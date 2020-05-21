Porn site makes an offer on naming rights to Saints’ stadium: ‘Stripchat Superdome’

The New Orleans Saints announced earlier this week they will be seeking a new naming rights partner for what is currently known as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome next year.

Saints senior vice president of communications Greg Bensel said in a statement that the team is looking for a partner “to represent our city, state and region as a leader to better our community” and “to bring positive change to our region, our city and state.”

So, naturally, a porn company is making a bid.

Stripchat, which bills itself as “one of the world’s leading adult webcam sites,” announced a $15-million offer to rename the Saints’ home as the “Stripchat Superdome.”

“In our opinion, New Orleans is the party capital of the United States,” Stripchat communications director Max Bennett said in a news release.

“I’d like to think that we here at Stripchat embody some of New Orleans’ character and flair. As one of the world’s leading adult webcam sites that averages over 60 million visitors per month, we know a thing or two about having a good time.”

Mercedes-Benz paid a reported $50 million to $60 million in 2011 to secure the naming rights for 10 years.

In an email to The Times, Bennett said the company is “hoping our offer will cover multiple years, but willing to work with [the Saints] based on other offers received.”

The Saints did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

It sounds like it could be a serious offer, although a bit of clever wordplay in Stripchat’s news release might lead one to believe otherwise.

And if this is nothing more than a publicity stunt ... you’re welcome, Stripchat.