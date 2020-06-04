Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

NBA owners approve commissioner’s return-to-play plan

The Lakers' LeBron James and the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard will continue their pursuits of another NBA title beginning July 31.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Dan WoikeStaff Writer 
June 4, 2020
11:24 AM
Share

The NBA will attempt to relaunch its suspended season with 22 teams vying for the championship after the league’s board of governors voted to approve Commissioner Adam Silver’s plan during a Thursday conference call, according to people not authorized to speak publicly.

Twenty-two teams will continue the season in Orlando, Fla., by finishing the regular season with eight games each before heading into the playoffs. If the ninth-place team is within four games of the eighth-place team in each conference, they’ll enter a wild-card playoff, with the lower-seeded team needing to win two games to advance.

The top eight teams in each conference will be joined by New Orleans, Portland, San Antonio, Sacramento, Phoenix and Washington.

Teams will be seeded by conference, and each playoff series will be best-of-seven games. The Lakers (49-14) lead the Western Conference by 5 1/2 games over the second-place Clippers (44-20). The Milwaukee Bucks (53-12) lead the Eastern Conference by 6 1/2 games over the defending champion Toronto Raptors (46-18).

Advertisement

The regular season is scheduled to begin July 31, with the NBA Finals potentially stretching to Oct. 10.

The plan still needs approval from the players’ union. The league also needs to finalize details and sign a contract with Disney to host the rest of the 2019-20 season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Lakers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks with Lakers about George Floyd’s death
Former Cleveland Browns Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown presides over a meeting of top African American athletes in 1967.
Lakers
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks with Lakers about George Floyd’s death
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the guest speak during a conference call with Lakers players, coaches and staff regarding George Floyd’s death and ensuring civil unrest.

Details about the league’s medical plans are scarce. The NBA will reportedly need at least 15,000 tests for the coronavirus, a way to quickly and safely perform and process the tests, and a plan for how to handle positive tests. Tests are expected to be daily.

Advertisement

The league also has to implement policies for high-risk players and coaches.

Still, Thursday’s vote is the most significant step towards a resumption of basketball since the season was suspended on March 11.

SportsLakersClippers
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Dan Woike
Follow Us
Dan Woike is the national basketball writer for the Los Angeles Times, a job he moved into after covering the Chargers’ first season back in Los Angeles for The Times.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement