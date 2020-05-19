Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
NFL’s Rooney Rule for minority hiring now extends beyond head coaching positions

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.
On a conference call, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced changes to the league’s Rooney Rule, implemented to improve minority hiring.
(David Goldman / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
May 19, 2020
6:27 PM
The NFL took steps Tuesday to strengthen the Rooney Rule, designed to enhance opportunities for minority candidates to get jobs as head coaches, general managers, coordinators, and other team executives.

Beginning in 2021, all clubs will be required to interview at least two minority candidates outside the organization for head coach vacancies, and at least one minority candidate for available openings at coordinator, senior football operations, or general manager.

Other executive positions are now in play too. Clubs are required to include minority and/or female candidates when it comes to interviewing for senior front-office positions.

“We feel the package of steps and initiatives the owners fully supported today all will contribute to making progress in this area,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said on a conference call. “Most importantly, our work is not done.”

The owners tabled a proposal to reward clubs who hire minorities with improved positions in the draft, but Goodell said, “We table resolutions frequently because the discussion leads to other areas that can make it more effective.”

Sam Farmer
Sam Farmer has covered the NFL for 25 seasons.
