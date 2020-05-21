Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Porn site makes an offer on naming rights to Saints’ stadium: ‘Stripchat Superdome’

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
(Gerald Herbert / Associated Press)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 
May 21, 2020
2:25 PM
Share

The New Orleans Saints announced earlier this week they will be seeking a new naming rights partner for what is currently known as the Mercedes-Benz Superdome next year.

Saints senior vice president of communications Greg Bensel said in a statement that the team is looking for a partner “to represent our city, state and region as a leader to better our community” and “to bring positive change to our region, our city and state.”

So, naturally, a porn company is making a bid.

Stripchat, which bills itself as “one of the world’s leading adult webcam sites,” announced a $15-million offer to rename the Saints’ home as the “Stripchat Superdome.”

Advertisement

Soccer
South Korean soccer team fined for using sex dolls in place of fans in empty stadium
South Korea Soccer Sex Dolls
Soccer
South Korean soccer team fined for using sex dolls in place of fans in empty stadium
A South Korean soccer club has apologized for putting sex dolls in empty seats during a match last weekend.

“In our opinion, New Orleans is the party capital of the United States,” Stripchat communications director Max Bennett said in a news release.

“I’d like to think that we here at Stripchat embody some of New Orleans’ character and flair. As one of the world’s leading adult webcam sites that averages over 60 million visitors per month, we know a thing or two about having a good time.”

Mercedes-Benz paid a reported $50 million to $60 million in 2011 to secure the naming rights for 10 years.

Advertisement

In an email to The Times, Bennett said the company is “hoping our offer will cover multiple years, but willing to work with [the Saints] based on other offers received.”

Sports
Joe Buck turns down $1 million to provide play-by-play for porn website
Joe Buck
Sports
Joe Buck turns down $1 million to provide play-by-play for porn website
After turning down a $1 million offer to narrate porn, Joe Buck says he might reconsider if other sportscasters agree to audition for the gig as well.

The Saints did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

It sounds like it could be a serious offer, although a bit of clever wordplay in Stripchat’s news release might lead one to believe otherwise.

Advertisement

And if this is nothing more than a publicity stunt ... you’re welcome, Stripchat.

Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Chuck Schilken
Follow Us
Chuck Schilken is a multiplatform editor and sports writer for the Los Angeles Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement