, dubbed the Golden Greats: I-5 Series, was conceived by longtime San Francisco Chronicle columnist Bruce Jenkins. More than 100,000 fans voted over the last week, narrowing lists of nominees into 34-man rosters three deep at each infield position, with nine outfielders and 10 pitchers.

Player statistics are based on their best MLB season. Here are the names Roberts and Kapler have to work with:



Southern California

St. Louis Cardinals’ Mark McGwire hits his historic 62nd home run of the 1998 season. (Scott Rovak / Getty Images)

CATCHER

Gary Carter, 1984 Expos (.294/.366/.487, 27), named on 97.5% of the ballots.

Lance Parrish, 1982 Tigers (.284/.338/.529, 32), 62.2%

Bob Boone, 1988 Angels (.295/.352/.386, 5), 58.2%

FIRST BASE

Eddie Murray, 1982 Orioles (.316/.391/.549, 32), 79.8%

Mark McGwire, 1998 Cardinals (.299/.470*/.752*, 70*), 73.7%

Wes Parker, 1970 Dodgers (.319/.392/.458, 10), 37.8%

SECOND BASE

Jackie Robinson, 1949 Dodgers (.342*/.432/.528, 16), 99.8%

Jeff Kent, 2000 Giants (.334/.424/.596, 33), 63.3%

Chase Utley, 2006 Phillies (.309/.379/.527, 32), 58.6%

THIRD BASE

George Brett, 1980 Royals (.390*/.454*/.664*, 24), 88.1%

Eddie Mathews, 1953 Braves (.302/.406/.627, 47*), 68.4%

Nolan Arenado, 2017 Rockies (.309/.373/.586, 37), 53.1%

SHORTSTOP

Ozzie Smith, 1987 Cardinals (.303/.392/.383, 0), 72.5%

Nomar Garciaparra, 2000 Red Sox (.372*/.434/.599, 21), 68.6%

Alan Trammell, 1987 Tigers (.343/.402/.551, 28), 40.7%

Boston Red Sox outfielder Ted Williams in 1941 (Ted Sande / Associated Press)

OUTFIELD

Ted Williams, 1941 Red Sox (.406*/.553*/.735*, 37*), 99.7%

Tony Gwynn, 1994 Padres (.394*/.454*/.568, 12), 99.6%

Duke Snider, 1954 Dodgers (.341/.423/.647, 40), 93.7%

Christian Yelich, 2019 Brewers (.329*/.429*/.671*, 44), 74.4%

Fred Lynn, 1979 Red Sox (.333*/.423*/.637*, 39), 60.5%

Ralph Kiner, 1949 Pirates (.310/.432/.658*, 54*), 54.1%

Dusty Baker, 1980 Dodgers (.307/.427/.576, 32), 47.9%

George Foster, 1977 Reds (.320/.382/.631*, 52*), 45.4%

Bobby Bonds, 1973 Giants (.283/.370/.530, 39), 35.7%

PITCHERS

Don Drysdale, 1964 Dodgers (18-16, 2.18, 321* IP, 237 Ks), 99.9%

Walter Johnson, 1913 Senators (36*-7, 1.14*, 346* IP, 243* Ks), 96.1%

Jim Palmer, 1972 Orioles (21-10, 2.07, 274 IP, 184 Ks), 93.9%

Rollie Fingers, 1981 Brewers (6-3, 28, 1.04), 87.6%

Trevor Hoffman, 1998 Padres (4-2, 53*, 1.48), 77.7%

Bret Saberhagen, 1989 Royals (23*-6, 2.16*, 262* IP, 193 Ks), 76.0%

Stephen Strasburg, 2017 Nationals (15-4, 2.52, 175 IP, 204 Ks), 69.9%

Bert Blyleven, 1973 Twins (20-17, 2.52, 325 IP, 258 Ks), 63.9%

Gerrit Cole, 2019 Astros (20-5, 2.50*, 212 IP, 326* Ks), 63.7%

Bob Lemon, 1952 Indians (22-11, 2.50, 310* IP, 131 Ks), 51.3%

*indicates led league in category.

Northern California

Mets pitcher Tug McGraw in 1973. (Associated Press)

Outfield: Joe DiMaggio, 1939 Yankees; Rickey Henderson, 1990 A’s; Barry Bonds, 2001 Giants; Frank Robinson, 1966 Orioles; Lefty O’Doul, 1929 Phillies; Willie McGee, 1985 Cardinals; Aaron Judge, 2017 Yankees; Curt Flood, 1967 Cardinals; Harry Heilmann, 1923 Tigers

First Base: Willie Stargell, 1973 Pirates; Keith Hernandez, 1979 Cards; Bill Buckner, 1980 Cubs

Second Base: Joe Morgan, 1976 Reds; Tony Lazzeri, 1929 Yankees; Dustin Pedroia, 2008 Red Sox

Shortstop: Troy Tulowitzki, 2010 Rockies; Jimmy Rollins, 2007 Phillies; Joe Cronin, 1930 Senators

Third Base: Carney Lansford, 1981 Red Sox; Ken Caminiti, 1996 Padres; Stan Hack, 1938 Cubs

Catcher: Ernie Lombardi, 1938 Reds; Stephen Vogt, 2015 A’s; Joe Ferguson, 1979 Dodgers

Pitchers: Randy Johnson, 2002 D’backs; Tom Seaver, 1971 Mets; Dennis Eckersley, 1992 A’s; Dave Stewart, 1990 A’s; Lefty Gomez, 1934 Yankees; Dave Righetti, 1986 Yankees; CC Sabathia, 2007 Indians; Tug McGraw, 1972 Mets; Mike Norris, 1980 A’s; John Wetteland, 1993 Yankees

